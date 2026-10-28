Internal Transaction Documents And CCI Merger Filings: Building A Consistent Competitive Narrative

Introduction

A merger or acquisition is assessed not only on the basis of its transaction documents, but also against the commercial circumstances in which it takes place and its potential effect on competition. For businesses proposing a combination before the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the preparation of a merger notification should therefore begin well before the filing is assembled.

Transaction documents, board presentations, investment memoranda, business plans and market analyses may each have been prepared for different commercial purposes. However, where these documents describe the parties’ businesses, competitors, market positions or transaction rationale differently, the differences may require explanation during regulatory scrutiny.

A carefully prepared merger filing should present a clear, evidence-based account of the transaction, supported by reliable information about the parties’ activities and the competitive conditions in the relevant markets. This requires coordination between legal teams, business leadership, finance teams and, where appropriate, economic advisers.

Why Internal Transaction Documents Matter

Internal documents can provide context for understanding the commercial rationale behind a proposed acquisition, merger or amalgamation. They may explain the expected benefits of a transaction, the target’s strategic importance, the parties’ assessment of competitors, or the commercial opportunities anticipated after completion.

Documents prepared for different audiences may, however, use different terminology or assumptions. A board presentation may describe an acquisition as a means of entering a new market, while a financial model may focus on expected revenue growth from an existing customer base. Neither description is necessarily inconsistent with the other, but both should be understood in the context of the transaction and the parties’ actual business activities. The objective is not to make every internal document identical to the merger notification. Rather, the filing should accurately reflect the transaction and be supported by information that can be explained and substantiated.

Businesses should therefore identify the principal documents relevant to the transaction early in the process. These may include:

Board and investment committee presentations discussing the proposed transaction.

Investment memoranda and valuation materials explaining the acquisition rationale.

Business plans, market studies and competitor assessments.

Documents describing expected synergies, expansion plans or entry into new product or geographic markets.

Transaction agreements and supporting documents identifying the structure, scope and commercial objectives of the proposed combination.

The relevance of each document will depend on the transaction, the applicable filing requirements and the issues likely to arise in the CCI’s assessment.

Developing a Consistent Transaction Rationale

The commercial rationale for a transaction should be clearly understood before the merger notification is finalised. An acquisition may be intended to expand geographical reach, acquire technology, strengthen distribution, obtain access to new customers, improve operational efficiency or consolidate complementary business activities.

The stated rationale should be supported by the transaction’s actual commercial circumstances. Where the parties identify several objectives, those objectives should be explained in a manner that accurately reflects their relative significance and the proposed transaction’s structure.

Particular care may be required where internal documents use expressions such as “eliminating competition”, “capturing the market” or “removing a competitor”. Such language should not automatically be treated as determinative of the transaction’s competitive effect. Business documents may use shorthand or commercially informal expressions that do not, by themselves, establish an appreciable adverse effect on competition. Nevertheless, the context, intended meaning and underlying assumptions should be examined carefully.

Where a document appears to conflict with the explanation proposed for the CCI filing, the appropriate response is to investigate the difference and establish the correct factual position. Parties should not selectively omit unfavourable information or create a retrospective explanation that is unsupported by the available evidence. A coherent transaction rationale is therefore not simply a drafting exercise. It is the outcome of a substantive review of the commercial reasons for the deal and the evidence supporting them.

Supporting Market Definition With Commercial Evidence

The identification of relevant product and geographic markets is an important component of merger-control assessment. The parties’ understanding of the markets in which they operate can influence how overlaps, market shares, competitive constraints and potential effects on customers are evaluated. Under the Competition Act, 2002, relevant-market analysis is informed by the statutory framework for defining relevant product and geographic markets. The appropriate analysis depends on the characteristics of the products or services concerned and the conditions under which competition takes place.

A filing should therefore avoid relying solely on broad industry classifications or descriptions used for commercial convenience. Two businesses operating in the same sector do not necessarily compete in the same relevant market. Conversely, businesses describing themselves as operating in different segments may still have overlapping activities that require examination.

Useful supporting information may include:

The products and services actually supplied by each party.

Customer categories and the principal uses of the relevant products or services.

Geographic areas in which the parties sell, distribute or provide their offerings.

The availability of alternative suppliers and competing products.

Customer switching patterns and other evidence of substitution, where relevant.

Market-share estimates, the data sources used and the assumptions underlying those estimates.

The information required will depend on the transaction and the relevant filing form. Where market boundaries are uncertain, the analysis should identify the competing market definitions and explain why the proposed approach is supported by the available evidence.

Importantly, a market definition should not be selected merely because it produces a more favourable market-share calculation. The assessment should reflect the commercial realities of the transaction and the applicable legal framework.

Reconciling Market-Share Data and Competitive Claims

Market-share estimates can vary depending on the source, period, geographic scope and methodology used. For example, a business may calculate its share using revenue, sales volume, installed capacity, customer numbers or another industry-specific measure. Different measures may be appropriate for different markets, but their use should be explained where it affects the competitive assessment.

Before submitting a notification, parties should identify the source and period of the material data relied upon and check that the figures are internally consistent. Estimates prepared for different purposes should not be presented as directly comparable without examining their underlying assumptions.

The same discipline applies to descriptions of competitors. A presentation that identifies only a small group of principal competitors may have been prepared for strategic planning rather than as a comprehensive assessment of market participants. A regulatory filing should provide the information required under the applicable framework and should not assume that a commercial shortlist captures the full competitive landscape.

Where precise data is unavailable, the limitation should be identified transparently and the methodology used to develop the estimate should be explained. Unsupported precision can create avoidable difficulties if the assumptions are later questioned.

This exercise is particularly important where the parties’ market positions, the degree of overlap or the strength of competing suppliers are relevant to the CCI’s assessment of whether a combination is likely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition.

Coordinating Legal, Business and Financial Teams

Preparing a reliable merger notification is a cross-functional exercise. Legal teams may lead the regulatory analysis, but they depend on business teams for information about products, customers and operations, and on finance teams for transaction values, revenue figures and other financial data.

A structured review process can help identify gaps before filing. The parties may designate responsible individuals for key information categories, maintain a common source of verified transaction data and record the assumptions underlying material estimates. Changes to the transaction structure or the underlying business information should be communicated to the relevant members of the filing team.

Where the transaction involves multiple group entities, business verticals or jurisdictions, the process may also require coordination across affiliates and external advisers. The scope of the review should reflect the parties and activities relevant to the proposed combination and the information required by the CCI.

This coordination should not be confused with the unrestricted sharing of competitively sensitive information between parties that remain independent before closing. Any exchange of such information must be managed separately through appropriate safeguards, taking into account applicable competition-law obligations.

Reviewing the Filing Before Submission

A final review should test whether the proposed notification accurately describes the transaction and is supported by the underlying information. This review should go beyond checking whether all prescribed fields have been completed.

The following questions can provide a useful starting point:

Review area Questions to consider Transaction structure Does the filing accurately describe the transaction, parties, consideration and relevant steps? Business activities Are the parties’ products, services and operations described consistently with the available records? Market definition Is the proposed market assessment supported by commercial evidence and the applicable legal framework? Market data Are the source, period, methodology and assumptions behind material figures identifiable? Competitive assessment Are the descriptions of competitors, overlaps and constraints supported by the available information? Internal consistency Can material differences between the filing and relevant internal documents be understood and explained? Completeness Have the applicable filing requirements and supporting-document requirements been addressed?

This review should also confirm that any material changes occurring before submission have been incorporated where required. The objective is to ensure that the notification is complete, accurate and internally coherent when filed.

Conclusion

A sound merger notification begins with a clear understanding of the transaction and the commercial evidence supporting its competitive assessment. Internal documents, market data and business explanations should be reviewed together so that material differences can be identified and addressed before submission.

For businesses undertaking acquisitions, mergers or strategic investments, this approach can improve the quality of regulatory preparation, reduce avoidable clarification requests and help the parties respond more effectively to questions raised during the review process. It also reinforces an important principle of merger control: a filing should be a reliable account of the proposed transaction, supported by evidence, rather than a standalone narrative prepared only for regulatory submission.

The precise scope of the assessment will depend on the transaction, the applicable notification requirements and the issues arising under the Competition Act, 2002 and the Competition Commission of India (Combinations) Regulations, 2024.