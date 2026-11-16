A rider has booked a cab, been shown a fare and is waiting for a driver to accept. At that moment, the app suggests that adding a little more might help. In April 2025, Ola's version of this prompt read "Adding a tip might help increase the chances of getting a ride faster", with options of Rs 10 to Rs 40. By the time the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) decided the matter, the "tip" had become an "add-on", the message read "Improve your chances of quicker ride confirmation!", and the suggested amounts went up to Rs 140, with the highest option labelled "Generous Add On!".

By an order dated 10 November 2026, the CCPA held that the feature was a misleading advertisement, an unfair contract, an unfair trade practice and a "confirm shaming" dark pattern. It imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which operates Ola, and directed it to stop asking users to pay anything above the upfront fare before the journey ends, whatever the payment is called. In the CCPA's words, the design "converts a voluntary post-service gratuity into a pre-service toll".

The order is the second of its kind in three months. On 31 August 2026, the CCPA imposed a similar penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Rapido for tipping prompts, and the CCPA had issued a notice to Uber over its "Advance Tip" feature in May 2025. This article explains the order, why Ola's defences failed, and what the reasoning means for consumer apps that ask for money before a service is delivered. It is written for product, legal and compliance teams at consumer-facing platforms.

How The Case Developed

According to the reports, the CCPA received a complaint against Ola on 16 May 2025 and issued a show cause notice on 28 May 2025. Shortly after the complaint, Ola renamed the "tip" an "add-on", and the prompt began to state "Choose to Add On – Entire amount goes to your driver". At a hearing on 4 July 2025, the CCPA asked Ola to stop the practice.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) then addressed the issue twice. It amended the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025 in December 2025, and, by an advisory dated 11 August 2026, told all app-based ride aggregators to remove pre-ride tipping prompts, to show any tipping option only after the journey is completed, and to pass the full tip to the driver. The advisory cited "Advance Tip", "Choose an Add-on" and "Improve your chances of quicker ride confirmation" as examples of non-compliant prompts. The CCPA found that Ola's app continued to show the prompt after the advisory.

Ola's own data, placed before the CCPA, covered Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai for 1 to 15 June 2026. Of 39,94,464 ride requests, 3,93,221 included an add-on, and 1,51,829 of those were accepted. Riders paid about Rs 56 lakh above the fare on accepted add-on rides in those fifteen days. According to the reports, the data also showed that requests with an add-on were accepted less often than requests without one.

The Four Findings

Misleading advertisement: The prompts suggested that paying more would improve the chance or speed of confirmation. The CCPA held that words such as "might" and "chance" did not change the overall impression conveyed, that Ola's own data did not support the claim, and that users were not told how the suggested amounts were fixed or what effect they actually had. The order is reported to have relied on Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including concealment of material information. Unfair contract: A rider who has already accepted an upfront fare was being asked to pay more for the same ride, in circumstances where paying appeared necessary to secure it. The CCPA treated this as an unfair contract term within the meaning of the Act. Unfair trade practice: The CCPA held that the practice fell within Section 2(47) of the Act. It noted that the prompt appeared after booking, when the user had little information about driver availability, that the platform alone controlled that information, and that the suggested amounts were set by an undisclosed method. Confirm shaming: Under Clause 3 of Annexure 1 to the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, confirm shaming means using a phrase, video, audio or other means to create a sense of fear, shame, ridicule or guilt in the mind of the user to nudge them to act in a certain way. The CCPA held that the prompts implied that a user who did not pay might face delay or no ride at all. It also noted the use of pre-set amounts that anchored users to higher figures, the "Generous Add On!" label, and the absence of an option to close the prompt.

The CCPA also took into account that Ola's booking data showed pick-ups and drop-offs at hospitals, railway stations, bus terminals and airports, where users such as patients, elderly people, travellers with luggage and people travelling alone or at night are particularly exposed to this kind of pressure.

Why Ola's Defences Failed

Ola's two principal defences went to the nature of the payment rather than the design of the prompt.

The first was that the entire amount went to drivers. Ola explained that it charges drivers a subscription fee and takes no commission, so it gained nothing from the add-on. The CCPA rejected this on two grounds. It found that the feature did benefit Ola, since it kept rides attractive to drivers who pay Ola's subscription, and it recorded Ola's own statement that it would "lose drivers" if it alone dropped the feature. More fundamentally, it held that whether a design is a dark pattern does not depend on whether the platform profits. The question is whether the design subverts the user's choice.

The second was that the add-on was an "additional fare" rather than a tip, so Clause 14.15 of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, which deals with tipping, did not apply. According to the reports, that clause bars any feature that directly or indirectly encourages, induces or creates an impression that paying an additional amount may improve ride confirmation, and permits tipping only after the journey. The CCPA held that "a regulatory standard cannot be circumvented by relabeling". The payment was voluntary, solicited before the service, and presented as improving the chance of service. That was what mattered, not the label.

What The Order Requires

The CCPA directed Ola to immediately discontinue "all prompts, messages, pre-set amounts and interface designs" that solicit payment above the upfront fare before the journey ends, whether described as a tip, add-on, additional fare or by any other name. Ola must also comply with the Consumer Protection Act, the Dark Patterns Guidelines and the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements, 2022.

The penalty of Rs 10 lakh was imposed under Section 21(2) of the Act, which permits a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh for a misleading advertisement, and up to Rs 50 lakh for every subsequent contravention. The CCPA itself observed that the amount is less than 0.01 percent of Ola's reported revenue for 2024-25 and works out to a fraction of a rupee per affected consumer. Ola must pay the penalty and file a compliance report within 15 days. An order of the CCPA under Sections 20 and 21 can be appealed to the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under Section 24 of the Act.

According to the reports, the CCPA also noted that Ola remains free to revise its fares to improve driver remuneration, provided the revised prices are disclosed upfront. That distinction is the key to the order. The objection is not to drivers being paid more, or to riders paying more, but to an additional payment being solicited after the price has been shown and before the service is delivered, on the suggestion that it will improve the service.

Renaming A Feature Does Not Save It

The most significant aspect of the order for other platforms is the CCPA's refusal to be guided by labels. The direction applies to any payment above the upfront fare solicited before the journey ends, however it is described. The analysis rests on the features of the design, i.e. a request for extra money after the price is fixed, presented before the service is delivered, coupled with an express or implied suggestion that it will improve the outcome, and made when the user cannot verify that claim.

Those features are not unique to ride-hailing. Any consumer app that asks for an additional payment after showing a price, on the suggestion that it may speed up or secure the service, should assess its design against the reasoning in the order. The order does not suggest that priority or express services are unlawful as such. A clearly priced service option, shown before the user commits and with an accurate description of what it delivers, is a different thing from a mid-transaction nudge with an unverifiable promise. The CCPA's own observation that Ola may raise fares if they are disclosed upfront points in the same direction.

The enforcement pattern is also clear. Rapido was penalised in August 2026, Ola in November 2026, and Uber and Namma Yatri are reported to be under examination. The MoRTH advisory of August 2026 applies to all ride aggregators, and the CCPA treated Ola's failure to act on that advisory, and on its own earlier warning, as relevant to its decision.

A UI And Legal Checklist

For product, legal and compliance teams reviewing their own flows, the order suggests the following questions.

Is any payment requested after the price is shown and before the service is complete? If so, it is within the scope of the reasoning, whatever it is called. Does the request suggest a better or faster outcome? Statements such as "improve your chances" or "faster confirmation" must be supported by evidence and must be accurate. Qualifiers such as "might" will not cure an overall misleading impression. Is the basis for suggested amounts disclosed? Undisclosed methods of setting amounts, and pre-set options that anchor users to higher figures, were treated as aggravating features. Can the user easily decline? A prompt without a clear option to close it, or labels that praise payers, such as "Generous", risk being treated as confirm shaming. Where tipping is offered, is it after the service? For ride aggregators, the guidelines and the MoRTH advisory require tipping to be offered only after the journey, with the full amount passed to the driver. If the aim is to pay service providers more, is the price simply raised upfront? The CCPA's pointer is that higher fares disclosed upfront are permissible. Is the user group vulnerable? Prompts shown to users in urgent situations, at hospitals or transport hubs, or late at night, attract closer scrutiny. Has the platform responded to regulatory signals? In Ola's case, the CCPA's earlier hearing and the MoRTH advisory both preceded the order, and continued use of the feature after them weighed against the company.

Conclusion

The CCPA's order against Ola does not prevent riders from tipping drivers, or platforms from paying drivers more. It prevents a platform from turning the moment between booking and service into an opportunity to ask for more money on the suggestion that paying will help. Ola's attempts to recast the payment as a driver benefit or an "additional fare" failed because the CCPA looked at how the feature worked rather than what it was called. For ride-hailing apps, the rule is now set out in the aggregator guidelines, the MoRTH advisory and two CCPA orders. For other consumer platforms, the reasoning is a reminder that any additional charge should be part of the price shown upfront, and not a request made after the user has committed and before the service arrives.