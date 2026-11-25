The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened three new investigations into whether customers are being shown the full price upfront when buying holidays or gym memberships. There is a very clear message for consumer-facing businesses: if your headline price is not what customers actually pay, expect scrutiny.

The CMA says many businesses have tidied up their pricing since the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) came into force in April 2025. Back in November 2025, it sent advisory letters to 100 businesses, but it is still finding businesses that fall short, and it is opening cases to deal with them. The three new investigations involve:

Bannatyne Health Club, a health club membership provider – joining fees and charges to access facilities were allegedly added late in the purchasing process rather than shown clearly upfront.

Caledonian Leisure Ltd, a coach travel and holiday package provider – the CMA is concerned about whether it shows the total price upfront, including mandatory fees such as single-person supplements and city taxes.

Secret Escapes, a travel deals website – the CMA is concerned that holidaymakers are not shown mandatory costs such as ATOL fees, local taxes and resort fees (or the accurate price of components such as flights) in the total price from the start when buying package holidays.

These cases add to a growing list. The CMA has opened cases against 23 businesses since the DMCCA regime began, so far resulting in customers receiving £2.3 million in refunds, and more than £12 million in fines. It isn't clear if these latest businesses received warning letters from the CMA.

What happens next

The CMA emphasises that no finding of consumer law breaches have been made in relation to these three companies. If it provisionally decides that a company has broken consumer law, it will issue a Provisional Infringement Notice. This sets out the CMA's concerns and gives the business the opportunity to respond.

How each investigation unfolds will depend on the evidence. Possible outcomes include a finding of unlawful conduct, the imposition of remedies, acceptance of undertakings or closure of the case. Parties can also settle by admitting the infringement and agreeing not to appeal, which can reduce any penalty by up to 40%. If the CMA finds an infringement, it can order businesses to pay compensation to affected customers and fine them up to 10% of global turnover, so the stakes are high.

What should you do now

The CMA has issued unfair commercial practices and price transparency guidance, and recently warned businesses about how they present delivery fees. It is also carrying out its own sweeps rather than waiting for customer complaints, so a breach does not need to be reported to be found. If you have not already done so, review your pricing practices now, and walk through your customer journeys from first click to final payment from a customer's perspective, to avoid the risk of enforcement action.