Engaging volunteers in Egypt involves more than finding willing participants; it requires compliance with a specific legal and regulatory framework.

Volunteer work plays an important role in civil society, allowing non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other entities to advance public-benefit initiatives through the contribution of individuals who dedicate their time, skills and efforts to serving the community. However, the voluntary nature of these activities does not place them outside the scope of legal regulation. In Egypt, Law No. 149 of 2019 Regulating the Practice of Civil Work (the Civil Work Law) and its Executive Regulations establish a framework governing how organisations may engage volunteers, the formalities required to document volunteer arrangements, and the respective rights and obligations of volunteers and the organisations receiving them.

The regulatory requirements extend beyond written agreements and registration procedures to include training, supervision, expense reimbursement and accident insurance. Additional licensing and work authorisation requirements may also apply when engaging foreign nationals, including refugees and asylum seekers.

Legal Definition and Scope of Volunteer Work

Article 1 of the Civil Work Law defines volunteer work as any work or activity undertaken by an individual of their own free will, with the objective of achieving public benefit and without seeking profit. It also identifies volunteering bodies as legal persons falling within the category of civil society organisations or governmental entities that receive volunteers for public-benefit purposes.

This definition establishes the scope of activities regulated by the Civil Work Law. An arrangement does not qualify as volunteer work merely because the parties describe it as voluntary; it must satisfy the statutory elements of voluntariness, public benefit and the absence of a profit-seeking objective.

Article 186 of the Executive Regulations further provides that volunteer work may benefit governmental and public entities, the private sector and the civil society sector. This distinguishes the entities that may benefit from volunteer activities from the volunteering bodies identified under Article 1.

Once the proposed activity falls within this framework, the organisation must ensure that the arrangement is properly documented through a volunteer agreement.

The Volunteer Agreement

Once an activity falls within the statutory definition of volunteer work, organisations must ensure that the relationship with each volunteer is properly documented. The Civil Work Law and its Executive Regulations require volunteer arrangements to be formalised through a written agreement, establishing a clear framework for the activities to be performed and the respective rights and obligations of the parties.

Under Article 180 of the Executive Regulations, a volunteer agreement must be concluded in writing for a specified period and must address, at a minimum:

The subject and nature of the volunteer work.

The manner in which the volunteer work is to be performed.

The duration of the agreement and the conditions governing its renewal.

The rights and obligations of both the volunteer and the host organisation.

The Executive Regulations also prescribe a model agreement under Form No. 27 (Volunteer Agreement). Organisations should use this model as the basis for documenting volunteer arrangements, ensuring that the agreement accurately reflects the activities to be undertaken and the conditions applicable to each assignment.

Article 182 also establishes eligibility requirements for volunteers. Individuals must be at least 18 years old to enter into a volunteer agreement independently, while those under 18 require the written consent of their guardian or custodian. Volunteers must also not be included on terrorist lists.

However, executing a written agreement is only the first step. The regulatory framework also requires organisations to submit executed agreements to the competent administrative authority for registration, within a prescribed timeframe.

Registration of Volunteer Agreements

Under Article 181 of the Executive Regulations, the host organisation must submit a copy of the executed volunteer agreement to the competent unit or its relevant sub-unit within 15 days from the date of execution. The competent unit is then responsible for registering a summary of the agreement in the designated register.

The Executive Regulations also prescribe specific recordkeeping forms, including Form No. 37 (Volunteer Register) and Form No. 42 (Register of Volunteer Agreements). Organisations should maintain these records and ensure that their internal volunteer records are consistent with the agreements submitted to the competent authority.

For foreign volunteers, however, executing and registering the agreement may not be sufficient. Their engagement is also subject to additional regulatory and authorisation requirements.

Additional Requirements for Foreign Volunteers and Refugees

In addition to the requirements governing volunteer agreements and their registration, the engagement of foreign nationals by civil society organisations is subject to prior approval under the Civil Work Law. This requirement applies to foreign nationals engaged as volunteers, as well as those employed in other capacities, irrespective of whether the engagement is paid or unpaid.

Prior Approval for Engaging Foreign Volunteers

Article 72 of the Civil Work Law prohibits civil society organisations from engaging foreign nationals as experts, permanent or temporary employees, or volunteers without obtaining a licence from the competent minister. Accordingly, the requirement applies even where the proposed volunteer activity is entirely unpaid.

Article 113 of the Executive Regulations sets out the licensing procedure. The organisation must submit an application to the competent unit at least 60 days before the intended engagement, using the prescribed form and providing the foreign national’s name, profession, nationality, place of residence and the nature of the proposed work.

The application must be submitted using Form No. 26 (Application for Engaging or Obtaining the Services of Foreign Nationals for Civil Society Organisations). The licence is issued following consultation with the relevant authorities. The competent minister may exempt certain categories from the 60-day application period where public-interest considerations justify doing so.

Organisations must therefore obtain the required approval before a foreign volunteer commences activities. Lawful residence in Egypt does not, by itself, dispense with this requirement.

Additional Legal Considerations for Refugees and Asylum Seekers

The engagement of refugees and asylum seekers also requires consideration of Law No. 164 of 2024 Regulating Asylum in Egypt, which distinguishes between recognised refugees and individuals whose asylum applications remain pending.

Under Article 18 of the Asylum Law, recognised refugees have the right to work and receive appropriate remuneration. They may also practise liberal professions, provided they hold a recognised qualification and obtain a temporary permit from the competent authorities. Article 19 further recognises their right to work independently, establish companies and join existing companies, subject to applicable legal requirements.

These rights should be considered alongside the general rules governing foreign nationals’ work in Egypt. Articles 69 and 71 of Labour Law No. 14 of 2025 establish the applicable work-permit framework. In particular, Article 69 adopts a broad definition of work that includes employment, independent work, self-employment and the practice of professions, crafts and trades

The position of asylum seekers is different. Article 18 grants the right to work specifically to recognised refugees and does not expressly extend the same right to individuals whose asylum applications are still pending. Organisations should therefore not assume that holding an asylum-seeker status automatically grants permission to work.

In addition, Article 37 of the Asylum Law imposes criminal penalties on anyone who knowingly employs or accommodates an asylum seeker without notifying the competent police department having jurisdiction over the relevant workplace or accommodation. The penalties include imprisonment for at least six months and a fine ranging from EGP 50,000 to EGP 100,000, or either penalty.

Accordingly, organisations should verify the individual’s legal status and assess whether the proposed activities genuinely constitute unpaid volunteering or may instead fall within the scope of employment or another form of work. The prior-licensing requirement under Article 72 of the Civil Work Law should also be considered separately from any work-permit requirements under the Labour Law.

Having addressed the requirements for engaging volunteers, the next consideration is the legal protections afforded to volunteers and the obligations they must observe throughout their engagement.

Rights of Volunteers

Under Article 184 of the Executive Regulations, volunteers are entitled to a number of rights and benefits designed to ensure that they are adequately informed, supported and protected throughout their engagement. These include:

Information about assigned activities: Being informed of the nature of the volunteer work they are expected to perform.

Being informed of the nature of the volunteer work they are expected to perform. Respectful treatment: Being treated with respect and appreciation by the host organisation’s personnel.

Being treated with respect and appreciation by the host organisation’s personnel. Certificate of appreciation: Receiving a certificate upon completion of the volunteer work, specifying the activities performed and the number of volunteer hours. This also applies where the organisation unilaterally terminates the agreement before its expiry.

Receiving a certificate upon completion of the volunteer work, specifying the activities performed and the number of volunteer hours. This also applies where the organisation unilaterally terminates the agreement before its expiry. Training and supervision: Receiving the training and supervision necessary to perform assigned activities.

Receiving the training and supervision necessary to perform assigned activities. Expense reimbursement: Reimbursement of expenses incurred in connection with volunteer activities, including transportation, accommodation and subsistence costs, as applicable.

Reimbursement of expenses incurred in connection with volunteer activities, including transportation, accommodation and subsistence costs, as applicable. Accident insurance: Coverage against accidents occurring in connection with volunteer activities.

Coverage against accidents occurring in connection with volunteer activities. Additional contractual rights: Receiving any further rights or benefits agreed upon in the volunteer agreement.

These rights establish minimum obligations for host organisations, which should make appropriate arrangements for training, supervision, expense reimbursement and accident insurance when developing and implementing their volunteer programmes.

Obligations of Volunteers

While the Executive Regulations establish rights and protections for volunteers, they also impose corresponding responsibilities to ensure that volunteer activities are carried out properly and in accordance with the host organisation’s requirements.

Under Article 185 of the Executive Regulations, volunteers are required to:

Perform the agreed activities faithfully and competently, in accordance with the agreed arrangements and the applicable rules of the host organisation.

Respect other volunteers and the organisation’s employees and cooperate with them as part of a team.

Follow the instructions issued by the supervisors responsible for volunteer activities.

Maintain the confidentiality of any information or personal data accessed in the course of performing their activities.

Safeguard the tools, equipment and devices entrusted to them, return these items upon completion of the volunteer work or termination of the agreement, and notify the organisation of any loss or damage.

Importantly, Article 185 allows the host organisation to terminate the volunteer agreement where the volunteer breaches any of these obligations.

Organisations should therefore ensure that volunteer agreements and internal codes of conduct clearly address these responsibilities, particularly confidentiality, compliance with internal procedures and the proper use of organisational property.

Obligations of Organisations Receiving Volunteers

Beyond documenting volunteer arrangements and respecting volunteers’ statutory rights, organisations receiving volunteers must establish appropriate procedures to organise and manage their activities. Article 187 of the Executive Regulations requires host organisations to establish the standards and rules governing volunteer work and make them publicly available in a visible location within the organisation. It also requires them to provide volunteers with the training, equipment and tools necessary to perform their assigned activities, bear the expenses and costs associated with such activities, and ensure that assigned responsibilities are proportionate to each volunteer’s qualifications and capabilities.

In practice, compliance with these requirements involves clearly defining volunteer roles and responsibilities, providing appropriate induction and task-specific training, and establishing supervision arrangements to ensure that activities are carried out effectively and in accordance with the organisation’s established rules.

The Ministry’s Role in Regulating Volunteer Work

The Civil Work Law assigns the Central Unit for Associations and Civil Work specific responsibilities relating to the promotion, organisation and facilitation of volunteer activities in Egypt.

These responsibilities include connecting volunteers with organisations offering volunteer opportunities, developing and supervising training programmes, preparing guidance materials, maintaining databases of volunteers and host organisations, collecting statistics and conducting research on volunteer activities. The Unit is also responsible for preparing the model volunteer agreement, proposing amendments where necessary and considering complaints relating to volunteer work.

The Law also assigns supporting functions to different levels of civil society unions. Articles 88, 90 and 91 provide for regional, sectoral and general unions to contribute to training, capacity-building and the promotion of a culture of volunteer work.

Together, these responsibilities establish an institutional framework that supports and promotes volunteer work alongside the regulatory obligations imposed on participating organisations.

Conclusion

Engaging volunteers in Egypt requires more than executing volunteer agreements. Organisations must comply with the requirements governing the documentation and registration of volunteer arrangements, respect volunteers’ statutory rights, and fulfil their obligations regarding training, supervision, resources, expenses and accident insurance.

Additional requirements apply when engaging foreign nationals, including refugees and asylum seekers, depending on their legal status and the nature of the proposed activities. Organisations should therefore verify the applicable requirements and obtain any necessary licences or authorisations before commencing volunteer activities.

By establishing clear procedures and maintaining proper documentation, organisations can ensure that their volunteer programmes comply with Egyptian law while providing an appropriate framework for volunteers and the beneficiaries they serve.