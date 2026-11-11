Fastest 5 Minutes: Supply Chain Security And Pricing Transparency (Podcast)

This week’s episode covers a new Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act order focused on DeepSeek AI and a bipartisan congressional letter pressing the Pentagon on contractor pricing transparency, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

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