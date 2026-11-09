A Deal Is A Deal, Even When The Debtor Gets Rich: Supreme Court Shuts The Door On CoC Second Thoughts

When the committee of creditors approved the resolution plan, the corporate debtor, a toll-collection business on National Highway 45 whose revenues had suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, had an opening cash balance of about Rs 30 crores, and the plan offered Rs 172.55 crores. By the time an earlier round of litigation, which had held up the plan's approval by the National Company Law Tribunal for years, came to an end, the cash balance had risen to about Rs 165 crores. The lenders, unanimously, wanted out. The resolution applicant, they argued, would now acquire a business that had almost paid for itself, and the creditors would do far better by starting the process again.

On 26 October 2026, in Bank of India v. S.M. Kamal Pasha (2026 INSC 1154), the Supreme Court held that they could not. A Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran ruled that once the committee of creditors (CoC) has approved a resolution plan and it has been placed before the adjudicating authority, neither the insolvency application nor the approved plan can be withdrawn, and that the principle in Ebix Singapore, which prevents a successful resolution applicant from walking away from its plan, "applies squarely to the CoC too".

However, the judgment does not hand the resolution applicant an automatic approval. The Court sent the matter back to the NCLT to test the plan against Section 30(2) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) after verifying the corporate debtor's present financial position and cash balance, and described its other observations as only prima facie. Hence, the case decides one question firmly, i.e. whether lenders can withdraw, and leaves another open, i.e. what the NCLT should do with a plan that has been overtaken by the debtor's recovery.

This article explains the facts, the reasoning, and what the decision means for lenders with plans pending before the NCLT and for those still designing a resolution process. It is written for banks and asset reconstruction companies sitting on CoCs, resolution professionals and distressed-asset investors.

How The Case Reached the Supreme Court

The facts, as recorded in the judgment, were these.

a. Approval and delay: The CoC approved the plan submitted by a consortium, and the resolution professional applied to the NCLT for its approval in 2021. The process was then delayed by an earlier round of proceedings before the Supreme Court, in which the erstwhile promoter, the debtor's holding company, had filed a special leave petition and a stay was granted, until that petition was dismissed. The delay was therefore not attributable to the resolution applicant.

b. The withdrawal application: With the debtor's cash position transformed, the resolution professional, on the unanimous approval of the CoC, applied to the NCLT to withdraw the plan, and the CoC sought the issue of a fresh Form G, i.e. a new invitation for expressions of interest.

c. The promoter's alternative: The holding company of the corporate debtor also supported withdrawal, but for a different reason. It sought the closure of the insolvency process altogether on the basis of a one-time settlement with the creditors, by a separate application before the NCLT.

d. The NCLT and the NCLAT: The NCLT allowed the withdrawal. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal reversed that decision, holding that the CoC had no jurisdiction to withdraw an approved plan, relying on Ebix Singapore and on State Bank of India v. Consortium of Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch. It revived the application for approval of the plan, and directed that the holding company's application and the resolution applicant's contentions also be considered.

The CoC members appealed. The Supreme Court declined to interfere with the NCLAT's order and disposed of the appeal.

The Lenders' Case

The lenders' argument, presented on behalf of the six CoC members, was built on the foundations of the IBC itself. The objective of the Code is maximisation of the value of the debtor's assets. A plan that requires the resolution applicant to bring in far less fresh money than was contemplated, because the debtor's own cash would fund much of it, confers a windfall on the applicant at the expense of creditors who accepted a haircut. The commercial wisdom of the CoC is given primacy under the Code, and here the CoC was unanimous. Relying on Kalyani Transco v. Bhushan Power and Steel, the lenders also argued that the CoC does not cease to exist when it approves the plan, but continues until the plan is implemented.

The resolution applicant answered that the improvement in the debtor's position had been contemplated in the plan itself, that if the business had been handed over within the IBC's timelines the revenue would have belonged to it in any event, and that allowing the CoC to withdraw would encourage creditors to shift their stance whenever a better settlement appeared, which could not be described as an exercise of commercial wisdom.

Section 12A Cannot Be Read Alone

The CoC's route to withdrawal was Section 12A, which allows the withdrawal of an admitted insolvency application with the approval of ninety percent of the voting share of the CoC. The Court accepted that Section 12A, read in isolation, appears to give "a carte blanche", and noted that Regulation 30A of the CIRP Regulations, which requires reasons to be given for a withdrawal sought after the invitation for expressions of interest has been issued, could not be read as curtailing the statutory power. It also noted that Glas Trust Company v. Byju Raveendran had identified four stages at which withdrawal could be sought, from before admission until after expressions of interest have been received. However, the question that remained was whether the remedy survives the CoC's approval of a plan.

The Court held that it does not, because Section 12A has to be read with Sections 30 and 31. Once a plan is approved by the CoC under Section 30(4), Section 31 requires the adjudicating authority to be satisfied that it meets the requirements of Section 30(2), including the payment of insolvency resolution process costs in priority and the minimum amounts guaranteed to creditors. Reading these provisions together, the Court concluded that "the withdrawal of an application can only be till the CoC approves the plan and after it is placed before the Adjudicating Authority, there can be no withdrawal either of the application or the approved Resolution Plan".

Ebix, Now Applied to Lenders

The more significant step in the reasoning is the extension of Ebix Singapore v. Committee of Creditors of Educomp Solutions. In Ebix, decided in 2021, a three-judge Bench held that a successful resolution applicant could not withdraw or modify a CoC-approved plan while it was awaiting the NCLT's approval. The plan was held to be binding between the CoC and the resolution applicant even before the NCLT's approval, with its binding effect produced by the IBC framework rather than by the law of contract, and common law pleas such as frustration and force majeure were not available to escape it.

Ebix concerned withdrawal by the resolution applicant. In Kamal Pasha, the Court held that "the dictum applies squarely to the CoC too". It relied on the passage in Ebix observing that the binding effect of the plan prevents "the CoC or the resolution applicant" from reneging after approval, and on the absence of any framework in the Code for modification or withdrawal at the behest of the CoC.

The Court also pointed to the asymmetry that Ebix had noticed. A resolution applicant that fails to implement an approved plan faces forfeiture of its performance bank guarantee and prosecution under Section 74, whereas a CoC that withdraws under Section 12A bears only the insolvency costs and pays no damages. In this case, the resolution applicant had furnished its performance bank guarantee long ago and had kept it alive at considerable expense, which the Code would not compensate if the plan were not approved. Thus, permitting the CoC to withdraw at this stage would allow the lenders to abandon a bargain that the applicant itself was not free to abandon.

The CoC Survives, But Not to Undo the Plan

The lenders' reliance on Kalyani Transco did not assist them. The Court accepted that, as held in that case, the CoC does not become functus officio on approving the plan and retains a vital interest until the plan is implemented. However, it pointed out that Regulation 18(2) of the CIRP Regulations, on which Kalyani Transco relied, allows CoC meetings to be convened until the plan is approved under Section 31(1), subject to the rider that decisions taken in such meetings shall not affect the plan submitted before the adjudicating authority. Kalyani Transco itself had upheld the binding nature of the plan. Hence, the CoC's continued existence gives it a role in supervising implementation, not a power to reopen the plan.

What Is Left for the NCLT

The judgment is careful to separate what it decides from what it leaves open, and this is where care is needed in reading it. Three points emerge from the final paragraphs.

a. The binding nature of the plan is settled: The Court made clear that, except on the binding nature of the plan as between the CoC and the resolution applicant, its observations were prima facie and need not govern the NCLT's final decision.

b. The NCLT must test the plan on present facts: The NCLT is to consider the application for approval and the holding company's settlement application together, and must be satisfied that the plan meets Section 30(2), as Section 31(1) requires, "after verifying the financial position of the CD, as of now, together with the cash balance juxtaposed with the terms of the resolution plan".

c. A better debtor is not, by itself, a reason to reject: The Court added that "improved profitability alone cannot be a reason to refuse approval" if the plan meets Section 30(2). It also noted the lenders' argument that the feasibility of the debtor's revival on its own, and the risk of defeating value maximisation, required consideration by the NCLT, and, in the same paragraph, the resolution applicant's contention that the CoC had changed its position out of "shortsighted opportunism" rather than commercial wisdom.

The Court referred specifically to Explanation I to Section 30(2), which concerns fair and equitable distribution to creditors, and to Explanation II, under which the 2019 amendments to Section 30(2) apply to every plan not yet approved or rejected by the adjudicating authority. These are the tools available to the NCLT. However, how far the NCLT can use a review of the debtor's current cash position to decline a plan, without in substance second-guessing the commercial wisdom that the Court has otherwise protected, is not answered by the judgment. The holding company's application for closure of the process on the basis of a one-time settlement also remains to be decided.

The Windfall Problem: What Lenders Can Do

For lenders, the lesson of Kamal Pasha is that protection against a debtor's recovery has to be secured before the CoC votes, because there will be no opportunity to renegotiate afterwards. Several steps follow.

a. Build cash and upside provisions into the request for resolution plans: The request for resolution plans can require applicants to state how cash accumulated in the debtor during the process, and after approval, will be treated, for example by requiring surplus cash above a stated level at the time of implementation to be paid to creditors in addition to the offered amount.

b. Negotiate upside-sharing in the plan itself: Earn-outs, deferred consideration linked to performance, or a share of surplus cash flows during any delay in implementation can be negotiated before approval. Once the plan is approved, Ebix and Kamal Pasha make it clear that neither side can unilaterally improve its position.

c. Address delay expressly: Approval-to-implementation delays are a known feature of the system, and Ebix itself recognised that long delays affect the commercial assessment underlying a plan. Plans can provide for adjustment mechanisms, such as interest on the resolution amount, or the allocation of operating cash flows during the period between CoC approval and NCLT approval, so that the consequence of delay is agreed in advance.

d. Do not rely on the period before filing: The Court's formulation refers both to the CoC's approval and to the plan being placed before the adjudicating authority. Lenders should not assume that delaying the filing of an approved plan preserves a right to withdraw under Section 12A, and should treat the vote itself as the point of no return.

e. Use the CoC's continuing role: The CoC remains in existence until the plan is implemented, and can supervise implementation and engage with the resolution professional and the NCLT within the terms of the plan. That role is valuable, but it does not extend to reopening the commercial bargain.

For resolution applicants, the decision provides comfort that a binding plan will not be lost merely because the debtor has recovered, but not certainty of approval, since the NCLT must still examine the plan against Section 30(2) on the debtor's current position.

Conclusion

Kamal Pasha completes the symmetry that Ebix began. A resolution applicant cannot walk away from an approved plan because the debtor has deteriorated, and a CoC cannot walk away because the debtor has improved. The Court has left the NCLT to decide whether this particular plan still meets the requirements of the Code on the debtor's present finances, and its observations on that question are expressly tentative. However, on the central question the answer is clear. Once the CoC has approved a plan and it is before the adjudicating authority, the lenders' commercial wisdom has been exercised, and a later change of mind, however well founded in the numbers, is not a ground for withdrawal. For lenders, the protection against a debtor's recovery now has to be written into the plan before the vote.