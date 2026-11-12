The UK Defence Footprint 2026 And The Warsaw Defence Plan: Investment, Innovation And Opportunities

On 27 October 2026, the UK Ministry of Defence (“MOD”) published UK Defence Footprint 2026(the “Footprint”), bringing together defence spending and industrial initiatives, including previously announced investments, and setting out planned defence spending of £298 billion over the next four years. On the same day it published the Footprint, the UK government published an announcementoutlining the Warsaw Defence Plan, the first phase of cooperation under the UK-Poland Security and Defence Partnership Treaty, including on drones, cyber security and defence procurement. Together, they highlight two complementary priorities: strengthening the UK’s defence industrial base and deepening cooperation with its allies.

For suppliers and technology vendors, the detail goes beyond the headline spending figure. The Footprint brings together major contracts, innovation funding and measures to help businesses access defence supply chains. The Warsaw Defence Plan adds commitments on joint capability development and closer procurement coordination. Below, we highlight the spending, technology and supplier-access measures described in the Footprint and that announcement.

Bringing innovation to the front line

The Footprint’s message is “warfighting readiness alongside transformation”. It links the Defence Investment Plan to the 2025 Strategic Defence Review (see our previousClient Alert) and Defence Industrial Strategy, targeting research and development, frontier industries, competition, skills and place. Export, commercialisation and dual-use opportunities form part of that approach.

The measures span commercial innovation, autonomous systems and facilities for cyber operations:

UK Defence Innovation (“UKDI”). The government commits to establishing a ringfenced annual budget of £400 million, totalling £1.6 billion by 2030, to bring innovative technology to the front line at speed. UKDI’s Growth Services will provide business and investment support to help innovators scale.

The government commits to establishing a ringfenced annual budget of £400 million, totalling £1.6 billion by 2030, to bring innovative technology to the front line at speed. UKDI’s Growth Services will provide business and investment support to help innovators scale. Commercial and regional innovation. A Rapid Innovation Team will use commercially available dual-use technology to address urgent operational problems at “wartime pace”. A Regional Engagement Team embeds specialists in each English region and devolved nation, while Regional Defence and Security Clusters provide platforms for industry engagement, collaboration and stronger supply chains.

A Rapid Innovation Team will use commercially available dual-use technology to address urgent operational problems at “wartime pace”. A Regional Engagement Team embeds specialists in each English region and devolved nation, while Regional Defence and Security Clusters provide platforms for industry engagement, collaboration and stronger supply chains. Maritime autonomy. Plymouth’s £50 million Defence Growth Deal will expand the National Centre for Marine Autonomy, cutting red tape and providing access to waterfront innovation labs and testing facilities for surface and subsurface drones. A Plymouth Marine Autonomy Trials Authority will support businesses testing and deploying maritime drones.

Plymouth’s £50 million Defence Growth Deal will expand the National Centre for Marine Autonomy, cutting red tape and providing access to waterfront innovation labs and testing facilities for surface and subsurface drones. A Plymouth Marine Autonomy Trials Authority will support businesses testing and deploying maritime drones. Facilities for cyber operations. A £279 million contract will provide specialist modern facilities for the British Army’s cyber regiment at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks, creating 92 jobs.

Alongside these commitments, the Footprint profiles the UK’s existing cyber capabilities: Thales UK’s digital trust and cyber resilience activities in Ebbw Vale; Raytheon UK’s cyber expertise in Salford and Cyber Innovation Centre in Gloucester; and Nottingham-based small and medium-sized enterprise (“SME”) Nexor’s high-assurance cyber security solutions. Leonardo’s Lincoln site provides Electronic Warfare Operational Support and training in Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities.

Defence spending and routes into the supply chain

The Footprint puts MOD’s spending with UK industry at £34.1 billion in 2025 - 2026, up 3% on the previous year. That includes £1.3 billion of direct expenditure with SMEs. Over 2,000 new contracts were placed, including over 500 directly with SMEs.

The spending spans platforms, support services and production capacity. Manufacturing investment also features prominently: £1.5 billion will fund at least six new munitions and energetics factories and thousands more long-range weapons, supporting “always on” production capacity.

For smaller businesses, the Footprint also sets out practical support for entering and working within defence supply chains:

Defence Growth Deals. Five deals are live in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, South Yorkshire and Plymouth, backed by £250 million over five years and linking defence with local leaders, industry and universities.

Five deals are live in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, South Yorkshire and Plymouth, backed by £250 million over five years and linking defence with local leaders, industry and universities. Access to classified work and testing. Wales’s £50 million deal includes wider access to MOD test ranges and infrastructure enabling SMEs to access classified work directly.

Wales’s £50 million deal includes wider access to MOD test ranges and infrastructure enabling SMEs to access classified work directly. Supply-chain entry. Northern Ireland’s deal includes a targeted programme making it easier for SMEs and start-ups to enter defence supply chains, alongside a Secure Innovation Hub providing secure research and development facilities.

Northern Ireland’s deal includes a targeted programme making it easier for SMEs and start-ups to enter defence supply chains, alongside a Secure Innovation Hub providing secure research and development facilities. Commercialisation and skills. South Yorkshire’s deal will expand defence-focused research and development, strengthen supply chains and accelerate commercialisation. Nationally, a £182 million, five-year skills package supports engineering and advanced manufacturing, including Defence Technical Excellence Colleges.

The industrial strategy is not confined to purely domestic demand. The Footprint states that UK demand alone will not sustain the industrial base required for national security, making exports to allies and collaboration essential. It highlights the £10 billion Norway deal for at least five Type 26 frigates and the £8 billion Türkiye deal for 20 British-built Typhoon aircraft, with deliveries from 2030.

Closer ties with Poland

The announcement describes cooperation under the Warsaw Defence Plan across sea, land, air, cyber and industry to strengthen security and deterrence on Europe’s Eastern Flank. Technology development and industrial cooperation feature throughout the priorities described in the announcement:

Manufacture and development of next-generation air-defence missiles, and co-development of drone and counter-drone technologies to protect civilians and critical national infrastructure.

Greater cyber security and resilience cooperation to help defend military and civilian sites from hostile threats.

Sharing lessons from the British Type 31 and Polish Miecznik frigates, which share a common design, and increasing defensive maritime activity in the Baltic Sea.

Closer defence procurement coordination, building on Poland’s procurement of its Narew air-defence system from MBDA UK.

Expansion of large-calibre ammunition production capacity and capability by BAE Systems and Poland’s PGZ, alongside wider industry cooperation on defence education, training and workforce mobility.

Continued joint exercises will address counter-drone warfare, electronic warfare and missile defence. The UK and Poland are planning a major exercise in Poland in November 2026, expected to involve thousands of personnel, to prepare the Multinational Force Ukraine to support military training and post-war rebuilding.

From investment to implementation