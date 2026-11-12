ASBCA Rejects Government’s Attempt To Divide An Interrelated Delay Claim For Sum-Certain Purposes

On September 14, 2026, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals (“ASBCA”) denied the Government’s motion to dismiss the delay portion of an appeal by Hensel Phelps Construction Company (“Hensel Phelps”), finding that Hensel Phelps did indeed include a sum certain in its Claim. See Hensel Phelps Construction Company, ASBCA No. 64327, 2026 WL 3049122 (Sept. 14, 2026).

The Claim and the Government’s Challenge

Hensel Phelps sought $22,050,672 for delay-related general conditions and other direct costs arising from construction of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Western Currency Facility Expansion Project in Fort Worth, Texas. Its certified claim requested 285 days of compensable delay and included a detailed narrative, a critical-path-method window analysis, exhibits, financial appendices, and subcontractor pass-through claims.

Hensel Phelps attributed the delays principally to an allegedly deficient government design and the Government’s incremental efforts to correct electrical and mechanical design problems during construction. According to the claim, those issues affected interdependent contract line items, caused cascading downstream impacts, and required analysis of the project’s changing critical path.

The Government moved to dismiss the delay portion of the appeal. It argued that the claimed delay was not one unitary claim, but numerous distinct claims—potentially one for each delay event or source—and that each required its own sum certain. Because Hensel Phelps had not allocated its claimed delay days and dollars among those purported subclaims, the Government contended that the delay claim failed as a matter of law.

The Board Denied the Motion

The Board rejected the Government’s effort to subdivide the delay claim at the pleading stage. The governing inquiry is whether the components share the same or related operative facts. If deciding them requires review of the same or related evidence, they constitute one claim. Separate claims exist when they seek different remedies or depend on materially different factual or legal grounds.

Here, the Government did not clearly identify the supposedly distinct claims—or even say consistently how many there were. More importantly, the contractor alleged that the delay events arose from a common source: deficient design documents and the Government’s management of corrections to those deficiencies. The alleged impacts occurred during the same schedule window, affected interconnected work, and required a project-wide critical-path and concurrency analysis. On those allegations, the Board could not conclude that each event was an independent dispute capable of being decided in isolation.

Why the Decision Matters for Delay Claims

Contractors often prepare delay claims for submission to the Government and appeal denials to the boards of contract appeals. These claims commonly involve multiple impacts, changes, and delay events. Yet the extended field-overhead component is often stated as one amount: the applicable daily field-overhead rate multiplied by the compensable delay days.

Hensel Phelps bears directly on that practice. The decision supports presenting one aggregate delay amount when the underlying events are genuinely intertwined and entitlement depends on a common body of operative facts and a unified critical-path analysis. A claim does not necessarily become a collection of separate claims merely because it identifies multiple changes, impacts, or Government actions.

But the decision is not a blanket approval of every aggregated delay claim. The Board denied a motion at an early stage and construed the allegations in the contractor’s favor. If different items rest on unrelated facts, invoke different legal theories, seek different remedies, or can be resolved independently, each may constitute a distinct claim requiring its own sum certain. The Board also cautioned that this issue may be resolved later on the merits—potentially after the limitations period has expired for submitting a corrected claim.

Practical Takeaways