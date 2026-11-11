After The Midterms: Energy, Iran, And Trade Policy Put Chemical Businesses At A Crossroads

The November 3, 2026, midterm election results changed the political landscape for the chemical sector. Reporting as of this writing shows Democrats winning firm control of both the House and Senate, even as some races remain unresolved. When the new Congress convenes in January, President Trump will face an opposition-party controlled legislature. For chemical manufacturers, importers, and downstream users, that creates a new set of questions about energy affordability, the war with Iran, the direction of U.S. trade policy, and product stewardship concerns.

The results do not themselves eliminate a tariff, amend an environmental regulation, or end a military operation. They do, however, change who sets congressional hearing agendas, controls the purse, and manages oversight hearings. Congressional control over the next two years matters, even where agreement on major legislation remains elusive.

For chemical businesses, energy policy reaches well beyond the electricity bill. Oil and natural gas are supply feedstocks, while the availability and cost of power influence decisions about facility expansions, process electrification, and investment in new technologies. As discussed in Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.’s (B&C®) May 26, 2026, blog post, energy choices have implications for industrial competitiveness as well as environmental protection. A Democratic majority will subject the Administration’s energy priorities to closer scrutiny, including its treatment of renewable energy, federal support for emerging technologies, and the effects of policy changes on investment. Hearings and spending negotiations could elevate questions about whether federal decisions are expanding affordable supply and providing a dependable basis for private investment.

A change in party control does not guarantee restoration of tax incentives or alter government policy priorities, such as climate related programs and initiatives. Changing statutory incentives generally requires legislation, and President Trump retains his veto power. More plausible areas for negotiation may include transmission, grid reliability, permitting, and measures intended to lower industrial and household energy costs. The scope of any agreement will depend on whether lawmakers can garner bipartisan support to reconcile faster infrastructure development with environmental review and community concerns. Chemical companies have a concrete contribution to make: explain how energy costs affect production, identify infrastructure constraints, and show where regulatory timing affects deployment of materials needed for batteries, insulation, transmission systems, and other energy technologies.

The Iran war connects foreign policy directly to chemical manufacturing economics. The International Energy Agency reports continuing disruption to energy trade and losses of petrochemical feedstock used in plastics, chemicals, and fertilizers. Even companies without direct Iranian business interests can face exposure through suppliers, transportation routes, and global commodity markets.

B&C’s April 8, 2026, blog post explored the relationship between conflict-driven energy volatility and climate policy. The election adds a congressional dimension to that discussion: how aggressively will lawmakers challenge the conflict’s costs and the Administration’s strategy? Vice President JD Vance posted on X about how he believes America’s involvement in the Iran war is responsible for the Republican’s midterm losses. President Trump is reported to blame the war behind the scenes and has reportedly been debating making changes to his executive cabinet.

An opposition-party controlled Congress will intensify oversight and legislative hearings, demand information about domestic policy developments, the economic consequences of military objectives, and pursue funding conditions or war powers measures. Congress has authority over appropriations and a central role in authorizing military force, but legislative restrictions will face presidential opposition and contested interpretations of executive authority. A change in congressional control is therefore no assurance of a rapid end to hostilities.

The conflict could also exacerbate differences in the direction of domestic energy policy. One response is to expand domestic fossil fuel production and export infrastructure; another is to accelerate efficiency, electrification, and a more diverse energy supply. Chemical businesses should evaluate both possibilities. Neither approach, standing alone, guarantees immediate relief from internationally transmitted, globally driven price shocks.

The election could increase pressure for congressional oversight of tariffs, their costs and broader implications, and the scope of delegated presidential authority. It should not be read as a promise that trade restrictions will disappear. Support for domestic manufacturing and concerns about dependence on China can cross party lines, even where lawmakers disagree about particular tariffs. Continued tariff uncertainty will affect the ability of companies to plan both near-term production and long-term investments.

B&C’s November 7, 2025, blog post on a Supreme Court tariff ruling examined the relationship between executive authority and chemical-sector uncertainty. That discussion has since developed materially: on February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court held that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize presidential tariffs. That holding concerns a particular statute; it does not eliminate separate tariff authorities or resolve every dispute over their use.

The incoming Congress could consider additional reporting, imposing limits on delegated authority, or offering other targeted relief. Whether proposals become law will depend on bipartisan support and the President’s response. Companies should carefully suggest proposals, enacted changes, and consider court decisions when assessing their actual duty exposure.

Additionally, B&C’s November 21, 2025, blog post on tariffs and the soybean industry also illustrates the connection between trade disruption and agricultural markets. For chemical businesses serving agriculture, weaker export demand and higher input costs can affect customers’ purchasing decisions and demand for crop protection products and other inputs.

Sourcing changes can also become regulatory projects. An alternative chemical, formulation, or manufacturing source may require review under the Toxic Substances Control Act, pesticide registration requirements, contractual specifications, or foreign market rules. The cheapest available substitute may carry approval costs and lead times that dramatically change the commercial calculation.

The strongest near-term signal will be how incoming majorities translate campaign promises into committee agendas, spending priorities, and proposed legislation. Businesses should follow those developments alongside executive actions and litigation, while documenting the combined effects of energy prices, disrupted supply, and tariffs on their operations.

The election creates an opportunity to make a practical case for policy coherence. Efforts to strengthen U.S. manufacturing will be more effective when energy availability, trade costs, and chemical approval processes work toward compatible goals. For the chemical regulatory sector, that is where the consequences of the midterms will become tangible.