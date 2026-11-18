Last week, the European Commission published the proposed Digital Fairness Act. Alongside it, the Commission published a proposal to amend the Consumer Rights Directive (CRD). The aim of the amendments is to cut red tape and remove overlap with the Digital Fairness Act. The Commission estimates this will result in savings of nearly €200 billion over ten years.

Why now?

The Commission's 2024 EU Fitness Check of consumer law concluded that the existing consumer law framework remains broadly effective but contains areas where compliance obligations are unnecessarily burdensome or had scope for simplification, mostly within the CRD. The key changes are:

Audio and video digital services subscriptions: a new one-month cancellation window

At present, a consumer who cancels a service within the 14-day cooling-off period, must pay a proportionate amount for what they have already received, and that amount has to be worked out case by case. The Commission thinks this provides unnecessary uncertainty and complexity. The proposal would instead create a bespoke regime for digital services consisting of subscriptions to audio or video content:

consumers would have one month to cancel;

they would be required to pay the equivalent of one month's subscription fee;

for longer-term subscriptions, that amount would be calculated as the average monthly price across the entire subscription period, taking account of discounted periods; and

traders would continue providing access to the service until the end of that initial month.

This approach resembles a statutory cooling-off period combined with a minimum paid subscription month. It is intended to provide greater certainty for both consumers and businesses.

Digital content: no withdrawal information where the right already lost

At present, traders must generally provide consumers with extensive pre-contract information about their withdrawal rights. Under the proposal, where a consumer asks for immediate access to digital content not supplied on a tangible medium and acknowledges that they are losing their withdrawal right, traders would no longer be required to provide pre-contract information about the existence and conditions of the withdrawal right or the model withdrawal form. This recognises that where a consumer has already agreed to immediate performance and therefore loses the right to cancel, information about a right that cannot be exercised serves little practical purpose.

In-app purchases: less repeated information

A new definition of "micro transaction" would cover purchases of digital content:

made within an existing digital services contract;

intrinsically linked to that service; and

costing no more than €50 (or the equivalent virtual currency value).

For these purchases, traders would no longer need to repeat the full suite of CRD pre-contract information each time a transaction occurs. Instead, they would only be required to provide essential information regarding the main characteristics of the purchase and the price. The Commission's rationale is that consumers have already received information about matters such as the trader's identity, contact details and payment arrangements when entering into the underlying digital services contract.

Fewer mandatory disclosures

Traders would no longer be required to give pre-contract information relating to:

complaint-handling policies;

after-sales customer assistance and services;

commercial guarantees;

relevant codes of conduct; and

access to out-of-court complaint and redress mechanisms where these are available.

The Commission's view is that traders who offer these voluntarily have reason to promote them anyway and some of them overlap with disclosures required by other directives.

Tidying up

The online withdrawal function in the CRD would move to the new Digital Fairness Act.

The article in the CRD on dark patterns in financial services sold at a distance would be deleted. The Digital Fairness Act would cover dark patterns across all sectors instead.

Member States could no longer impose additional information obligations on providers of online marketplaces because the Digital Services Act now governs this.

The ePrivacy Directive's rules on unsolicited direct marketing would move to the Digital Fairness Act.

What does this mean for UK businesses?

The proposals would not change UK law. However, UK businesses selling into the EU will need to keep track of the changes, particularly the new subscription rules, alongside the UK's own subscription regime under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024. The proposals should also be read together with the much wider changes contained in the Digital Fairness Act and many of the targeted practices are already the focus of enforcement under existing law.

Looking ahead

The proposals now pass to the European Parliament and Council for their views. During the legislative procedure, the text may change, with its final scope and application dates to be confirmed.