ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
Fastest 5 Minutes: Supply Chain Security And Pricing Transparency (Podcast)
Crowell & Moring LLP
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This week's episode examines a new Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act order targeting DeepSeek AI and explores a bipartisan congressional initiative demanding greater contractor pricing transparency from the Pentagon. Hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou, the podcast delivers essential updates for government contracts professionals navigating these emerging regulatory developments.
This week’s episode covers a new Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act order focused on DeepSeek AI and a bipartisan congressional letter pressing the Pentagon on contractor pricing transparency, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
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