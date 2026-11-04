Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Global Biosimilar Market Update: Secukinumab Biosimilar Approval In China And Expanded Ustekinumab Licensing Rights

Goodwin Procter LLP
Explore more from Goodwin Procter LLP

Bio-Thera Solutions secures NMPA approval for BAT2306, China's first secukinumab biosimilar, while Biocon expands commercialization rights for its ustekinumab biosimilar YESINTEK across nine additional global markets. These developments mark significant milestones in the biosimilar landscape for autoimmune disease treatments.

GlobalFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Alex Pressman
Alex Pressman

On October 26, 2026, Bio-Thera Solutions announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”) approved BAT2306, its biosimilar to COSENTYX® (secukinumab). BAT2306 will be marketed as YOUZHUOMEI® and is approved for psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis. According to Bio-Thera, BAT2306 is the first secukinumab biosimilar approved in China.

Bio-Thera also reported that it has entered into commercialization agreements for BAT2306 covering markets in the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Also on October 26, 2026, Biocon Limited announced a license agreement with Janssen Sciences Ireland providing commercialization rights for YESINTEK®, its proposed biosimilar to STELARA® (ustekinumab), in nine additional markets: Australia, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, and Kazakhstan. Biocon stated that the agreement builds on its previously announced agreements with Janssen establishing market entry dates for YESINTEK® in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan.

YESINTEK® has been approved for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. According to Biocon, the additional market entry rights take immediate effect, although product launches in all covered countries and regions remain subject to regulatory approval. The reference product, STELARA®, had worldwide sales of $6.08 billion in 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

2026 Sees China's Biotech Scene Continuing Its Ascent – But Could US Developments Mean Clouds On The Horizon?

In recent years, China's biotech scene has risen in prominence with its innovative R&D and promising pipelines commanding big pharma's attention. In this blog, we take a look at this trend, which sees China-related deals and investment continuing to flow, as well as the recent developments in the US, with draft legislation being proposed that seeks to impose restrictions which would impact transactions between US pharma companies and Chinese biotechs. 
GlobalFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Article

China Revises Good Clinical Practice Rules

China's revised Good Clinical Practice for Drug Trials took effect on 1 September 2026, fundamentally reshaping the regulatory landscape for clinical trials by aligning domestic requirements with ICH E6(R3) standards. The new framework introduces streamlined regulations spanning just 54 articles across six chapters, while establishing comprehensive data governance requirements and clarifying ultimate accountability for sponsors, principal investigators, and clinical trial institutions. Companies conducting
ChinaFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
BUREN
BUREN
Article

《生命健康法律期刊》第三期发布

China's pharmaceutical and life sciences regulatory landscape underwent significant transformation in 2026, with major policy updates spanning drug approval processes, medical device quality standards, and healthcare facility management. The National Medical Products Administration introduced priority review pathways for chemical APIs and updated cosmetics registration requirements, while new medical device production standards took effect nationwide.
ChinaFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Jincheng Tongda & Neal
Jincheng Tongda & Neal