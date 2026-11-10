How Can Foreign Investors Structure Put Options, Call Options And Exit Rights In Indian Shareholder Agreements?

Shareholder Exit Rights are an important consideration for foreign investors entering an Indian company. A carefully drafted shareholders’ agreement can establish when an investor may sell its shares, how an exit price is determined and what happens if the founders or other shareholders cannot agree on a sale. Put options, call options, drag along rights and tag along rights can help allocate these risks before a dispute arises.

However, an exit clause is not effective merely because the parties have signed it. Foreign investors must consider the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), applicable pricing rules, company law and the company’s constitutional documents. The objective is to create commercially workable exit mechanisms while ensuring the proposed transfer can be implemented lawfully.

Why Do Foreign Investors Need Contractual Exit Rights?

Foreign investors may commit capital for several years without having a readily available market in which to sell their shares. This is particularly relevant when investing in an unlisted Indian private company. The investor may depend on a future acquisition, a sale to another investor, a promoter purchase or a public listing to realise its investment.

Exit rights help the parties agree in advance on possible routes out of the investment. They can also clarify what happens if the business underperforms, the founders breach agreed obligations, a planned sale does not occur or the shareholders reach a deadlock.

A strong exit framework should address both the investor’s commercial objectives and the company’s practical ability to honour the arrangement. An agreement promising an exit at a fixed return may create regulatory concerns even if the parties consider it commercially reasonable. The terms must therefore be reviewed alongside the rules governing foreign investment and share transfers.

1. Understand How a Put Option Works

A put option gives an investor the contractual right to require another party to purchase its shares when specified conditions are met. For example, a foreign investor may negotiate a put option exercisable if the company fails to meet an agreed milestone, a defined period expires or a material contractual breach remains unresolved.

The clause should identify the party required to buy the shares, the triggering event, the exercise period and the process for serving an exercise notice. It should also explain how the number of shares to be transferred and the price will be determined.

The identity of the proposed purchaser matters. A put option against the Indian company itself raises different company law considerations from an option requiring the founders or another shareholder to buy the investor’s shares. A company purchase must comply with the applicable rules on buybacks, capital reduction or other permitted mechanisms. A founder purchase must be assessed against the founder’s contractual obligations and ability to complete the transaction.

For a non resident investor, the exit price must also comply with the applicable FEMA pricing framework. A contractual right to sell does not automatically permit the investor to receive a guaranteed return. The clause should be drafted with regulatory conditions in mind, rather than relying on a fixed price or internal rate of return without further analysis.

2. Structure Call Options Carefully

A call option gives the holder the right to require another party to sell shares on agreed terms. In an Indian joint venture, for example, a foreign investor may seek a call option over a local partner’s shares if the partner commits a serious breach or a deadlock prevents the business from operating effectively.

The agreement should define the circumstances in which the call option becomes exercisable. Triggers may include a material breach, an agreed deadlock process, a change of control or another clearly defined event. Vague triggers can create uncertainty and increase the risk of litigation.

The clause should also specify the notice process, completion timetable, payment arrangements and transfer documents. Where the option concerns shares held by a non resident or involves a transfer between a resident and a non resident, the parties must examine the applicable pricing and transfer requirements.

Call options should not be treated as a substitute for a proper governance framework. Reserved matters, board representation, information rights and deadlock resolution procedures can help prevent disagreements from escalating to an exit. The option should function as part of the wider contractual structure.

3. Address FEMA Pricing and the Risk of an Assured Return

FEMA compliance is central to exit planning for foreign investors. The relevant framework includes the Foreign Exchange Management (Non Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, and the applicable Reserve Bank of India directions. The precise requirements depend on the transaction, the parties’ residency status, the type of security and the route through which the investment was made.

Indian foreign investment rules permit optionality clauses in relevant circumstances, subject to applicable conditions. However, an investor’s exit cannot simply be structured to guarantee a predetermined return regardless of the value of the shares or the rules applying at the time of transfer.

For an unlisted company, the pricing framework generally requires the relevant transfer to meet the applicable fair value and pricing conditions. The precise methodology, certification and permitted price depend on the transaction and the current rules. Listed securities may be subject to a different pricing framework.

Consider a foreign investor seeking an option to sell its shares to a resident founder after five years. The agreement should not assume the founder can automatically purchase the shares at the original investment amount plus a fixed annual return. Instead, the clause should provide for a legally compliant pricing mechanism and completion process, with appropriate qualifications for regulatory requirements.

The parties should obtain transaction specific advice before agreeing to an exit formula. A provision that appears commercially attractive may prove difficult to implement if it conflicts with mandatory foreign exchange rules.

4. Use Tag Along Rights to Protect Minority Investors

A tag along right allows a minority shareholder to participate in a sale by another shareholder, usually when a founder or controlling investor proposes to sell shares to a third party. It helps prevent the minority investor from being left in a company under new ownership without an opportunity to exit on the agreed terms.

The clause should specify the transactions which trigger the right, the minimum percentage of shares being sold and the notice the selling shareholder must provide. It should also explain whether the minority investor may sell all its shares or only a proportionate amount.

The agreement should set out how the proposed purchaser will be notified and how the sale will proceed if the purchaser is unwilling to acquire the tagged shares. The parties should also consider what happens if the buyer changes the proposed terms before completion.

For foreign investors, tag along rights must operate consistently with the applicable transfer restrictions, pricing rules and required documentation. Clear drafting can reduce uncertainty when a control sale takes place.

5. Consider Drag Along Rights for a Complete Company Sale

Drag along rights allow specified shareholders to require other shareholders to participate in a sale, subject to the conditions in the agreement. They can help a buyer acquire the entire company rather than negotiate separately with numerous minority shareholders.

A foreign investor may seek a drag along right to facilitate an eventual sale of the business. Founders and minority investors, however, may want safeguards against being forced to sell at an unfair price or on materially different terms.

The agreement should define the minimum approval threshold, the type of transaction covered and the protections available to shareholders being dragged into the sale. These may include equal treatment on price per share for the same class, limits on representations and warranties, and a requirement for the buyer to provide the agreed consideration.

The parties should also distinguish between the contractual right to require participation in a sale and the legal steps needed to transfer the shares. Corporate approvals, transfer documentation, applicable pricing rules and regulatory reporting may still be required.

6. Define Deadlock, Default and Long Stop Exit Mechanisms

Not every exit should depend on a planned sale. A joint venture may become unworkable when the shareholders cannot agree on a budget, business plan or major strategic decision. The agreement should establish a clear deadlock process before either party seeks to force an exit.

A typical process may require escalation to senior representatives, followed by a defined negotiation period and, where appropriate, mediation. If the deadlock continues, the parties may use a contractual sale process, call option, put option or another mechanism, provided the structure is legally permissible.

Default provisions should distinguish between serious breaches and minor failures. The agreement may provide for notice and a cure period before an exit right becomes exercisable. This reduces the risk of a disproportionate response to a remediable breach.

A long stop date can also be useful when an exit depends on an event such as a public listing or acquisition. The agreement should specify what happens if the event has not occurred by the agreed date. The outcome should not be left to informal negotiations after the parties have already invested substantial time and capital.

7. Align the Shareholders’ Agreement with Company Documents

An exit right may be difficult to implement if the shareholders’ agreement conflicts with the company’s articles of association or other governing documents. The parties should review transfer restrictions, pre emption rights, consent requirements and provisions governing the registration of share transfers.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, the treatment of transfers differs in certain respects between private and public companies. The contractual rights of shareholders and the company’s obligations must be assessed in the context of the relevant provisions and constitutional documents.

The agreement should also address the cooperation required from the company and its shareholders when an exit is exercised. This may include signing transfer instruments, providing corporate approvals, updating statutory records and completing applicable filings.

During startup investment planning, founders and investors should agree on exit principles alongside valuation, governance and funding terms. Integrating the provisions early is generally easier than reconciling inconsistent documents during a future sale.

8. Draft for Enforceability and Practical Completion

An exit clause should be precise enough to operate when the parties disagree. It should identify the relevant parties, triggering conditions, exercise period, pricing mechanism, payment process and consequences of non cooperation. It should also explain how disputes about valuation or the satisfaction of a trigger will be resolved.

The parties should consider whether the agreement needs an independent valuation process, expert determination, arbitration or another dispute resolution mechanism. These provisions should complement, rather than contradict, the main exit clauses.

Foreign investors should also review the practical consequences of a transfer, including tax treatment, remittance requirements, applicable approvals and reporting obligations. Where an option involves a cross border transfer, the company should coordinate the contractual process with its authorised dealer bank and advisers as appropriate.

A foreign investor intending to register a company name or establish a new Indian entity should consider exit rights as part of the wider investment structure, particularly where local partners or future co investors will hold shares. The right structure at the outset can reduce uncertainty when ownership changes later.

Conclusion

Put options, call options, tag along rights and drag along rights can give foreign investors and Indian founders greater certainty about how an investment may end. Their effectiveness depends on clear triggers, workable pricing provisions, aligned corporate documents and compliance with FEMA and company law.

The best exit structure is one which balances commercial protection with legal enforceability. Investors and companies should review the proposed rights before signing, test how they would work in realistic scenarios and obtain advice tailored to the transaction and the rules in force at the time of exercise

Frequently Asked Questions

Are put options permitted in Indian shareholders’ agreements?

Put options may be included in shareholders’ agreements, subject to the applicable legal and regulatory framework. Where a non resident investor is involved, the option’s exercise and pricing must comply with the relevant FEMA requirements. The specific arrangement should be reviewed before signing.

Can a foreign investor receive a guaranteed return through a put option?

A foreign investor should not assume a contractual promise of a fixed return will be permissible. The exit must comply with applicable pricing and foreign exchange rules. The clause should provide a legally compliant method of determining the exit price.

What is the difference between a put option and a call option?

A put option allows its holder to require another party to purchase specified shares. A call option allows its holder to require another party to sell specified shares. Both depend on the contractual terms and applicable law.

Are tag along and drag along rights enforceable in India?

These rights can form part of enforceable contractual arrangements, subject to the agreement, applicable company law and other legal requirements. Their practical implementation depends on clear drafting, appropriate corporate documents and compliance with relevant transfer rules.

Should exit rights be included in the articles of association?

The shareholders’ agreement and articles of association should be reviewed together. Depending on the structure, relevant provisions may need to be reflected in the articles to support corporate implementation. The appropriate drafting depends on the company and transaction.