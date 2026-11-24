The global market outlook from PwC Autofacts®

The Electric Vehicle Sales Review (EVSR) continuously analyses the global EV market. This series of studies shows how market shares, powertrains and segment developments are changing worldwide – based on easily comparable quarterly data.

With analyses of 43 markets, the EVSR provides a consistent picture of global EV developments, highlighting the factors shaping market dynamics: technological maturity, model diversity, cost structures and trends in the market for used BEVs.

The series is produced by PwC Autofacts®. The team have been monitoring international automotive markets for many years to identify emerging trends. The EVSR serves as a reliable basis for companies, industry experts and decision-makers to contextualise developments and take strategic decisions.

“E-mobility is increasingly shaped by technological maturity, lower operating costs and a growing used-car market. We analyse these developments every quarter in the EVSR.” - Harald Wimmer, Partner and Global Automotive Leader, PwC Germany

The analyses are based on new vehicle registrations from 43 markets and show how market shares, powertrains and segment trends are changing over time. The EVSR highlights the factors that are shaping market dynamics and how major regions differ in their responses to technological developments, pricing structures and policy frameworks.

Global market mechanisms

The series examines developments in the most important EV regions, illustrating how the dynamics between BEVs, PHEVs and HEVs are changing. The focus is on Europe, China and the US, supplemented by other international markets. The analyses illustrate the degree to which regional differences are influencing the pace of electrification: while some markets are flourishing thanks to clear policy signals and stable cost structures, others are more responsive to technological advances and energy price trends. The EVSR provides context for these mechanisms and identifies which trends have become more prominent quarter by quarter.

Technology, costs and model diversity

A central component of the series is the examination of technological trends and their impact on market dynamics. Range, charging times, stable battery performance and the growing diversity of models are increasingly shaping purchasing decisions. At the same time, cost structures are shifting, which is why operating costs, total cost of ownership and depreciation are systematically compared to highlight the economic appeal of electrified powertrains. The EVSR shows how these factors influence demand for BEVs, PHEVs and HEVs and which segments are experiencing particularly strong growth.

The role of the BEV used-car market

In addition to the new-car segment, the EVSR also examines trends in the market for used BEVs, which is gaining importance worldwide. Falling entry-level prices, stable battery performance and a broader selection are making it easier for many consumers to make the switch. Our series of studies shows how depreciation, demand and market shares are evolving in the used-car segment and what role this segment is playing in the growing popularity of EVs. These developments make it clear that e-mobility is no longer just a phenomenon limited to new cars, but is increasingly supported by a functioning “second life” ecosystem.

To view the full article please click https://www.pwc.de/en/automotive-industry/electric-vehicle-sales-review.html here.