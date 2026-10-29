Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Personal Devices, Privacy And Prior Judicial Review: Reinforced Safeguards In Competition Investigations

Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Contributor
Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mayer Brown

Competition authorities across the EU increasingly target personal devices and messaging apps during investigations, creating tension with fundamental privacy rights. Recent landmark rulings from European courts establish new protections requiring prior judicial review for searches of personal devices, while approving enhanced safeguards for keyword-based information requests that capture private communications.

GlobalAntitrust/Competition Law
Nathalie Jalabert Doury
Nathalie Jalabert Doury
Sarah Wilks
Sarah Wilks
Author LinkedIn connections

Competition authorities across the European Union wield formidable investigative powers, including the power to conduct dawn raids and send detailed requests for information (“RFIs”). For businesses on the receiving end, these measures can be disruptive and stressful, particularly when they reach into employees’ personal devices and messaging apps. In the modern workplace, the line between personal and business use of devices has blurred: employees routinely use personal phones for work emails and messaging, while also using work laptops for private browsing and communications. As a result, investigations increasingly risk capturing private material, creating tension with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights (the "Charter"), which guarantees respect for private life (Article 7) and protection of personal data (Article 8). Recent rulings have brought this tension into focus: the EU General Court's judgments of 3 June 2026 in Vivendi SE v European Commission (Case T-1097/23) and Lagardère SA v European Commission (Case T-1119/23), and the EU Court of Justice’s Grand Chamber ruling of 16 July 2026 in IMI–Imagens Médicas Integradas S.A. v Autoridade da Concorrência (Joined Cases C-258/23 to C-260/23). This Legal Update analyses these judgments and the solutions offered by the European Courts, as well as identifying practical takeaways for dawn raid preparedness.

Vivendi / Lagardère: the Protection of Private Life Information in Keyword RFIs

In the context of an investigation into potential gun-jumping, the European Commission (the “Commission”) issued keyword RFIs to the companies under investigation. These required production of messages and documents from 15 custodians containing approximately one hundred keywords, including from WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal on personal devices used “for professional communications at least once”, and deleted items still accessible via backups.

Both companies challenged the RFIs. At the interim stage, the Court of Justice upheld suspension requests, notably due to potential violation of French criminal privacy rules. The Commission amended its decision to strengthen procedural protections, and most documents were ultimately provided.

On the substantive appeals, the EU General Court (the “General Court”) addressed three principal issues:

  • Misuse of investigative powers: The General Court rejected the argument that keyword RFIs require companies to conduct exploratory inspections on the Commission's behalf, reasoning that inspections are “more restrictive in nature” with “a particular intensity” for undertakings. However, the judgment did not address a key asymmetry: in keyword RFIs, the company bears obstruction-penalty risk for missing data, whereas in inspections, inspectors decide what to review.
  • Conflict with national law: The General Court dismissed claims that French criminal and employment law would prevent employers from requiring employees to permit searches of personal devices. It held that EU law takes primacy and noted that Article 122-4 of the French Criminal Code exempts acts performed “pursuant to an order from a lawful authority, save where that act is manifestly unlawful.” The Court also observed that companies under investigation have an obligation to cooperate actively with the authorities and are responsible for the conduct of persons within their sphere of influence in competition matters.
  • Protection of private life: Building on Les Mousquetaires (Case T-255/17), Meta Platforms Ireland (Case T-452/20) and Landeck (Case C-548/21), in which the courts established that serious interference with fundamental rights requires prior review by a court or independent body, the General Court acknowledged that keyword RFIs are likely to reveal private information from personal devices, creating “serious interference” with employees' privacy rights.

The General Court approved the Commission’s protections: limiting searches to personal devices used at least once for professional communications; encrypting GDPR private data for review in a virtual data room; and extending that procedure to all private-life information, and not just personal data under Article 9 GDPR (data revealing racial or ethnic origin, political opinions etc.).

As the Commission adjusted safeguards as the appeals progressed, the annulment actions were ultimately dismissed on the merits. Both judgments are nonetheless under appeal. In the meantime, keyword RFIs look set to remain a fixture of Commission practice. Indeed, as part of the ongoing revision of Regulation 1/2003, the Commission is considering new powers to impose data preservation obligations on companies under investigation, enabling it to conduct targeted searches of those datasets later in the proceedings.

Imagens: Personal Devices and Prior Judicial Review

In a Grand Chamber preliminary ruling, the EU Court of Justice (the “Court of Justice”) addressed the conditions under which national competition authorities may search and seize employees' emails during dawn raids. The case arose from inspections by the Portuguese Competition Authority. The undertakings challenged the seizures, arguing that Article 7 of the Charter, which protects private and family life, precludes seizure authorised by the Public Prosecutor’s Office rather than by a court.

The key finding was that Articles 7 and 8 of the Charter do not prevent seizure of business emails without prior court authorisation, provided domestic law establishes a “strict legal framework” with “adequate and sufficient safeguards” including effective ex post judicial review. However, where inspectors search devices belonging to individuals, access to such devices must be “subject to prior review by a court or an independent administrative body”, where relevant after being sealed. Such devices mix private and professional use, and their data can reveal a great deal about a person’s private life, meaning the interference can be “serious, or even particularly serious.”

In reaching these conclusions, the Court of Justice adopted an expansive conception of private life information:

  • Article 7 of the Charter: Business emails are protected “communications” under Article 7 regardless of whether their content is private; an employer’s prohibition on personal use does not displace that protection.
  • Article 8 of the Charter: The Court of Justice also emphasised that Article 8 of the Charter is engaged, noting that “the documents covered by the seizures at issue in the main proceedings may concern not only ‘communications’ within the meaning of Article 7 of the Charter, but also personal data, protected by Article 8 of the Charter. The fact that the information gathered was provided as part of a professional activity does not mean that it cannot be characterised as personal data.”
  • Private-life information: Crucially, the Court of Justice did not confine its concern to special category data under Article 9 GDPR. Instead, it looked at the full range of private-life information such devices hold, including traffic and location data, photographs, browsing history and private communications, which together may reveal a person's habits, residence, movements, activities and social relationships. Article 9 data was treated as an additional aggravating factor, not the trigger.

The decisive test for the Court of Justice is therefore whether access to the data by the inspectors risks a “serious, or even particularly serious” interference with Articles 7 and 8 of the Charter, assessed against private life information in a broad sense. The Court of Justice also noted that inspections should not entail “unlimited” data gathering and must be “restricted to data linked to the anticompetitive conduct.” In reaching this conclusion, it is important to understand that the Portuguese authority searched data onsite and seized only evidence it considered relevant. Other national authorities routinely seize entire mailboxes for later review offsite. Where that later practice applies, it remains questionable whether the Court of Justice would still consider that there is no unlimited data gathering, or whether stricter protections such as prior judicial review might be required.

Key Takeaways for Businesses

Both rulings extend the prior-review logic from Landeck into competition enforcement. In Vivendi / Lagardère, the General Court approved the Commission’s protective protocol for keyword RFIs; in Imagens, the Court of Justice required prior review for inspecting personal devices during national dawn raids. The Commission’s existing procedures, including its virtual data room for special-category data and its extension of protective protocols to all private-life information, may already go further than those in many Member States. Importantly, however, Imagens confirms that ex ante judicial review of inspections at business premises is not required under the Charter, provided effective ex post review is available. The General Court’s interim measures procedure has developed to reinforce that safeguard in relation to Commission inspections.

These are meaningful developments, but businesses should be realistic about their limits. Prior judicial review of access to data is likely to take weeks and one may wonder whether courts are equipped to handle the data selection process. Sealing the data may also offer little comfort to an employee whose phone has been physically removed, in particular if imaging is not available or takes several hours if not days. The seizure itself, and the resulting loss of access to personal communications, banking apps and everyday digital life, can be deeply stressful for individuals and disruptive for the business. Indeed, in a recent judgment (Cases Nos: 1735 - 1738/13/12/25 (W)) granting the UK Competition and Markets Authority permission to search and seize a personal mobile phone, the Competition Appeal Tribunal insisted on undertakings to image devices on-site where practicable, return SIM cards within two hours, return phones within 36 hours, and ensure the individual is not left without a substitute device.

Moreover, gaps remain: the Court of Justice has not specified how prior review works in practice, sealed envelopes may not be available in every regime, just as court procedures allowing for such reviews may not be. However, as of today, several key takeaways can already be drawn:

  • Private life is a growing concern. Courts are responding to calls for greater protection of private lives during competition investigations. Businesses should inform and train staff on how their personal data and devices may be handled during investigations. Well-drafted policies reduce ambiguity and help employees understand their exposure.
  • Immediate claims are critical. The protection a company can secure and its ability to obtain protection, or to challenge the outcome of an inspection, depends directly on the preparatory steps taken before any dawn raid, and the claims and reservations made during the inspection itself. Request the sealed-envelope procedure or prior review where available, challenge refusals promptly, negotiate the scope of keyword RFIs, and document the search methodology. Opportunities to preserve rights can be lost if claims are not raised on the spot. Early engagement of counsel is ever more essential.
  • Take fundamental rights issues to Luxembourg. The Court of Justice is increasingly acting as a constitutional court, applying the Charter with strict requirements on judicial review and private-life protections. National procedural autonomy is losing ground. Companies facing fundamental rights concerns under national dawn raid procedures should consider whether a reference to the Court of Justice could help obtaining effective protection. 

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Broadcom/VMware: EU General Court Again Weighs In Favour Of Commission’s Broad Information Gathering Powers

The European Commission's broad information-gathering powers under EU competition law have been reinforced by the General Court's dismissal of Broadcom's challenge to document production requests. The case raises critical questions about the extent to which the Commission can compel production of documents held overseas that are subject to legal professional privilege in other jurisdictions, particularly communications with non-EU qualified external counsel.
European UnionAntitrust/Competition Law
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

UK Competition And Markets Authority Publishes Final Revised Merger Efficiencies Guidance

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has published revised guidance on assessing merger efficiencies, marking a significant shift toward greater receptivity to efficiency-based arguments in merger reviews. The new provisions introduce more flexible evidentiary standards, recognize the potential role of behavioral remedies in securing efficiencies, and encourage parties to advance efficiency claims earlier in the review process without implying acceptance of competitive concerns.
United KingdomAntitrust/Competition Law
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Article

A Precedent For The Platform Age: The Booking/eTraveli Judgment And Its Implications For Digital M&A

The European General Court has upheld the Commission's prohibition of Booking's acquisition of eTraveli Group, endorsing a novel 'ecosystem' theory of harm that allows intervention even where market share increases are minimal. This landmark ruling significantly expands the Commission's ability to challenge acquisitions by dominant firms in digital markets, establishing that transactions which merely perpetuate existing low levels of competition can constitute significant impediments to effective
United KingdomAntitrust/Competition Law
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

Few Surprises, As The CMA Finalises Its Revised Approach To Merger Efficiencies

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has formalised its new approach to assessing efficiency arguments in merger control cases, marking a significant shift toward a more holistic evaluation framework. This updated guidance, which emerged from the CMA's 4Ps initiative, introduces the concept of Rivalry-Enhancing Efficiencies and establishes clearer pathways for merging parties to demonstrate competitive benefits.
United KingdomAntitrust/Competition Law
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

UK FCA Accepts Novel Commitments Package To Resolve Antitrust Investigation Into Commodity Futures Traders

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has accepted binding commitments from 11 day traders following an investigation into suspected exchange of competitively sensitive information and coordination of trading strategies in commodity futures markets. The decision highlights critical compliance priorities for firms operating trading arcades and shared trading infrastructure, while leaving key legal questions deliberately unanswered. What does this enforcement action signal about the FCA's approach to antitrust e
GlobalAntitrust/Competition Law
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Trump Administration Announces New Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probes

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented investigation into H-1B visa and PERM labor certification programs, with the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General issuing dozens of subpoenas and suspending employers' ability to process applications. Federal agencies are deploying new enforcement tools including whistleblower programs and criminal prosecution threats...
United StatesImmigration
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

SEC Staff Statement On Fair Value Measurement And Disclosure Considerations For Private Assets

The SEC Staff has issued new guidance addressing fair value measurement and disclosure practices for private credit and other illiquid assets held by registered funds and business development companies. As private credit portfolios have grown nearly 60% since 2020, reaching $270 billion, regulators emphasize the critical importance of robust valuation methodologies, transparent disclosure of significant judgments, and careful application of accounting standards when market prices are unavailable.
United StatesAccounting and Audit
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

AI Regulation In Singapore And Hong Kong: A Mid-Year Checkpoint

Singapore and Hong Kong continue to regulate artificial intelligence through existing laws and voluntary frameworks rather than comprehensive AI statutes, but the first half of 2026 has brought sharper emphasis on practical controls including agentic AI governance, assurance and testing, financial-sector oversight and cyber resilience. Both jurisdictions are building concrete expectations around risk management, transparency, human accountability and operational safeguards while avoiding horizontal AI legis
GlobalStrategy
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

European Union Adopts 21st Package Against Russia & Parallel Sanctions On Belarus

The European Union has adopted its 21st package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, significantly expanding restrictions across finance, energy, crypto, and military-industrial sectors. This comprehensive package introduces 218 new designations, freezes the oil price cap, imposes stricter LNG controls, and closes loopholes while reinforcing measures to discourage third-party sanctions evasion. The sanctions also strengthen protections for EU operators and facilitate business exits from Russia.
European UnionInternational Law
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Russia/Ukraine Sanctions Update - Month Of August 2026

This monthly update tracks the latest developments in Russia/Ukraine sanctions across US, EU, and UK jurisdictions, covering new designations, general license extensions, legislative proposals, and enforcement actions. The update also examines Russia's countermeasures, including shadow fleet expansion and legal restrictions on foreign investors, while highlighting international coordination efforts by Switzerland, Canada, and New Zealand.
GlobalInternational Law
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

DOL Announces New Enforcement Policy For Mental Health Parity Nonquantitative Treatment Limitation Requirements

The US Department of Labor has issued new guidance establishing a streamlined framework for enforcing mental health parity requirements under MHPAEA, focusing enforcement on three priority areas while maintaining nonenforcement of controversial 2024 rule provisions. This guidance aims to reduce compliance burdens on plan sponsors while ensuring participants maintain access to mental health and substance use disorder benefits comparable to medical and surgical coverage.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

EU AI Act News: Digital Omnibus On AI, New Guidance On Risk Classification, GPAI, And Transparency Obligations

The European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act continues to evolve with significant regulatory updates that reshape compliance timelines and clarify key obligations. Recent developments include the Digital Omnibus on AI, which extends implementation deadlines for high-risk systems and introduces new prohibitions on harmful AI applications, alongside comprehensive guidance from the European Commission on classification criteria, transparency requirements, and general-purpose AI model obligations.
European UnionIntellectual Property
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown