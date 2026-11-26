On November 11, 2026, the European Commission issued a proposal for a Regulation on promoting fair business-to-consumer commercial practices in the offline and digital single market. The Commission calls the proposal the “Digital Fairness Act” but it will also apply to offline commercial practice (for brick and mortar shops).

The September 27 coming-into-force deadline for the Empowering Consumer Directive ("EmpCo") is barely over and certain Member States have yet to complete the transposition. And it was just a couple of weeks ago that the European Commission decided to withdraw its proposal for a Green Claims Directive. But the European Commission is already considering repealing and replacing the Unfair Commercial Practice Directive ("UCPD") of 2005, which was amended by the 2024 EmpCo Directive.

The purpose of the new proposal is twofold:

Harmonize unfair practices across 27 Member States through a regulation, as opposed to a directive. The new act would establish a single, common set of rules on unfair commercial practices in the Union, reinstating the provisions of the UCPD, as amended by the EmpCo, into a new regulation.

Make sure that the digital market is as fair as the physical one, and address commercial practices specifically used online. The Commission's proposal mentions dark patterns, influencer marketing, unfair personalization, addictive design, and pricing practices.

Enforcement risk may be increased by the proposal. The Commission would have the power to investigate and enforce the regulation in cases of large-scale infringements with a European dimension and to impose fines of up to 6% of the trader's global annual turnover. Regarding online practices, a judge or administrative authority would be able to require the disclosure of information regarding the design, operation, and impact on consumer behavior of the commercial practice in question.

The proposed regulation will follow the ordinary legislative procedure before the European Parliament and the Council, and may take a significant amount of time before it is adopted.