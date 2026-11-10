Where Generative AI Goes Next: Insights From The 2026 Oxford Generative AI Summit

Earlier this month, I attended the Oxford Generative AI Summit at Jesus College, Oxford for the third consecutive year. The event once again brought together several hundred leaders from government, academia, industry, the media, and creative sectors to discuss the evolving opportunities and challenges presented by generative AI.

Many of last year’s themes – change management, AI sovereignty, and truth and trust – remain central to the conversation. What has changed, however, is how these issues are being approached, reflecting the rapid evolution of generative AI.

AI Sovereignty : A year ago, the discussion of AI sovereignty was flavored with a strong dose of how countries other than the U.S. and China can compete to develop a fully domestic, globally competitive AI industry. In the U.K., this contributed to framing a head-to-head conflict between the technology industry and the creative industry, namely in the debate over the scope of a commercial text-and-data-mining (TDM) exemption under copyright law for AI training. This year, the discussion of AI sovereignty appears to be more narrowly and pragmatically framed. Initial proposals are focused on specific problem-solution pairing. Technological requirements are based on “good enough” AI for the project, rather than best-in-class frontier models. The core of “sovereignty” has been defined away from mere “localization” and now includes elements of choice and agency of AI implementers, access to and control over data, control over security, and a focus on redundancy and resilience. This opens the door to a focus on specific, strategic (or opportunistic) niche use cases or technologies as a way forward for so-called “middle powers.”

: A year ago, the discussion of AI sovereignty was flavored with a strong dose of how countries other than the U.S. and China can compete to develop a fully domestic, globally competitive AI industry. In the U.K., this contributed to framing a head-to-head conflict between the technology industry and the creative industry, namely in the debate over the scope of a commercial text-and-data-mining (TDM) exemption under copyright law for AI training. This year, the discussion of AI sovereignty appears to be more narrowly and pragmatically framed. Initial proposals are focused on specific problem-solution pairing. Technological requirements are based on “good enough” AI for the project, rather than best-in-class frontier models. The core of “sovereignty” has been defined away from mere “localization” and now includes elements of choice and agency of AI implementers, access to and control over data, control over security, and a focus on redundancy and resilience. This opens the door to a focus on specific, strategic (or opportunistic) niche use cases or technologies as a way forward for so-called “middle powers.” Agentic AI : A year ago, the focus was on hallucinations and other ways that generative AI outputs could undermine trust. In 2025, one commentator likened AI’s and their outputs to “drunken graduate students.” This year, the rise of agentic AI means that those AI’s have been given the car keys. Governance of agentic AI includes consideration of public policy and institutional AI-governance policies, standards of performance, and human/institutional accountability for when something goes wrong. Perhaps disconcertingly, a number of commentators pointed out that the scale, speed, and pace of change of agentic AI means that widespread human oversight of AI agents is probably not feasible — we are going to need to rely on AI agents supervising other AI agents. And if the supervisor-agents fail to keep up with the supervised-agents, there is, again, potential for things to go sideways. Which leads to another major theme of the discussion — when things do go sideways, which human individuals or institutions should be held accountable? How can that risk-allocation be both meaningful and up to date?

: A year ago, the focus was on hallucinations and other ways that generative AI outputs could undermine trust. In 2025, one commentator likened AI’s and their outputs to “drunken graduate students.” This year, the rise of agentic AI means that those AI’s have been given the car keys. Governance of agentic AI includes consideration of public policy and institutional AI-governance policies, standards of performance, and human/institutional accountability for when something goes wrong. Perhaps disconcertingly, a number of commentators pointed out that the scale, speed, and pace of change of agentic AI means that widespread human oversight of AI agents is probably not feasible — we are going to need to rely on AI agents supervising other AI agents. And if the supervisor-agents fail to keep up with the supervised-agents, there is, again, potential for things to go sideways. Which leads to another major theme of the discussion — when things do go sideways, which human individuals or institutions should be held accountable? How can that risk-allocation be both meaningful and up to date? Critical Reasoning: Finally, the focus last year was on change management — getting teams to adopt generative AI and managing the accompanying institutional changes that a shift to AI-driven work will bring. Fast forward to 2026, AI adoption is a juggernaut, and the conversation has moved to subtler questions. Concerns about “cognitive surrender” are drawing much more attention. Cognitive surrender is the idea that people — even otherwise smart, clear-thinking people — will tend to blindly rely on AI outputs, often even when that AI output is manifestly wrong. Initial research suggests that the impact of cognitive surrender can be reduced through thoughtful design of AI systems, as well as training and teaching of human users of AI. Some of the AI design ideas include adding Socratic elements (where the AI asks more questions of the human user), adding friction to the user experience, or providing other “cognitive nudges” to the human users. User training includes general awareness-raising, as well as focusing on use cases and modes of interaction less likely to produce cognitive surrender.

Taken together, the summit’s themes point to a broader leadership imperative: institutions must build not only AI capability but also the structures that govern agentic AI, enforce accountability, and keep human judgment actively engaged.