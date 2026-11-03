New Antidumping And Countervailing Duty Petition On Imports Of Certain Shopping Carts And Parts Thereof From The People’s Republic Of China

Introduction

On Oct. 28, 2026, U.S. domestic producers filed a petition with the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) seeking the imposition of antidumping duties (AD) and countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of shopping carts and parts thereof (subject merchandise) from China.

The period of the AD investigation covers subject merchandise imported from China from April 1, 2026, to Sept. 30, 2026. The period of the CVD investigation covers subject merchandise imported from China from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2025.

The domestic producers that filed the petition are Precision Wire Products, Inc. and Wanzl North America (Petitioners).

Under U.S. law, a domestic industry may petition the U.S. government to initiate AD or CVD investigations into imports alleged to injure the domestic industry. In an AD investigation, DOC determines whether subject imports are sold in the U.S. at less than fair value (i.e., dumped), while in a CVD investigation, DOC determines whether foreign producers and/or exporters of subject imports received countervailable subsidies. If DOC makes affirmative determinations and the ITC further finds material injury or threat thereof by reason of the subject imports, additional duties may be imposed to offset the dumping or subsidization.

If DOC and the ITC both issue affirmative preliminary determinations, U.S. importers may be required to post cash deposits equal to the estimated AD and CVD duties on all subject imports entered into the U.S. on or after the dates DOC publishes its preliminary determinations in the Federal Register. Such duties may be imposed 90 days prior to the date of publication of the preliminary determinations if both the DOC and ITC make affirmative critical circumstances determinations. The preliminary AD and CVD rates may be revised or eliminated in the final phase of the DOC proceeding, particularly where foreign producers/exporters fully participate in the investigation.

Scope

The following describes the imported merchandise that is included within the scope of these investigations:

The merchandise covered by this investigation consists of certain shopping carts regardless of size, finished or unfinished, whether assembled or unassembled, and certain components and parts thereof. The scope includes shopping carts with baskets that are primarily constructed of metal including, but not limited to, wire mesh, as well as shopping carts with baskets that are primarily constructed of plastic or a combination of metal and plastic.

. . .

The merchandise subject to this investigation is classified under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) statistical subheading 8716.80.5090. Merchandise subject to this investigation may also be imported under subheadings 8716.80.5010 or 8716.90.5020. Although the HTSUS subheadings are provided for convenience and customs purposes only, the written description of the scope of this investigation is dispositive.

A full description of the scope of the investigations is provided in Attachment – Scope. Commerce may revise the scope during the investigations.

Foreign Producers, Exporters, and U.S. Importers of Subject Merchandise

A list of foreign producers and exporters of subject merchandise, as identified in the petition, is provided in Attachment – Foreign Producers.

A list of U.S. importers of subject merchandise, as identified in the petition, is provided in Attachment – US Importers.

Alleged Dumping Margins and Subsidy Rates

Petitioners allege dumping margins of 165% to 343% for imports of subject merchandise from China.

Petitioners allege that producers in China received countervailable subsidies under 32 programs, including tax reductions, grants, preferential financing, and the provision of goods and services for less than adequate remuneration.

DOC generally assigns duties at the margins and rates alleged by the petitioners to foreign producers and exporters that fail to participate and cooperate during the investigations.

Potential Trade Impact

According to the petition, U.S. imports of subject merchandise from China totaled $470,606,918 in 2025.

Estimated Schedule of AD/CVD Investigations

10/28/2026 Petitions Filed 12/14/2026 ITC Preliminary Injury Determination 1/21/2027 DOC Preliminary CVD Determination (un-extended) 3/29/2027 DOC Preliminary CVD Determination (fully extended) 4/6/2027 DOC Preliminary AD Determination (un-extended) 5/26/2027 DOC Preliminary AD Determination (fully extended) 4/6/2027 DOC Final CVD Determination (un-extended) 10/15/2027 DOC Final CVD Determination (fully extended) 6/28/2027 DOC Final AD Determination (un-extended) 10/15/2027 DOC Final AD Determination (fully extended) 8/12/2027 ITC Final Injury Determination (un-extended) 11/29/2027 ITC Final Injury Determination (fully extended) 8/26/2027 AD and CVD Orders Published (un-extended) 12/13/2027 AD and CVD Orders Published (fully extended)

Foreign producers and/or exporters, or U.S. importers or purchasers of subject merchandise, or those who have any questions about this case, please contact Taft’s International Trade practice.