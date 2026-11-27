On 11 November 2026, the European Commission (“Commission”) presented its long-awaited “Consumer Package” that would significantly expand and deepen the impact of EU consumer protection law. The reforms would amend the existing rules to address more directly commercial practices in digital markets, including dark patterns, addictive design, unfair personalisation, subscription traps and influencer marketing and provide for more intensive enforcement, including direct enforcement by the Commission itself in significant cases involving EU-wide practices.

The Consumer Package comprises:

a proposal for a Regulation on fair business-to-consumer commercial practices in the offline and digital single market (“ Digital Fairness Act ” or “ DFA ”);

” or “ ”); a proposal to revise the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation (“ CPC Regulation ”); and

”); and a proposal for a Directive simplifying certain consumer protection rules (“Simplification Directive”).

The Digital Fairness Act

The proposed Digital Fairness Act would repeal and replace the existing main consumer protection law instrument, Directive 2005/29/EC on unfair commercial practices (“UCPD”), with a Regulation directly applicable in all Member States. This would reduce the scope for divergent national implementation and interpretation and provide the basis for centralised EU enforcement in significant cases involving EU-wide practices.

The core UCPD rules, including those on misleading and aggressive practices that are liable to influence consumer behaviour, would largely be maintained, but the Digital Fairness Act would introduce more explicit and specific requirements addressing commercial practices in the digital space, while continuing to cover business-to-consumer (B2C) practices both online and offline.

Ban on dark patterns

The DFA would introduce an express ban on “dark patterns”, prohibiting traders from designing, organising or operating online interfaces in ways that are likely to deceive, manipulate or otherwise materially distort the economic behaviour of consumers (Article 10). The proposal also introduces a new list of dark patterns that are per se prohibited, i.e. considered unfair in all circumstances without any need to demonstrate that they are liable to influence consumer behaviour (Annex I, Part III).

These include making false or persistent claims about the availability or popularity of a product; using default options that infer consent to payment for additional or different products; presenting a choice not to purchase as the “wrong” choice (commonly referred to as confirmshaming); persistently asking consumers to reconsider a decision already made; using misleading or ambiguous language (such as double negatives) when presenting choices to consumers; giving insufficient prominence for important contractual information; creating the false impression that consumers have no alternative to the prominently featured option and making it disproportionately difficult to refuse, withdraw or change a choice.

The DFA would therefore explicitly extend the restrictions on dark patterns beyond the requirements currently imposed on “very large platforms” under the EU Digital Services Act (“DSA”) to all traders.

The Commission would also be empowered to amend the list of per se prohibited dark patterns by delegated acts, allowing the rules to respond to new interface designs, consumer behavioural research and enforcement experience.

Personalised advertising and pricing

Building on the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) and existing DSA restrictions, the proposed DFA would prohibit personalised advertising based on profiling where the trader knows with reasonable certainty that the consumer is a minor or where profiling uses special categories of personal data within the meaning of the GDPR, such as data relating to health, racial or ethnic origin, religion or sexual orientation (Article 12). This provision would apply to traders not already subject to the relevant DSA requirements.

Personalised pricing based on profiling would also be prohibited where it is likely to cause harm to minors or consumers whose vulnerability (because of age, credulity, disability or other circumstances) is known to the trader with reasonable certainty (Article 13). These provisions do not prohibit personalised advertising or pricing generally, but target practices considered particularly liable to exploit consumer vulnerabilities.

Practices encouraging overspending

The DFA would also introduce specific rules governing practices designed to encourage excessive spending, particularly in digital games and other services incorporating virtual purchases.

In particular, traders offering paid-for virtual currencies would be required to indicate the corresponding monetary value of products purchased through those currencies. Where products are directed at minors, or the trader knows with reasonable certainty that minors use them, paid-for virtual currencies would have to be disabled by default for minors and activated only with parental or guardian approval (Article 14).

Paid-for variable reward systems, such as loot boxes, would be subject to information requirements concerning the available rewards and the probability of obtaining them. Consumers would have to receive accessible, effective tools to disable these systems. Offering these systems as well as pay-to-win and pay-to-progress mechanisms to minors would be prohibited.

These provisions would complement the proposed EU KIDS Act, which introduces related rules for the protection of minors. The DFA would provide a horizontal consumer protection framework, with specific exclusions intended to avoid duplicating certain KIDS Act requirements.

Fairness by design and addictive features

As part of the broader “fairness by design” approach, the DFA would also target addictive features that encourage compulsive or excessive use of online services. Consumers would need to be able to disable addictive features, including certain features facilitating uninterrupted content consumption, notifications unrelated to the consumer’s activity, engagement incentives involving penalties or lost benefits, and features that encourage continued interaction by simulating interpersonal relationships (Article 17). The Commission would be empowered to amend the relevant list through delegated acts. Specific exclusions would apply to certain services and practices concerning minors already addressed by the proposed KIDS Act.

Pricing practices and event ticket (re)sales

The DFA would prohibit certain misleading reference-price comparisons and “drip pricing”, where foreseeable, unavoidable charges are added only after the first price is presented. Other prohibited practices would include limited-time promotional claims that do not disclose its duration, claims about products being held in stocks by sellers using so-called “dropshipping” or claims suggesting that consumers cannot exercise their rights against the seller because fulfilment is handled by a third party.

Specific transparency obligations would apply to event tickets where prices may increase because of the trader’s actions or automated or algorithmic processes, including disclosure of the number of tickets available at the advertised price and the maximum price payable (Article 18). Ticket resellers would also have to display the original total price and, where applicable, the ticket category, row and seat number.

For virtual queues, consumers would have to be informed of the current price, whether it may change while they wait and, where applicable, the maximum price payable (Article 19). These virtual-queue requirements are not limited to event ticket sales.

Free trials, automatic renewals and cancellation rights

The DFA would introduce significant changes to digital subscription practices. In particular, where a free trial converts into a paid contract, traders would have to remind the consumer before the paid period begins and obtain the consumer’s express agreement to continue the contract on a paid basis (Article 20).

The proposal also introduces reminders before certain automatic contract extensions, as well as additional termination rights, depending on the duration and nature of the contract (Articles 21 and 22). Traders offering consumers the possibility of concluding contracts online would have to provide an easily accessible online termination facility (Article 23), to address situation where contracting is simple but terminating it requires several steps or contacting customer support.

In addition, where online customer service is provided after the contract has been concluded, consumers would have a right to communicate with a human being, upon request, where other means of assistance have not been effective (Article 25).

Influencer marketing

The DFA would further introduce specific requirements for influencer marketing. Influencers would be required to identify commercial communications clearly and prominently through terms such as “advertisement” or “commercial collaboration” and maintain that disclosure throughout the duration of the communication (Article 11).

The proposal would prohibit certain practices involving minors and influencer marketing of products whose advertising is prohibited under EU or national law or which are dangerous under relevant EU product safety legislation. Importantly, obligations would extend beyond influencers themselves. Brands, agencies and other traders in the influencer marketing chain would be required to ensure that their contractual arrangements meet the DFA’s requirements.

The CPC revision

The proposed revision of the CPC Regulation would complement the DFA by strengthening enforcement of the substantive EU consumer protection rules. The revision would streamline cooperation between national authorities through clearer procedures and time limits and improve the coordination of enforcement measures and penalties, by, for example, requiring in coordinated actions the designation of one authority responsible for imposing penalties.

Whereas, at present, EU consumer protection rules are only directly enforceable by national authorities / courts, the proposed revision would provide for centralised enforcement by the European Commission itself in certain major EU-wide cases (Article 32). This centralised regime would cover infringements of one of the instruments or provisions listed in Article 32, including the DFA subject to specified exclusions, affecting, or likely to affect, the collective interests of consumers in at least two-thirds of Member States representing at least two-thirds of the EU population.

The Commission’s proposed investigative and enforcement powers would be broad, in line with its powers in the competition and digital regulation spheres, including issuing information requests, carrying out inspections, interviews, test purchases, inspections, digital investigation tools, and also the ability to impose fines of up to 6% of a trader’s worldwide annual turnover for certain intentional or negligent infringements.

This is particularly significant for digital commercial practices, such as dark patterns, which can be deployed through the same interface across multiple Member States.

The revised CPC Regulation would also require non-EU traders directing their commercial activities at EU consumers to designate a legal representative in the EU to cooperate with competent national authorities and, where applicable, the Commission.

The Simplification Directive

The third component of the package seeks to reduce certain compliance burdens by amending the Consumer Rights Directive (“CRD”) and Directive 2002/58/EC (the ePrivacy Directive). Among other changes, the Simplification Directive would:

reduce information requirements for qualifying microtransactions involving additional digital content or features purchased under an existing digital services contract, where the price does not exceed EUR 50;

remove certain pre-contractual withdrawal information requirements where consumers request immediate access to online digital content;

for qualifying audio and video digital media subscriptions, replace the current 14-day withdrawal regime with a right to cancel during the first month, subject to payment of the subscription fee for that month.

The proposal would also remove or relocate certain provisions because the relevant practices would instead be addressed horizontally under the DFA, including online withdrawal functions, dark patterns in distance financial-services contracts under Article 16e CRD, and B2C unsolicited commercial communications currently covered by Article 13 of the ePrivacy Directive.

Next steps

These proposals mark the initial stage of the EU legislative process and will now be considered by the European Parliament and the Council, which will negotiate and ultimately reach agreement in relation to the proposals. The detail of the provisions may therefore change during the legislative negotiations. The broad direction of travel, however, seems clear and businesses should therefore already consider how the proposed rules could affect their interface and product design, pricing and personalisation practices, subscription and cancellation policies and influencer marketing arrangements, particularly where minors or vulnerable consumers may be affected.

Interested parties can communicate their views by responding to the Commission’s calls for public feedback in relation to the proposals (here for the DFA and here for the revision of the CPC) which will be transmitted to the Council and European Parliament. The feedback period runs until 13 January 2027.