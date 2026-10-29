A Sneak Peek Into A Historic Deal In The Entertainment Industry: How Paramount Beat Netflix For Warner Bros. – Lessons And Reforms For India

Chanakya, the ancient Indian strategist and author of the Arthashastra, taught that an opponent is overcome through four means: sama (persuasion), dana (inducement), bheda (division) and danda (force). The contest for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a modern illustration of all four. Netflix made the first offer and signed a merger agreement with WBD, yet Paramount played each of its cards with care. It took its offer directly to shareholders, sweetened it with price and protections, set shareholders against their board's choice, and pressed its case through a hostile tender offer and the courts. The result was a historic deal for the entertainment sector, with Paramount's $110 billion acquisition closing on October 6, 20261. The contest is often described as a bidding war won on price. It was not. Paramount prevailed because it made its offer the easiest to accept: cash rather than paper, the whole company rather than a carve-out, committed financing, and a bidder willing to carry the regulatory risk. This article examines how that happened, what it teaches, and why the same contest would have played out very differently under Indian takeover law.

Two Bids, Two Philosophies

On December 5, 2025, WBD agreed to sell its studios, HBO and HBO Max to Netflix for $27.75 per share, an enterprise value of about $82.7 billion, after first spinning off its cable networks into a separate listed company, Discovery Global.2 The consideration was $23.25 in cash and about $4.50 in Netflix stock.3 Three days later, Paramount went directly to WBD shareholders with a hostile all-cash tender offer of $30 per share for the entire company, cable networks included.4

Netflix wanted the crown jewels and would have left shareholders holding a heavily indebted cable business. Paramount was prepared to absorb the declining networks as the price of control. Paramount later pointed to WBD’s own preliminary proxy, which valued the Netflix consideration at anywhere between $21.23 and $27.75 per share depending on the debt to be placed on Discovery Global.5 A fixed cash price for the whole company removed that range of outcomes altogether.

Converting Price into Certainty

The board of WBD initially doubted Paramount’s financing and regulatory path. Paramount’s response was methodical. On December 22, 2025, Larry Ellison provided a personal guarantee of $40.4 billion of equity, and Paramount raised its regulatory reverse termination fee to $5.8 billion to match Netflix.6 In February 2026, it added a ticking fee of $0.25 per share for each quarter of delay and offered to fund the $2.8 billion termination fee that WBD would owe Netflix.7

The WBD board then raised a sharper objection. It calculated that the $2.8 billion Netflix termination fee, a $1.5 billion fee for failing to complete its planned debt exchange (which it could not carry out under Paramount's offer without Paramount's consent), and about $350 million in additional interest would reduce the net value of Paramount's reverse termination fee from $5.8 billion to just $1.1 billion. Paramount answered each element. It agreed to backstop the debt exchange and reimburse the bondholder fee without reducing its reverse fee.8 Its final proposal offered $31 per share in cash, a ticking fee from September 30, 2026, a $7 billion regulatory termination fee, an equity backstop from Larry Ellison and an associated trust, and a material adverse effect definition that excluded the performance of WBD’s cable networks.9 By the time of the final offer, the equity backed by Ellison was reported at $45.7 billion,10 and the deal carried no financing condition.11

Each risk the board identified had been converted into a priced, contractual commitment. The board was no longer weighing a higher but uncertain bid against a lower but certain one.

Why Netflix Walked Away

Under its merger agreement, Netflix had four business days to match. It declined in under two hours,12 stating that, at the required price, “the deal is no longer financially attractive”.13 Netflix received the $2.8 billion termination fee, which Paramount paid on WBD’s behalf,14 and its shares rose on the news. A well-sized break fee had turned a lost auction into a profitable exit.

The courts played a supporting rather than decisive role. The Delaware Court of Chancery declined to expedite Paramount’s fiduciary duty claim against the WBD directors, leaving the board free to run its process.15 Since the court route didn't work, Paramount had to win on the offer itself. It raised its price, guaranteed the money, covered WBD's costs and took on the regulatory risk. That business pressure, not the lawsuit, is what produced the winning bid.

Lessons for Boards and Bidders

The first lesson is that certainty is part of price. Financing, regulatory conditions, separation risk and timing all affect what shareholders actually receive. The second is that deal protection terms are price terms. Break fees, reverse termination fees, ticking fees and the definition of a material adverse effect each moved value between the parties. The third is that a defined match right brings a contest to a clean end: the four-day window forced Netflix to decide and gave the board a clear answer. Finally, shareholders judge governance separately from value. WBD shareholders approved the merger but rejected the advisory vote on executive payouts.16

The Same Contest under Indian Law

Had WBD been a listed Indian company, the contest would have looked very different under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (the “Takeover Regulations”), as amended up to December 5, 2025.17

A hostile bid would have frozen the carve-out: Hostile bids are possible through a voluntary open offer.18 Once a public announcement is made, Regulation 26(2) prohibits the target and its subsidiaries from alienating material assets, or entering into, amending or terminating material contracts outside the ordinary course, without a special resolution passed by postal ballot.19 A Netflix-style sale of the studios and streaming business would have required shareholder approval. So, arguably, would terminating the Netflix agreement in favour of the hostile bidder. Indian law gives shareholders, not the board, the decisive say once a bid is public.

There is no board-run auction: Under Regulation 20, a rival must announce a competing offer within 15 working days of the first bidder’s detailed public statement. All competing offers then run on the same timetable, and bidders may raise their price until one working day before tendering begins. Shareholders decide the contest by tendering. The board’s formal role is to provide a reasoned recommendation from a committee of independent directors under Regulation 26(6), and it must give every competing bidder the same information and cooperation.20

Financing certainty is mandated, not negotiated: The escrow requirement under Regulation 17 (25 per cent of the first ₹500 crore of consideration and 10 per cent of the balance, with higher cash escrow for conditional offers) builds some financing certainty into every offer from the outset.21

Owning the whole company is structurally harder: A mandatory open offer need only cover 26 per cent of the shares. Reaching full ownership requires a delisting route, such as the combined open offer and delisting mechanism in Regulation 5A, followed by a squeeze-out under Section 236 of the Companies Act, 2013. The “whole company for clean cash” certainty that won in the US cannot be offered as easily in India.

Deal protection is the largest gap: Break fees and reverse break fees are extremely rare in Indian public deals. It is unclear whether SEBI would approve a letter of offer involving such payments, particularly where the target bears them, and payments to non-residents may need RBI approval. A target-funded break fee also raises questions under Section 67 of the Companies Act, 2013, which restricts financial assistance for the purchase of a company’s own shares. It may also be reduced to reasonable compensation under Section 74 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, if a court views it as a penalty rather than a fair estimate of the loss the bidder is likely to suffer.

Reforms Indian Regulators Should Consider

Indian takeover law protects shareholders well through its rules on disclosure, equal treatment and escrow. It is less well equipped to handle contested bids, which are likely to become more common as promoter shareholdings in listed companies decline. The following five reforms would address this gap.

First, SEBI could consider issuing a framework for deal protection in transactions involving listed companies. It should permit break fees payable by the target or selling promoters within a cap linked to offer value, subject to full disclosure in the letter of offer and approval by the independent directors’ committee. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs should confirm that a reasonable, disclosed break fee is not financial assistance under Section 67, and the RBI should permit capped break fees to and from non-residents without case-by-case approval.

Second, SEBI may wish to introduce a short, structured final round for competing offers. SEBI should add a short, structured final round once two or more offers are competing. Each bidder submits one last, best offer in a sealed bid. The offers are then announced together, and no more raises are allowed. Shareholders choose between the final offers. It gives a clear, decisive result, much like Netflix's four-day match deadline gave WBD's board a clean answer.

Third, an amendment to Regulation 26 would help address competing bids. Regulation 26(2) currently requires a special resolution by postal ballot before a target terminates a material contract during the offer period, and is silent on break fees. SEBI should provide that a target may terminate an existing agreement to accept a superior offer, and pay a disclosed and capped break fee to the first bidder, with the approval of the committee of independent directors and without a postal ballot.

Fourth, there is a case for SEBI to recognise contractual ticking fees. Regulation 18(11A) already requires an acquirer to pay shareholders interest at 10 per cent a year if payment is delayed, but this applies only after the event and may be waived where the acquirer was not at fault. A ticking fee is different. It is a voluntary, upfront commitment that prices the risk of delay into the offer and gives the acquirer a reason to close quickly. Since Regulation 8(7) counts any payment to a selling shareholder "in any form whatsoever" as part of the price, SEBI should permit ticking fees offered to all shareholders on equal terms in the letter of offer, and confirm that they are consistent with Regulation 8.

Fifth, a fast-track route for demergers of listed companies, introduced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the NCLT, would be worth considering. Without it, carve-out bids cannot compete on timing.

Conclusion

In a modern takeover contest, the winning bid is the one that removes doubt. Paramount turned every objection into a priced commitment, and Netflix used its break fee to leave on its own terms. India’s rules already give shareholders the final say, but leave little room for the deal protection and structured bidding that decided this contest. Clear rules on break fees, a defined final round and risk-adjusted recommendations would make Indian contests both fair and decisive.

Footnotes

1 Skydance press release, “Paramount Completes Acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, Creating a New Global Entertainment Leader, Skydance” (Oct 6, 2026), https://www.skydance.com/news/press/paramount-completes-acquisition-of-warner-bros-discovery-creating-a-new-global-entertainment-leader-skydance

2 Netflix press release, “NETFLIX TO ACQUIRE WARNER BROS. FOLLOWING THE SEPARATION OF DISCOVERY GLOBAL FOR A TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $82.7 BILLION (Equity Value of $72.0 Billion)” (5 December 2025), https://ir.netflix.net/investor-news-and-events/financial-releases/press-release-details/2025/NETFLIX-TO-ACQUIRE-WARNER-BROS--FOLLOWING-THE-SEPARATION-OF-DISCOVERY-GLOBAL-FOR-A-TOTAL-ENTERPRISE-VALUE-OF-82-7-BILLION-Equity-Value-of-72-0-Billion/default.aspx.

3 Reuters, “Netflix to buy Warner Bros Discovery's studios, streaming unit for $72 billion” (Dec 6 2025), https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/netflix-agrees-buy-warner-bros-discoverys-studios-streaming-division-2025-12-05/

4 Associated Press, “Paramount goes hostile in bid for Warner Bros., challenging a $72 billion bid by Netflix” (Dec 8 2025), https://www.wbrz.com/news/paramount-goes-hostile-in-bid-for-warner-bros-challenging-a-72-billion-bid-by-netflix

5 Skydance press release, PARAMOUNT ENHANCES ITS SUPERIOR $30 PER SHARE ALL-CASH OFFER FOR WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON REGULATORY PROGRESS” (Feb 10, 2026), https://ir.paramount.com/news-releases/news-release-details/paramount-enhances-its-superior-30-share-all-cash-offer-warner

6 Reuters, “Ellison offers personal guarantee to beef up Paramount's Warner Bros bid” (Dec 23, 2025), https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/larry-ellison-gives-404-billion-guarantee-paramount-bid-warner-bros-2025-12-22/

7 Reuters, “Paramount sweetens Warner Bros bid with offer to pay Netflix break-up cost, other fees” (Feb 10, 2026), https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/paramount-revises-offer-warner-bros-with-25-cent-ticking-fee-2026-02-10/

8 WBD press release, “WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT AMENDED PARAMOUNT TENDER OFFER” (Jan 7, 2026), https://ir.wbd.com/news-and-events/financial-news/financial-news-details/2026/WARNER-BROS--DISCOVERY-BOARD-OF-DIRECTORS-UNANIMOUSLY-RECOMMENDS-SHAREHOLDERS-REJECT-AMENDED-PARAMOUNT-TENDER-OFFER/default.aspx

9 WBD press release, “Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors Determines Revised Proposal from Paramount Skydance Constitutes a “Company Superior Proposal”( Feb 26, 2026), https://www.wbd.com/news/warner-bros-discovery-board-directors-determines-revised-proposal-paramount-skydance

10 USA Today, “Netflix withdraws Warner Bros bid: 'No longer financially attractive” (Feb 26 2026), https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2026/02/26/netflix-backs-from-warner-bros-bidding-paramount/88888660007/

11 Paramount Skydance, pro forma financial information (SEC), Exhibit 99.2, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2041610/000110465926063952/tm2610616d3_ex99-2.htm

12 Associated Press, “Netflix walks away from Warner Bros deal, clearing the path for Paramount takeover of historic studio” (Feb 27, 2026), https://www.wbrz.com/news/netflix-walks-away-from-warner-bros-deal-clearing-the-path-for-paramount-takeover-of-historic-studio/

13 Netflix press release, “Netflix Declines to Raise Offer for Warner Bros” (Feb 26, 2026), https://ir.netflix.net/investor-news-and-events/financial-releases/press-release-details/2026/Netflix-Declines-to-Raise-Offer-for-Warner-Bros-/default.aspx

14 Reuters, “Netflix surges as investors cheer decision to exit Warner Bros race” (Feb 27, 2026), https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/netflix-paramount-shares-jump-months-long-fight-warner-bros-ends-2026-02-27/

15 Paramount Skydance Corp. v. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., C.A. No. 2026-0032-MTZ (Del. Ch. Jan. 15, 2026).

16 CNBC, “Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders approve Paramount acquisition” (April 23, 2026), https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/23/warner-bros-discovery-shareholder-vote-paramount-deal.html.

17 SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011, as amended to 5 December 2025. https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebi_data/attachdocs/aug-2026/1785911192198.pdf

18 Lexology, First-step analysis: public M&A in India. https://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=cb8d9401-520d-4188-8423-cf711723061f

19 Khaitan & Co, Public M&A: India (2023). https://www.khaitanco.com/sites/default/files/2023-07/2023%20Public%20M&A%20-%20India.pdf

20 SEBI, FAQs on the SAST Regulations. https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebi_data/faqfiles/mar-2022/1648620806406.pdf