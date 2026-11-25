On November 11, 2026, the European Commission unveiled its long-awaited proposal for a Digital Fairness Act (“DFA”), a legislative initiative aimed at modernizing EU consumer protection rules for the digital economy.

The proposal pursues two main objectives. First, it replaces the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (“UCPD”) with a directly applicable Regulation, while introducing EU-level enforcement powers in certain cases. Second, it establishes new substantive rules intended to address gaps in the EU consumer protection framework in digital environments.

Key features of the proposal include:

Codification of the UCPD’s rules on unfair commercial practices. The DFA retains the UCPD's structure, prohibiting unfair commercial practices and keeping the definitions of misleading and aggressive practices. Annex I lists 52 commercial practices considered unfair in all cases.

The DFA retains the UCPD's structure, prohibiting unfair commercial practices and keeping the definitions of misleading and aggressive practices. Annex I lists 52 commercial practices considered unfair in all cases. Introducing new “digital fairness” rules that will be considered unfair commercial practices. The DFA explicitly prohibits “dark patterns,” which are online interface designs, organization or operation that deceive or manipulate consumers or distort their economic behavior. Annex I provides ten examples of prohibited dark patterns, like misleading claims about product availability to create false scarcity.

The DFA explicitly prohibits “dark patterns,” which are online interface designs, organization or operation that deceive or manipulate consumers or distort their economic behavior. Annex I provides ten examples of prohibited dark patterns, like misleading claims about product availability to create false scarcity. AI agents used in e-commerce . The DFA would introduce new requirements for fairness in digital contracts, including clear reminders before a free trial turns into a paid subscription. Businesses using AI agents for concluding contracts must ensure that users get appropriate tools allowing them to express choices and adjust parameters. At first use, businesses must ask consumers if they want to confirm all contracts proposed by the AI, accept those selected, or confirm only certain types based on criteria like maximum price and time limits. Consumers can change that choice at any time.

. The DFA would introduce new requirements for fairness in digital contracts, including clear reminders before a free trial turns into a paid subscription. Businesses using AI agents for concluding contracts must ensure that users get appropriate tools allowing them to express choices and adjust parameters. At first use, businesses must ask consumers if they want to confirm all contracts proposed by the AI, accept those selected, or confirm only certain types based on criteria like maximum price and time limits. Consumers can change that choice at any time. Measures to protect minors and other vulnerable people. The proposal introduces additional digital fairness measures, including: Rules on influencer marketing requiring clear disclosure of commercial content, including labels like “advertisement” or “commercial collaboration.” It also prohibits influencer marketing that directly urges minors to buy products. An extension of the Digital Services Act’s ban on targeted advertising based on profiling of minors or sensitive personal data to all traders. A prohibition on personalized pricing based on profiling that could harm minors or vulnerable consumers. Restrictions on addictive design features that promote excessive use of digital products, such as automatic and uninterrupted content play.

The proposal introduces additional digital fairness measures, including: Centralized enforcement by the Commission.The DFA, along with a proposed revision of the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation, gives the Commission authority to investigate and enforce violations of “widespread infringements with a Union dimension,” which harm consumers in at least two-thirds of Member States covering two-thirds of the EU population. The proposal also maintains the UCPD’s private right of action, enabling consumers, organizations, and competitors to pursue claims against unfair commercial practices.

The DFA will proceed through the legislative process, with no timeline established. Businesses should monitor developments and engage early. They must also evaluate how the DFA may impact their operations, including online interface design, advertising targeting, personalized pricing, digital contract terms, and exposure to enforcement by the Commission.