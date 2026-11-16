1. Key takeaways

The application for leave to appeal itself must specify why the appeal should be heard

The CoA held that an application for leave to appeal must enable the standing judge to assess whether the conditions for leave to appeal are met solely on the basis of the application and the impugned decision, taking into account specific case-file references contained therein. General references to written submissions are insufficient.

A manifest error justifying a leave to appeal requires that the impugned decision would probably have been different absent the manifest error

The CoA ruled that an application for leave to appeal that is based on a manifest error must set out that the impugned decision would probably have been different had the Court of First Instance not made the manifest error.

As a rule, the applicant in provisional measures proceedings may not admissibly lodge a cost application before the decision on the merits is issued

The CoA expressly stated that “[a]s a general rule, the applicant in the PI proceedings, may not admissibly lodge an application for cost determination before the decision on the merits is issued”.

Cost allocation and cost determination are strictly separate procedural stages

The CoA ruled that proceedings under R. 150 RoP et seq. are not a re-examination of which party is entitled to cost reimbursement under Art. 69 UPCA. Rather, the only issue subject to the cost proceedings is the question of which costs to which amount are recoverable. Accordingly, the CoA considered it a manifest error that the Court of First Instance deducted costs relating to an unsuccessful means of defence of the Applicants from the Applicants’ recoverable costs although the cost allocation decision did not provide for this.

Whether a respondent in cost proceedings may assert its own costs as a defence in the cost proceedings without filing itself a formal application under R. 151 RoP remains undecided

The CoA left open whether a respondent in cost proceedings may assert its own costs as a defence in cost proceedings without filing itself a formal application under R. 151 RoP. However, the CoA clarified that even if this was admissible, the time limits set out in R. 151 RoP must not be circumvented so that the time limit in R. 151 RoP would apply to the defence.

The ceilings for recoverable costs set by the Administrative Committee pursuant to R. 152.2 RoP are a safety net, not an automatic entitlement to reimbursement

The CoA emphasized that only the recoverable costs established in compliance with the principles set in Art. 69 UPCA are measured against the ceilings for recoverable representation costs whereby there is a large margin of appreciation for the Court when applying the safeguarding principles. The ceilings are merely the absolute cap on recoverable representation costs.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_84/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Leave to appeal against a cost decision, R. 221 RoP

5. Parties

Applicants (and Applicants in the proceedings before the Court of First Instance): YEALINK (XIAMEN) NETWORK TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., YEALINK (EUROPE) NETWORK TECHNOLOGY BV

Defendant (and Repsondent in the proceedings before the Court of First Instance): Barco N.V.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 732 827

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 221 RoP, Art. 76(1) UPCA, Rule 118.5 RoP, Rule 150 RoP, Rule 151 RoP, Rule 152.2 RoP, Rule 152.1 RoP, Art. 69(1) UPCA

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