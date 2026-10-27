Beyond The IPO: What India's SME Listing Reforms Mean For Founders And Investors

For several years, the SME platforms of India's stock exchanges offered something unusual, i.e., a route to listing that was faster and lighter than the main board, and that often allowed early investors and promoters to sell a meaningful part of their holdings at the same time as the company raised capital. That combination is precisely what the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") set out to change. The amendments to the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") notified in March 2025 made the SME route more demanding at entry, narrower as an exit and more transparent throughout.

The short answer to what these reforms mean is that an SME IPO is now a capital-raising event first and a liquidity event only to a limited extent. Founders must show a track record of operating profit before they can list, existing shareholders can sell only a limited part of their holdings through the issue, promoters' shares remain locked in for longer, and the draft offer document is open to public scrutiny before the issue. Hence, the companies best suited to the SME route are those that need growth capital and are prepared for public-market governance, rather than those whose shareholders principally want an exit. Further changes may follow, as SEBI released a consultation paper on 14 October 2026 proposing a broader overhaul of the SME framework.

This article examines the 2025 amendments, explains how they affect founders' ability to raise capital and provide liquidity, outlines SEBI's latest proposals, and sets out what companies should address before choosing the SME IPO route. It is written for founders, promoters, private investors and their advisers.

The 2025 Amendments at a Glance

The March 2025 amendments followed concerns about the quality of some SME issuers and the use of SME listings as an exit route. Their main features are summarised below.

Requirement What the 2025 amendments require Practical effect Profitability An operating profit (EBITDA) of at least ₹1 crore in at least two of the three preceding financial years Pre-profit or loss-making businesses can no longer use the SME route Offer for sale Capped at 20 per cent of the issue size, and no selling shareholder may sell more than 50 per cent of its holding The issue must be predominantly primary, and exits through the IPO are limited Promoter lock-in Promoter holding above the minimum promoter contribution is released in two stages, 50 per cent after one year and the balance after two years Promoters remain economically committed for longer after listing Public access to the draft offer document The draft red herring prospectus is open to public comment for 21 days, publicised through newspaper announcements with a QR code linking to it Disclosures face public scrutiny before the issue Use of proceeds Money for general corporate purposes is capped at the lower of 15 per cent of the issue or ₹10 crore, and proceeds cannot be used to repay loans from promoters, the promoter group or related parties Proceeds must be deployed in the business rather than returned to insiders Investor participation The minimum application size is two lots, and allocation to non-institutional investors follows the main board method Very small retail applications are discouraged

The amendments were accompanied by changes on the listed side. SME-listed companies are now subject to the related party transaction requirements that apply to main board companies, and may make further issues without migrating to the main board where their post-issue paid-up capital is likely to exceed ₹25 crore, provided they comply with the main board requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Raising Fresh Capital: A Higher Bar to Entry

The profitability requirement is the most significant change for founders. A business must now show operating profit of at least ₹1 crore in two of the three years before it files its draft offer document. This excludes early-stage companies, however promising, that are still investing ahead of profitability, and it places weight on the quality of the financial statements on which the test is applied.

For founders, the practical consequence is timing. A business that expects to list on the SME platform should plan its path to profitability, and the audit of its financial statements, around the eligibility test, rather than discover in the course of preparing the offer document that it does not qualify. Since the test is applied to restated financial statements, accounting policies, related party arrangements and one-off items should be reviewed well in advance, as adjustments made in restatement can affect whether the threshold is met.

The restrictions on use of proceeds also shape the case for listing. A company that needs capital for identified projects, working capital or expansion will find the SME route well suited. A company that wishes to raise money principally to repay promoter loans or for undefined purposes will not.

Providing Liquidity: A Narrower Exit

Before the amendments, an offer for sale could form a large part of an SME issue, and early investors sometimes used the IPO as their primary exit. The 20 per cent cap on the offer for sale, together with the rule that no selling shareholder may sell more than half of its holding, changes that.

This matters most for angel investors, family offices and private equity investors who invested in the expectation of an exit through an SME listing. They should now assume that the IPO will provide only partial liquidity, with the balance realised through post-listing sales, a later migration to the main board, or a strategic sale. Shareholders' agreements, exit timelines and return expectations should be reviewed with this in mind, and any put options or exit undertakings given by promoters should be tested against what the listing will realistically deliver.

For promoters, the staggered release of shares above the minimum promoter contribution means that a significant part of their holding will remain locked in for up to two years after listing. Promoters who need personal liquidity should plan for it outside the IPO, and should note that pledging or transferring locked-in shares is restricted.

Public Scrutiny Before the Issue

The requirement to make the draft offer document public for 21 days, with a QR code in newspaper announcements, changes the character of the SME process. Disclosures about the business, its promoters, its related party transactions, litigation and use of proceeds will now be read by the public, by competitors and by potential critics before the issue opens, and comments received may require the company to clarify or expand its disclosures.

Hence, companies should treat the draft offer document as a public document from the outset. Inconsistencies between the offer document and the company's statutory records, earlier filings or public statements are far more likely to be noticed, and unresolved litigation or regulatory issues should be addressed and disclosed accurately rather than left to explanation later.

SEBI's October 2026 Proposals

SEBI's consultation paper of 14 October 2026, on which comments are invited until 4 November 2026, proposes a broader reform of the SME framework. Among other things, it proposes to:

Base eligibility on market capitalisation. The SME platform would be available for issuers with a post-issue market capitalisation of up to ₹1,000 crore, with a choice between platforms for issuers between ₹1,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore. Raise the profitability requirement. The proposed test is an average operating profit of at least ₹3 crore a year over the three preceding financial years. Create an alternative institutional route. Issuers that do not meet the profitability test could list through book building, with at least 75 per cent of the net offer allocated to qualified institutional buyers. Change the investor base. Proposals include a minimum application of ₹1 lakh, at least 500 allottees and the discontinuation of compulsory market making.

The paper also proposes changes to the lock-in of promoters and pre-issue shareholders and to offers for sale. These remain proposals, and the existing requirements continue to apply until SEBI amends the ICDR Regulations. Founders planning an SME listing in 2027 should follow the outcome closely, as it may change both their eligibility and the structure of their issue.

Preparing the Business for Public-Market Scrutiny

The reforms make readiness more important than ever. Before choosing the SME route, a company should address the following:

Constitute a board with independent directors and the committees the listing regime requires, and ensure that directors understand their duties as directors of a listed company. Financial reporting. Ensure that financial statements are audited to a standard that will withstand restatement, that accounting policies are consistent, and that internal controls can support quarterly and half-yearly reporting after listing. Related party transactions. Identify, document and, where necessary, unwind arrangements with promoters and their entities, given the main board standards that now apply and the prohibition on using proceeds to repay related party loans. Capital structure. Clean up the cap table, convert or settle outstanding convertible instruments and review investor rights under shareholders' agreements, as special rights are generally not compatible with listing unless approved by public shareholders. Shareholder readiness. Prepare existing investors for limited liquidity at the IPO, and agree a realistic plan for their exit thereafter. Disclosure discipline. Resolve litigation, regulatory notices and compliance gaps where possible, and prepare to disclose the remainder accurately in a document that will be public before the issue.

Conclusion

India's SME listing reforms have changed what the SME platform is for. It is no longer a lightly regulated path to a quick listing and early exit, but a route for profitable, growing businesses to raise primary capital and accept the discipline of public markets. For founders, that means planning profitability, governance and disclosure well before filing. For investors, it means treating the IPO as the beginning of an exit rather than the exit itself. Thus, the companies that will benefit most from the SME route are those that prepare for life after listing as carefully as they prepare for the listing itself, while keeping a close watch on SEBI's October 2026 proposals, which may reshape the framework again.