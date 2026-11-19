In February 2026, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) issued an update to promote greater transparency when arguments or evidence generated by artificial intelligence (AI) are used in disputes. Marc-Emmanuel Mellet explains why the update is necessary and what it means for cybersquatting complaints under the Uniform Domain-Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP).

The WIPO Overview was updated on 17 February 2026 to offer guidance for parties and panellists on the appropriate use of AI when preparing legal pleadings. Although the section dedicated to AI is concise, the message is clear: when a party uses AI to draft arguments or produce evidence, the reliability of such content may be evaluated based on the instructions provided to the tool (the "prompts") and the results it generated.

It’s important to note that the updated text represents a consensus among panellists, not a provision within the UDRP Rules. There is no requirement to disclose the use of AI, following the update. Nonetheless, the changes come at a pivotal time for the domain name industry. Cybersquatting cases are rising, with WIPO overseeing a record number of UDRP domain disputes in 2025.

AI and the UDRP: The changes in brief

The key criterion behind the changes to the Overview (3.1) is credibility (that is, probative weight) rather than the admissibility of the submission.

The new text applies to both arguments and evidence: it covers everything from a complaint drafted using AI to a piece of evidence generated by AI.

The topic is further supplemented a Note on the use of AI in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) proceedings, which emphasises the principles of accuracy, accountability, confidentiality, and transparency, as well as the core tenet that the decision-making process cannot be delegated to a machine.

While the scope of the ADR is distinct from the UDRP, its principles inform the approach taken by panels.

Recent rulings indicate that the risk is not the use of AI per se, but rather a failure to verify the content produced before submission.

Read more about the UDRP

4 key takeaways from the WIPO updates and 7 practical recommendations

1. Watch out for "AI hallucinations"

Recent decisions reveal the primary risk lies in the fabrication of legal citations, with complainants penalised for a failure to verify information before submission.

In upscaleavenues.com (WIPO Case No. D2025-4174), the complainant – who was not represented by counsel – cited several non-existent decisions, as well as others that did not support the propositions for which they were cited. The panel mentions the possibility of "AI hallucinations" but, in any event, condemns the lack of verification. On these grounds, among others, the panellist found the complainant guilty of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking (RDNH).

The Forum followed the same reasoning in adviceonly.com (FA2511002186579), with the panellist concluding that the decisions cited by the complainant either did not address the points raised or could not be identified at all, deeming them misleading. The panellist also found a failure to comply with the requirement to certify the accuracy of the complaint and referenced the above decision (D2025-4174), even though no explicit mention of AI was made.

In disabilitypridenm.org (WIPO Case No. D2025-4081), the complaint cited non-existent or misreferenced decisions, as well as sections of the WIPO Overview 3.0 that did not support the complainant’s arguments, and included inaccurate reproductions of its own exhibits. The Panel noted that it could not determine whether these issues stemmed from AI-generated hallucinations, a lack of due diligence or an intent to mislead. Nevertheless, the Panel decided not to make a finding of RDNH, as the respondent’s own conduct was also questionable. The complaint was denied due to a failure to demonstrate trademark rights.

This principle applies to any case. Under Paragraph 3(b)(xiv) of the UDRP Rules, complainants certify that the information provided in the complaint is complete and accurate. Citing a decision without verifying it compromises this certification:

If the decision does not exist or has been misrepresented, the accuracy of the entire complaint is called into question.

While a finding of RDNH carries no financial penalty, it is made public and has a lasting, negative impact on the credibility of both the party and its legal counsel.

Key takeaway: AI can be a useful tool for preparing a complaint, but every reference, citation or argument it generates must be verified before use.

2. Complainants: Include but do solely rely on AI tools for evidence

AI is not used solely for drafting arguments; it can also serve as evidence. However, its use must be transparent and supported by other elements that confirm the results obtained.

In payshap.com (WIPO Case No. D2025-5203), the complainant submitted the exact prompts used with ChatGPT, along with the resulting responses, supplemented by dated, geolocated internet searches, to demonstrate that the term was associated exclusively with the complainant prior to the domain name registration. The Panel viewed this as the type of evidence expected from a complainant when faced with a defence of ignorance or a claim that a term is merely descriptive, noting that the absence of such documentation can weaken a party’s position. Furthermore, the panel criticised the respondent (an investor) for failing to conduct basic internet searches or consult a tool like ChatGPT, which suggests the respondent was, in fact, aware of the trademark.

It should be noted that this decision (from 12 January 2026) predates the February update to the WIPO Overview. Consequently, it refers to the earlier Overview 3.0. It is also important to clarify that the AI-generated evidence was only one component of the case file. In reaching its decision, the Panel relied primarily on the respondent’s posts on X, which specifically targeted the complainant, as well as the fact that the term in question was an invented (coined) term.

Key takeaway: While AI content can be used to support a case, it should be considered only one piece of evidence among many. Panels base their decisions on a collection of components, not only the evidence of content in an AI tool.

3. Respondents: AI does not establish rights or good faith

Another interesting trend, perhaps also driven by the rise of AI tools, is that respondents are showing a greater tendency to participate in UDRP proceedings, a shift from previous patterns, where this was not always the case. But while AI can support respondents in preparing structured, well-argued responses, the same requirement for verification applies. This underlying logic emerges from several decisions:

AI-generated content: In bdö.com (WIPO D2025-0217) and asuriontech.net (WIPO D2024-5347), the websites featured the notice "Powered by GoDaddy Airo". The panels held that the registrant remains responsible for the content, even when it is automatically generated by AI. In both cases, a transfer was ordered.

In bdö.com (WIPO D2025-0217) and asuriontech.net (WIPO D2024-5347), the websites featured the notice "Powered by GoDaddy Airo". The panels held that the registrant remains responsible for the content, even when it is automatically generated by AI. In both cases, a transfer was ordered. AI-generated business plans: In moelisai.com (WIPO D2025-4065), the respondent submitted two business plans which the Panel concluded were very likely generated largely by AI, with no substantive evidence of preparatory work (such as development, financing or commercial activities). The Panel noted that the use of AI is not, in itself, an indication of bad faith; however, in this instance, it created the impression of a fabricated defence. A transfer was ordered.

In moelisai.com (WIPO D2025-4065), the respondent submitted two business plans which the Panel concluded were very likely generated largely by AI, with no substantive evidence of preparatory work (such as development, financing or commercial activities). The Panel noted that the use of AI is not, in itself, an indication of bad faith; however, in this instance, it created the impression of a fabricated defence. A transfer was ordered. AI-generated valuations: In onarsource.com (WIPO Case No. D2025-3938), the respondent cited a US$109,000 valuation generated by a marketplace’s AI system and subsequently reviewed by a human team. The Panel found that, in the absence of detailed evidence regarding the methodology, such valuations carry very little weight, and ordered the transfer of the domain name.

In onarsource.com (WIPO Case No. D2025-3938), the respondent cited a US$109,000 valuation generated by a marketplace’s AI system and subsequently reviewed by a human team. The Panel found that, in the absence of detailed evidence regarding the methodology, such valuations carry very little weight, and ordered the transfer of the domain name. The "AI suggested it to me" argument: In americanairlinesgroup.com (WIPO Case No. D2023-3906), the respondent claimed that ChatGPT had suggested the name for a group travel venture. The Panel ruled that relying on ChatGPT confers no rights, noting that the respondent failed to even provide the prompt used or the resulting output, and ordered the transfer.

While AI can easily generate well-structured responses, thereby mitigating potential formal weaknesses, it cannot serve as a substitute for evidence. A respondent must still demonstrate (supported by documentation) that they have made preparations for a legitimate use. Consequently, panels continue to require concrete, corroborated evidence that predates the filing of the complaint.

Key takeaway: AI can enhance the presentation of a case, but it does not, in itself, constitute proof of rights or good faith.

4. Panellists: Assistance, yes; delegation, no

It remains the responsibility of the panellist to assess the facts, judge the credibility of the parties, and draw the necessary conclusions.

Here, two points are of direct concern to the parties:

Panellists can verify citations and evidence: Panellists may consult limited, publicly available information (such as the website in dispute, the Wayback Machine or official registries), a practice acknowledged in section 4.8 of the Overview 3.0 (as seen in the bdö case, referenced above). Consequently, the panel itself may verify any questionable citation or piece of evidence.

Panellists may consult limited, publicly available information (such as the website in dispute, the Wayback Machine or official registries), a practice acknowledged in section 4.8 of the Overview 3.0 (as seen in the bdö case, referenced above). Consequently, the panel itself may verify any questionable citation or piece of evidence. Confidentiality: Documents from a proceeding must not be used to feed tools for which the terms regarding data retention or model training are not fully controlled. This is further supplemented by local laws. For example, the French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) advises that only information one is authorised to share should be submitted to a generative AI system.

Key takeaway: AI can assist parties and, within certain limits, panellists with research or analysis. However, the assessment of facts, the evaluation of evidence, and the final decision remain that of the human expert.

7 Practical recommendations for complainants and respondents

The following seven preparation rules apply to both parties:

Verify every cited decision at its source

The case number, date, panellist and the specific passage invoked must be checked against the decision itself – never rely on a generated summary. Cite the "Overview" based on its actual text

Ensure that section numbering and headings are verified against the current version (version 3.1). Attach any AI-generated material used as evidence

Include the full prompt, date and time, the tool and version used, and the complete, unedited response. Corroborate with a primary source

Use dated archives, registry extracts or timestamped screenshots; AI should serve only as supporting material. Establish a chronology

Map out the dates of rights, registration, successive uses, offers for sale and communications between the parties, linking these to the three elements outlined in paragraph 4(a). Treat the certification as a binding commitment

The signature required under paragraph 3(b)(xiv) also applies to any content drafted with the assistance of an AI tool. Protect data

Never input confidential documents or information not intended for third-party disclosure into a public-facing AI tool.

AI can strengthen a UDRP case, but human expertise remains essential

In conclusion, the UDRP does not prohibit AI usage, but it does require that all assertions are substantiated. A saved prompt, a primary source and a carefully reviewed decision are far more valuable than a well-written text that cannot be verified. Adopting these habits during case preparation helps maintain credibility and avoids the risk of a negative finding, while still benefiting from the time-saving advantages that AI tools offer.