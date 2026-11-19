Paa Kwesi Morrison, Rachel Dagadu, Mandy Ofori Sarpong and Paula Gborbitey have contributed an in-country chapter on Ghana to the IBA Banking & Financial Law Committee's global guide, How the Financial Innovation Industry is Taking Shape Around the World. Their contribution outlines Ghana's legal and regulatory landscape for fintech and financial innovation. It covers the new Virtual Asset Service Providers Act 2025, payment service provider licensing, regulatory sandboxes, open banking, and AML compliance, and it offers practical insight into the frameworks that shape market entry and ongoing compliance. The guide brings together perspectives from jurisdictions around the world, giving practitioners and industry professionals a valuable reference on how fintech and digital assets are regulated in different markets. Read the Ghana chapter here.

To read the full guide, click here.