Treasury Proposes Expanded Rule On U.S. Outbound Investment

On October 22, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury proposed a new rule for its Outbound Investment Security Program pursuant to the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security (“COINS”) Act. This proposed rule would control certain investments that U.S. persons make outside the United States. The proposed rule would require United States persons to provide notification to the U.S. Department of the Treasury regarding certain transactions involving foreign persons that are engaged in notifiable technologies. The proposed rule would also prohibit United States persons from engaging in certain other transactions involving foreign persons that are engaged in prohibited technologies.

Companies that are considering investments outside the United States, including establishment of a foreign subsidiary, company, or private equity purchases of companies outside the United States, need to be aware that:

Some deals must be reported, and some are banned. U.S. persons would have to notify Treasury of certain transactions with covered foreign persons engaged in ​“notifiable” technologies. They would be prohibited from certain other transactions with covered foreign persons engaged in ​“prohibited” technologies.

Six technology sectors are covered. The proposed rule covers the following sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, artificial intelligence systems, quantum information technologies, high-performance computing and supercomputing, hypersonic systems, and biotechnology.

Foreign subsidiaries count. The requirements reach U.S. persons and any foreign entities they control. A controlled foreign entity would include an entity incorporated in, or otherwise organized under the laws of, a country other than the United States of which a U.S. person is a parent.

The focus is on countries of concern. The rules target technologies that support the military, intelligence, surveillance or cyber capabilities of a ​“country of concern”. The COINS Act – and the proposed rule – define a ​“country of concern” as China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.

The Responsibility is on U.S. Persons. The proposal sets a knowledge standard and expects a U.S. person to make a reasonable and diligent inquiry before going ahead with a transaction. It also defines which conduct counts as a violation and the penalties that apply.

Filings must contain specific information. The proposal spells out what a notification to Treasury must include and sets a process for asking for non-binding feedback and for submitting confidential information.

There are excepted transactions. Certain types of transactions would be excepted under the proposed rule, such as publicly traded securities, transactions initiated prior to the passing of the COINS Act, and de minimis transactions that do not exceed $50,000 in aggregate over a preceding 12-month period, among others.

These updates are not yet final. Treasury is asking for comments on every part of the proposal, including which transactions are covered, key definitions, the notification requirements and how penalties and enforcement would work. Comments can be filed at reg​u​la​tions​.gov by the deadline set in the proposed rule (December 7, 2026). Final regulations will come later and will set the date the program takes effect. Treasury’s fact sheet, Treasury’s press release, and the proposed rule as published in the Federal Register are on its Outbound Investment Program page.

Treasury says the proposal is meant to keep foreign adversaries from using U.S. investment to build critical technologies while still keeping the U.S. investment environment open. If you are planning cross-border deals, fund investments or foreign expansion that touch these technology sectors, now is the time to review and update your compliance programs.

Please contact our Export Controls and Economic Sanctions team if you need assistance navigating these latest developments.