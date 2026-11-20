One year after launching its "major consumer protection drive" which focused on pricing practices and concerns around drip pricing, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened three new investigations into alleged drip pricing in the travel and leisure sector.

The announcement comes shortly after the CMA's open letter to retailers on mandatory delivery charges and follows investigations commenced in August against three businesses, including Trainline. Taken together, the message for businesses is clear: pricing practices are under scrutiny. Emma Cochrane, the Executive Director for Consumer Protection at the CMA is quoted in the CMA's press release stating "Whatever you're buying, hidden fees should not push up the price."

Yesterday's announcement brings the number of businesses investigated under the CMA's new direct enforcement powers to 23, and this new regime is already producing results: enforcement action as part of the "major consumer protection drive" against e.g. AA Driving School, BSM Driving School, StubHub and Marks Electrical resulted in significant financial consequences and the CMA reports that its cases have, in total, already resulted in £2.3 million in refunds to customers and more than £12 million in fines. And the CMA is not slowing down: today (19th Novemeber 2026), it provisionally found that viagogo (investigated under the "major consumer protection drive") failed to show consumers the total ticket price upfront, with mandatory fees instead added later in the purchasing process.

While the CMA acknowledges that many businesses have improved their price transparency since April 2025, it is still finding problems.

The CMA's latest investigations examine:

Bannatyne Health Club : whether mandatory fees including joining fees and charges to access facilities are included in the total membership price.

: whether mandatory fees including joining fees and charges to access facilities are included in the total membership price. Caledonian Leisure : whether its advertised prices for coach travel and holiday packages include mandatory charges such as single-person supplements and city taxes.

: whether its advertised prices for coach travel and holiday packages include mandatory charges such as single-person supplements and city taxes. Secret Escapes: whether mandatory charges, including resort fees, local taxes and ATOL protection fees, are included upfront, and whether prices for elements such as car hire may increase during booking.

The CMA stresses that it has reached no conclusions, and it should not be assumed that any of the businesses have broken the law.

What you should do

The CMA has expressly warned businesses across all sectors to review their practices. We recommend the following steps:

Audit your customer journey end to end. Walk through every sales channel and compare the first price shown with the price at checkout.

Include all mandatory charges in the headline price. Compliance may require significant system or process changes – for example, creating 'floating basket' or 'sticky banner' on-screen which are constantly updated and/or implementation of changes across potentially hundreds of resorts/hotels.

Take care with "from" and per-person pricing. Indicative prices must be accurate and must include mandatory fees.

Run your pricing through the CMA's 3 Step Pricing Check and test it against the CMA's guidance on unfair commercial practices (CMA207) and price transparency (CMA209).

Prepare for engagement with the CMA. Ensure you have a plan for responding to information requests, preserving documents and taking early advice.

Act now, not later.

If you would like to discuss your customer journeys and pricing, please get in touch with Dan Smith or Zoe Pearman.

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