In an M&A context, “gun-jumping” means acting as if an acquisition is already closed before the parties are legally allowed to. Under the EU Merger Regulation, transactions subject to its notification and standstill requirements generally must not be implemented (i.e., the parties must not act as if the deal has closed) before notification and clearance by the European Commission (Commission). The U.K.’s general competition merger regime is different: notification is voluntary and there is no general bar on closing before clearance, but the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) can impose binding restrictions on completion or integration, hence the decision about whether or not to notify must be carefully considered.

Penalties for infringement can be very significant.

There is a separate competition law risk, too: sharing sensitive business information during a transaction can soften competition between the parties and attract heavy fines.

This guide highlights the main U.K. and EU competition-law risks before closing and explains how clean teams can help manage sensitive information. National security screening, sector-specific approvals and individual EU Member States’ merger rules may impose additional requirements which need to be assessed. In the U.K., firms designated with strategic market status (SMS), and members of their groups, must also comply with separate mandatory pre-completion reporting and a short standstill period for qualifying acquisitions. This note contains general information only, and should not be relied on as a substitute for advice on any particular transaction.

What Is Gun-Jumping (and Why Should You Care)?

EU: For transactions subject to the EU Merger Regulation’s notification and standstill requirements, gun-jumping includes failing to notify before implementation or implementing before clearance, whether or not a notification has been made. The risk is not confined to formal closing: pre-closing rights or conduct that contribute, in whole or in part, in fact or in law, to a lasting change of control can also be problematic. Control means the possibility of exercising decisive influence; acquiring rights conferring that possibility can breach the rules even if those rights are not exercised. Limited exceptions and Commission derogations exist, but parties should not rely on them without specific advice.

U.K.: Closing without CMA clearance is not, by itself, unlawful under the general U.K. competition merger regime. However, the CMA can investigate deals it has become aware of that have been signed but have not yet completed and also completed mergers and impose interim measures (i.e., measures to stop the merging businesses from integrating while the CMA reviews the deal, so that it can still order an effective remedy at the end, up to and including unwinding the deal) before or after closing; additional statutory restrictions can apply following a phase 2 reference (i.e., an in-depth review by the CMA).

Penalties:

EU: Under the EU Merger Regulation, intentional or negligent failures to notify and breaches of the standstill obligation can each attract fines of up to 10% of the responsible undertaking’s aggregate worldwide group turnover. In an acquisition of sole control, the notification obligation rests on the acquiror, and the 10% cap is applied to the acquiror group’s turnover, calculated under the applicable turnover rules. This may include the target’s turnover following completion. For joint control, each joint acquiror has the duty to notify, so each can be fined by reference to its own relevant group turnover.

U.K.: A breach of CMA interim measures without reasonable excuse can expose each person bound by those measures to a penalty. For measures imposed or accepted from Jan. 1, 2025, where that person owns or controls an enterprise, the CMA may impose a fixed penalty of up to 5% of the total worldwide turnover of the enterprises owned or controlled by that person, a daily penalty of up to 5% of their daily total worldwide turnover, or both. Liability is not confined to the buyer: a target or seller bound by the interim measures may also be fined for its own breach. The turnover base must be assessed separately for each person and is not automatically the combined buyer and target group turnover. Interim measures imposed or accepted before Jan. 1, 2025, remain subject to the previous regime, which likewise allowed a fixed penalty of up to 5% of relevant worldwide turnover, but not daily penalties.

What is allowed? The parties may plan for integration, subject to appropriate safeguards, but must not implement those plans prematurely. Until closing, each party should retain independent commercial decision-making. Closing is not necessarily the end of the restrictions: merger authorities’ hold-separate requirements and other binding measures may continue afterwards. For more on permitted actions, please see the section below, headed “Gun-Jumping/CSI: A Simple Do and Don’t List for the Period Before Closing.”

The Other Risk: Sharing Competitively Sensitive Information (“CSI Risk”)

Information exchange is a separate risk from merger-control gun-jumping. Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) and the Chapter I prohibition in the U.K. Competition Act 1998 can prohibit exchanges of competitively sensitive information that restrict competition, including disclosures that reduce uncertainty about a competitor’s future conduct. A proposed acquisition does not give the parties a general exemption from these rules.

Due diligence and integration planning often require the exchange of sensitive information. The risks are particularly acute where the buyer and target compete with each other.

For due diligence and integration planning, limit disclosures to information reasonably necessary for the legitimate transaction purpose. Where disclosure of competitively sensitive information is necessary, use appropriate safeguards, normally including a clean team, access controls and restrictions on use. Non-sensitive information may generally be exchanged, but planning must not become coordination of current competitive conduct. Check any CMA interim measures separately and obtain a derogation in advance where required.

Information-exchange risks are particularly acute between actual or potential competitors, including where a financial investor has a competing portfolio company. Assess the investor’s governance, information access and portfolio relationships, not just the deal team’s employer. Merger-control restrictions are not limited to horizontal competitors, and information-sharing concerns can also arise in supply relationships.

There is an additional point for joint acquisitions: where two or more competitors jointly acquire control of a target, they must take care not to exchange information about their own competing businesses during the acquisition process.

Which Information Is Sensitive?

Likely to be competitively sensitive Potentially lower risk, depending on context Current or future prices, discounts and rebates; customer-specific terms and sales data; granular costs and margins; output and capacity plans; bidding intentions; marketing and investment strategies; non-public technology and R&D plans. Genuinely public information; generic product or business descriptions; and sufficiently historic or aggregated financial and operational data that do not reveal current or future competitive strategy. Organizational charts and employee information require context-specific review. Labels such as “historic” or “aggregated” are not safe harbors and granular data must not be capable of being reconstructed.

Gun-Jumping/CSI: A Simple Do and Don’t List for the Period Before Closing

Use the following safeguards before closing, subject to deal-specific advice and any binding regulatory measures. They are not exhaustive and do not replace the U.K./EU distinction above. Coordination can occur through meetings, calls, messages, emails or intermediaries. Where CMA interim measures apply, otherwise legitimate steps may require prior written consent, including after closing.

Pre-Closing Actions to Avoid, i.e., DO NOT:

Give the buyer premature control over the target’s strategic or day-to-day commercial decisions.

Give a buyer nominee a pre-closing board role or access to sensitive board materials without competition-law review.

Act as a conduit for the buyer’s instructions on the target’s current competitive conduct. The seller and target must continue to make independent commercial decisions, subject only to appropriately limited and legally reviewed value-preservation protections.

Make personnel changes at the target in coordination with the buyer.

Take steps to phase out existing products, services or suppliers in coordination with the buyer.

Give the buyer commercially sensitive information about the target outside the clean team arrangements described above and below in respect of CSI Risk.

Steps That May Be Permissible Before Closing, With Appropriate Safeguards, POTENTIAL CAN-DOS:

Agree accurate communications about the transaction for customers, counterparties, suppliers and employees, subject to legal review. Do not imply that the businesses are already integrated or coordinate current prices, bids, sales or purchasing.

Agree proportionate, legally reviewed covenants to preserve the target’s value, such as ordinary-course obligations and restrictions on exceptional disposals. Draft consent rights and financial thresholds carefully so that they do not give the buyer premature control over ordinary commercial decisions.

Provide information reasonably necessary for due diligence, using a tailored clean-team protocol and other safeguards where appropriate (again, see the section above on CSI Risk). Check separately whether regulatory consent is required.

What Is a Clean Team and Do You Need One?

A clean team is a restricted group authorized to review specified sensitive information for a defined transaction purpose, such as due diligence or integration planning. It helps prevent that information from reaching people who could use it to influence competing commercial conduct. Where a deal between actual or potential competitors requires sensitive disclosures, a clean team will normally be appropriate. It is a safeguard, not an exemption from competition law or a substitute for any required regulatory consent.

This also applies to financial investors that hold a portfolio company competing with the potential target, even where the deal team consists only of the financial investor’s employees.

Who Can Be on the Team?

A clean team will usually comprise external advisers and, where appropriate, specifically approved internal personnel who are not involved in competing commercial operations or strategy. An M&A, legal or finance title does not automatically make an employee suitable: assess the person’s responsibilities, reporting lines, portfolio roles and ability to influence competitive decisions.

As a default, exclude people involved in competing day-to-day commercial activities or strategic decision-making. If their expertise appears indispensable, obtain specific competition-law advice before granting access and assess whether external experts or more limited disclosures could meet the need instead. Any exceptional access must be tightly justified, documented and safeguarded; it must also comply with any applicable interim measures or regulatory consent.

Setting Up a Clean Team: A Checklist

Identify the competitively sensitive information that would be disclosed. Check whether the parties are actual or potential competitors, including through a financial investor’s portfolio company. Select named external advisers and suitable internal personnel after reviewing their actual responsibilities, reporting lines and influence over competing businesses. Exclude competing operational and strategic decision-makers by default; escalate any proposed exception to competition counsel before access is granted. Adopt a written protocol defining the permitted purpose, data, named recipients, confidentiality obligations and use restrictions. Apply access controls and firewalls, keep disclosure records, and have counsel review outputs so that only appropriately aggregated or redacted conclusions reach commercial decision-makers. Specify return or deletion arrangements if the deal fails and check whether consent from the CMA or another relevant authority is required.

Conclusions: Five Practical Steps to Stay Compliant

The practical approach is to avoid premature buyer control, limit information flows to what is necessary, use appropriately designed clean teams, and distinguish integration planning from implementation. Neither a clean-team label nor a contractual covenant makes conduct automatically lawful. Our competition team can help assess these risks and design practical safeguards for your transaction.