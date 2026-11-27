Occupational safety and health in Egypt entered a new phase with Minister of Labor Decisions No. (249) and (250) of 2026, published in the Egyptian Gazette on 12 October 2026 and in force since 13 October 2026. Together they regulate Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Departments and set the rules, standards, and safety limits in workplaces, along with the requirements for preventing risks. For El Dabaa contractors and, more broadly, for companies in nuclear and radiological activities, the consequences are immediate: the sector is classified as high-risk, specific OSH staffing levels apply, radiation protection and record-keeping obligations attach, and the establishment and its subcontractors are jointly and severally liable for meeting them. This guide sets out what each Decision requires, what applies to smaller subcontractors, what the penalties are, and what management should do now.

When Did the Decisions Take Effect?

Both Decisions came into force on 13 October 2026, the day following their publication in the Egyptian Gazette. They are in force now, and the obligations set out below already apply.

Because the Decisions are new, establishments and contractors may encounter practical difficulties during implementation, particularly in how the competent administrative authorities apply the provisions. Establishments should proceed on the basis that the Decisions apply from 13 October 2026, while monitoring any further instructions issued by the Ministry of Labor.

Who Must Comply with Occupational Safety and Health in Egypt?

The Decisions concern the regulation of Occupational Safety and Health Departments and the determination of rules, standards, safety limits in workplaces, and requirements for risk prevention.

Companies operating in nuclear and radiological activities in Egypt, as well as subcontractors, must observe the applicable provisions in accordance with the scope of obligations set out in the two Decisions. El Dabaa contractors and their subcontractors fall within this scope.

Are Contractors and Subcontractors Jointly Liable?

Yes. The establishment and the subcontractor are jointly and severally liable for fulfilling the prescribed obligations, pursuant to Article (2), page 58 of Decision No. 250 of 2026.

This is the provision that changes the commercial position. An establishment cannot treat OSH compliance as the contractor’s problem, and a subcontractor cannot treat it as the principal’s. Both carry the obligation.

What Does Decision No. 249 of 2026 Cover?

Article (1) — page 21: sets out the definition of high-risk establishments.

sets out the definition of high-risk establishments. Article (2) — page 22: determines the scope of application of the Decision to establishments and their branches employing 50 or more workers, taking into account the provisions relating to separate workplaces.

determines the scope of application of the Decision to establishments and their branches employing 50 or more workers, taking into account the provisions relating to separate workplaces. Establishments Classification Annex — page 35: includes the nuclear and radiological activities sector among the activities classified as high-risk.

Establishments subject to the Decision must therefore comply with its requirements for establishing Occupational Safety and Health Departments, without prejudice to the other obligations applicable to the establishment under Decision No. 250 of 2026.

How Many Occupational Safety and Health Staff Must Be Appointed?

Under Table No. (2) on page 43 of Decision No. 249 of 2026, establishments must provide a set number of specialists, supervisors, and technicians in the field of Occupational Safety and Health, according to the establishment’s risk classification and its number of workers:

Risk level Number of workers Specialists Supervisors Technicians High 50–150 1 0 2 High 151–300 1 1 3 High 301–500 2 1 3 High For every additional 1–500 workers +1 +1 +1 Medium 50–150 0 1 1 Medium 151–300 1 1 1 Medium 301–499 1 1 2 Low 50–100 0 0 1 Low 101–200 0 1 1

Three further rules apply alongside the table:

Shift coverage: a member of the Occupational Safety and Health Department must be present during every work shift at high-risk and medium-risk establishments.

a member of the Occupational Safety and Health Department must be present during at high-risk and medium-risk establishments. Reclassification by headcount: medium-risk establishments employing 500 or more workers are treated as high-risk establishments, and low-risk establishments employing between 201 and 499 workers are treated as medium-risk establishments, regardless of their activities.

medium-risk establishments employing 500 or more workers are treated as high-risk establishments, and low-risk establishments employing between 201 and 499 workers are treated as medium-risk establishments, regardless of their activities. Substitution: an Occupational Safety and Health specialist or technician may replace the supervisor, as provided in the table.

Because the nuclear and radiological activities sector is classified as high-risk in the Annex, companies in this sector should read the high-risk rows, and should note that the staffing requirement scales with every additional band of up to 500 workers. These are the highest staffing levels set by the rules on occupational safety and health in Egypt.

What Applies to Subcontractors Employing Fewer Than 50 Workers?

High-risk and medium-risk establishments with fewer than 50 workers need no functional Occupational Safety and Health Department. They must still appoint a qualified and trained Occupational Safety and Health supervisor or technician. Article (6), page 27 of Decision No. 249 of 2026 sets that requirement.

Smaller El Dabaa contractors and subcontractors therefore fall outside the departmental staffing table, but they are not outside the regime.

What Does Decision No. 250 of 2026 Require on Radiation Protection?

Article (14) — pages 75–79: addresses the requirements and precautions necessary to prevent risks associated with ionizing radiation and radioactive materials, monitoring workers’ radiation exposure, maintaining records, reporting radiation incidents, and providing protection and training requirements.

addresses the requirements and precautions necessary to prevent risks associated with ionizing radiation and radioactive materials, monitoring workers’ radiation exposure, maintaining records, reporting radiation incidents, and providing protection and training requirements. Table No. (12) — page 214: sets the exposure limits for ionizing radiation that must be observed when applying the radiation protection requirements.

When Must the Occupational Safety and Health Office Be Notified?

Where work is assigned to contractors or subcontractors, or where third-party labor is engaged, the requirements for notifying the competent Occupational Safety and Health Office must be observed pursuant to Article (2), page 58 of Decision No. 250 of 2026 — the same provision that establishes joint and several liability.

Which Records Must Be Prepared and Retained?

Establishments must prepare the records stipulated in Decision No. 250 of 2026, retain and regularly update them, and make them available to the competent authorities on request. These include:

Equipment records: maintenance of equipment and machinery, inspection and testing, and calibration of measuring instruments.

maintenance of equipment and machinery, inspection and testing, and calibration of measuring instruments. Hazardous materials records: records relating to hazardous materials.

records relating to hazardous materials. Radiological records: records and data on radioactive materials and sources, measurement results, radioactive material concentrations, and radiation doses, in accordance with the relevant provisions.

The records requirements appear at pages 361–364 of the Egyptian Gazette, Chapter Three, Issue No. 225 (Supplement A), within the annexes to Decision No. 250 of 2026.

What Are the Penalties for Non-Compliance?

Under Article (253) of Labor Law No. 14 of 2025, where an establishment refrains from fulfilling the obligations stipulated in the relevant Article and the decisions implementing it, and that failure results in an imminent danger to the health or safety of workers or of persons frequenting the establishment, the competent administrative authority shall issue a decision ordering:

Closure of the establishment, wholly or partially; or

of the establishment, wholly or partially; or Suspension of one or more pieces of equipment or machinery,

until the causes of the danger have been eliminated.

In addition, Article (296) of Labor Law No. 14 of 2025 provides for a fine of not less than EGP 5,000 and not more than EGP 100,000, which shall be doubled in the event of a repeated offence.

These penalties combine a financial exposure with an operational one, which is what makes an early review of occupational safety and health in Egypt worthwhile for projects that cannot absorb an interruption.

What Should Company Management Do Now?

Management should instruct its Occupational Safety and Health officers to review compliance with Decisions No. 249 and 250. The officers should also take the measures needed to meet the company’s obligations under both Decisions and their annexes. That review should cover:

Qualified personnel: the specialist, supervisor, and technician numbers set by risk classification and headcount, including shift coverage. Establishments with fewer than 50 workers also need a supervisor or technician.

the specialist, supervisor, and technician numbers set by risk classification and headcount, including shift coverage. Establishments with fewer than 50 workers also need a supervisor or technician. Radiation protection: the requirements and exposure limits under Article (14) and Table No. (12) of Decision No. 250 of 2026.

the requirements and exposure limits under Article (14) and Table No. (12) of Decision No. 250 of 2026. Notifications: notifying the competent Occupational Safety and Health Office where contractors, subcontractors, or third-party labor are engaged.

notifying the competent Occupational Safety and Health Office where contractors, subcontractors, or third-party labor are engaged. Records: preparing, retaining, and updating the required records, and making them available on request.

preparing, retaining, and updating the required records, and making them available on request. Subcontractors: their obligations, given the joint and several liability under Article (2) of Decision No. 250 of 2026.

The company’s Occupational Safety and Health officers should also read the two Decisions and their annexes in full. Both set out detailed technical requirements and standards on occupational safety and health, exposure limits, and protection requirements. A full reading shows the officers exactly which technical obligations apply and what they must do to meet them.

Scope of This Alert

This alert covers only the legal aspects of Decisions No. 249 and 250 of 2026. It does not assess the technical requirements and conditions they contain. Establishments should ask their Occupational Safety and Health officers and technical staff to review both Decisions and their annexes. Those teams should then take the measures needed to meet the applicable technical requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Decisions No. 249 and 250 of 2026 come into force?

On 13 October 2026, the day following their publication in the Egyptian Gazette on 12 October 2026. They are in force now.

What do the two Decisions regulate?

They regulate Occupational Safety and Health Departments and determine the rules, standards, and safety limits in workplaces, along with the requirements for preventing risks.

Which establishments fall within the scope of Decision No. 249 of 2026?

Under Article (2), page 22, the Decision applies to establishments and their branches employing 50 or more workers, taking into account the provisions relating to separate workplaces.

What applies to a subcontractor with fewer than 50 workers?

High-risk and medium-risk establishments employing fewer than 50 workers are not required to establish a functional Occupational Safety and Health Department, but must appoint a qualified and trained Occupational Safety and Health supervisor or technician under Article (6), page 27 of Decision No. 249 of 2026.

Is a subcontractor liable for occupational safety and health obligations?

Yes. Under Article (2), page 58 of Decision No. 250 of 2026, the establishment and the subcontractor are jointly and severally liable for fulfilling the prescribed obligations.

Must a safety officer be present on every shift?

Yes, at high-risk and medium-risk establishments a member of the Occupational Safety and Health Department must be present during every work shift.

What are the penalties for non-compliance?

Under Article (253) of Labor Law No. 14 of 2025, non-compliance causing an imminent danger to health or safety leads to full or partial closure of the establishment, or suspension of equipment or machinery, until the causes of the danger are eliminated. Article (296) of the same Law provides for a fine of between EGP 5,000 and EGP 100,000, doubled for a repeated offence.

Occupational Safety And Health In Egypt: Decisions No. 249 And 250 Of 2026 For The El Dabaa Project And Its Contractors