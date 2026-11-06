Real Estate Acquisitions In Cyprus: Asset Deals vs Share Deals

The acquisition of immovable property in Cyprus may be structured either as a direct purchase of the property or through the acquisition of shares in the company holding it. Although both structures may ultimately provide the investor with control over the same asset, their legal, financial and tax implications can differ substantially.

The distinction is particularly relevant where the property is held by a Cyprus company or forms part of a larger investment or development project. The chosen structure affects not only how ownership or control is transferred, but also the risks associated with the acquisition, the scope of due diligence, the applicable transaction costs and the contractual protections available to the purchaser.

This insight examines the key legal and commercial considerations associated with asset and share acquisitions of immovable property in Cyprus, highlighting the key distinctions between the two transaction structures.

Understanding the Two Acquisition Structures

In an asset deal, the purchaser acquires the immovable property directly from its registered owner, whether an individual or a legal entity. Ownership is transferred through registration with the Department of Lands and Surveys, subject to compliance with the relevant legal requirements.

In a share deal, the purchaser acquires shares in the company that owns the property. The company continues to hold legal title to the property, while control of the company passes to the purchaser through the transfer of its shares.

The distinction is fundamental. In an asset acquisition, the purchaser acquires the property itself. In a share acquisition, the purchaser acquires an interest in a separate legal entity which continues to own the property, together with its existing rights, obligations and liabilities.

The appropriate choice depends on the particular characteristics of the asset, the financial and legal position of the property-owning company and the investor’s commercial objectives.

Due Diligence and Allocation of Risk

One of the principal differences between an asset deal and a share deal concerns the scope of due diligence required and the nature of the risks associated with each acquisition structure.

In an asset deal, due diligence focuses primarily on the legal status of the property, including verification of ownership, examination of registered encumbrances, mortgages, existing leases, access rights, planning and building permits and any restrictions affecting the property’s intended use or development.

In a share deal, the purchaser must consider not only the legal status of the underlying property but also the financial, legal and commercial risks associated with the property-owning company. Accordingly, due diligence in a share acquisition must extend beyond the property to encompass comprehensive corporate, legal and financial due diligence on the property-owning company.

Such review should cover, inter alia, the company’s corporate structure and ownership, financial position, existing indebtedness (including shareholder loans), contractual obligations, tax liabilities, litigation, regulatory compliance and any other matters that may materially affect the company, its assets or operations, or the risks associated with the proposed acquisition.

Particular consideration should also be given to existing contractual and financing arrangements. While contracts generally remain with the company following a share acquisition, certain agreements may contain change-of-control provisions or require third-party consent. Similarly, existing financing arrangements may impose restrictions on changes in ownership or require lender approval, repayment of outstanding indebtedness or the release or restructuring of existing security.

The findings of the due diligence process are therefore fundamental to assessing the suitability of the proposed acquisition structure and identifying matters that should be addressed before completion. They should also inform the negotiation of the purchase price, the allocation of risk between the parties and the contractual protections required to safeguard the purchaser’s interests.

Taxation and Transaction Costs

Tax considerations frequently influence the selection of an acquisition structure and should be assessed alongside the commercial and legal implications.

In a direct acquisition of immovable property, the transaction may attract Value Added Tax (VAT), depending on the nature of the property and the applicable statutory provisions. Where VAT is chargeable on the acquisition, no immovable property transfer fees are generally payable, subject to certain exceptions, including where the Department of Lands and Surveys determines a market value higher than the declared consideration. Where transfer fees apply, a statutory 50% reduction is generally available, subject to the relevant exceptions.

A share acquisition, by contrast, does not involve a transfer of registered ownership of the underlying property and therefore does not ordinarily attract immovable property transfer fees. The transfer of shares is also generally exempt from VAT. Nevertheless, the absence of such transaction costs does not necessarily render a share acquisition more advantageous, particularly where the property-owning company has existing or potential tax liabilities.

Capital Gains Tax considerations are also relevant to both structures. Under Cyprus law, gains arising from the disposal of immovable property situated in Cyprus, as well as from the disposal of shares in companies directly or indirectly holding such property, may be subject to Capital Gains Tax, subject to the applicable statutory conditions and exemptions. The tax treatment of the transaction should therefore be assessed from the perspective of both the purchaser and the seller.

The overall tax implications should therefore be considered when determining the most appropriate acquisition structure.

Transaction Documentation and Purchaser Protection

The contractual framework governing the transaction and the protections available to the purchaser differ depending on the chosen acquisition structure.

In an asset deal, the transaction is ordinarily documented through a contract of sale addressing matters such as the purchase price, payment arrangements, title, encumbrances, delivery of possession, required approvals and transfer of ownership. The agreement should also provide appropriate protections in relation to the condition and legal status of the property, the seller’s obligations and the consequences of any failure to complete the transaction.

Where the transfer of title is deferred, particular consideration should be given to the protections afforded under the Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law, Law 81(I)/2011, as amended. Subject to compliance with the applicable statutory requirements, the deposit of the contract with the Department of Lands and Surveys within the prescribed timeframe provides important protection to the purchaser, including the ability to seek specific performance of the contract.

In a share deal, the transaction is ordinarily governed by a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), which requires a broader contractual framework to address the risks associated with acquiring the property-owning company.

Depending on the findings of due diligence and the agreed commercial terms, the SPA may incorporate:

Warranties concerning the ownership of the shares, the company’s assets, financial position, liabilities, contracts, tax affairs and compliance with applicable laws, providing the purchaser with contractual remedies where the relevant assurances prove inaccurate.

concerning the ownership of the shares, the company’s assets, financial position, liabilities, contracts, tax affairs and compliance with applicable laws, providing the purchaser with contractual remedies where the relevant assurances prove inaccurate. Indemnities allocating responsibility for identified risks or liabilities, as well as, where commercially agreed, certain undisclosed or previously unknown liabilities relating to periods or circumstances preceding completion.

allocating responsibility for identified risks or liabilities, as well as, where commercially agreed, certain undisclosed or previously unknown liabilities relating to periods or circumstances preceding completion. Conditions precedent requiring the satisfaction of specified matters before completion, such as obtaining necessary third-party consents, securing lender approvals or arranging for the discharge of existing security.

requiring the satisfaction of specified matters before completion, such as obtaining necessary third-party consents, securing lender approvals or arranging for the discharge of existing security. Purchase price adjustment mechanisms to reflect the agreed financial position of the company at completion, including adjustments relating to indebtedness, cash balances or other financial parameters.

to reflect the agreed financial position of the company at completion, including adjustments relating to indebtedness, cash balances or other financial parameters. Retention or escrow arrangements to secure specified obligations or provide a source of recovery in respect of certain post-completion claims.

The scope of these protections should be carefully negotiated, taking into account the nature of the transaction, the risks identified during due diligence and the respective bargaining positions of the parties.

Regulatory Approvals and Completion Formalities

The regulatory requirements and completion procedures applicable to a real estate acquisition may differ depending on the chosen transaction structure, the identity of the purchaser and the nature of the underlying property.

The Acquisition of Immovable Property (Aliens) Law, Cap. 109, imposes certain restrictions and approval requirements on acquisitions of immovable property by third-country nationals. Where an acquisition is undertaken through a corporate structure, the applicability of these requirements must be assessed having regard to the particular circumstances of the transaction, including the ownership and control structure of the acquiring entity.

Furthermore, the Foreign Direct Investment Screening Law of 2025 (Law 194(I)/2025), which entered into force on 2 April 2026, introduced additional regulatory requirements for certain foreign investments in undertakings operating in strategically important sectors. Depending on the circumstances, acquisitions involving companies holding or operating strategically significant real estate or infrastructure may fall within the scope of this regime and require prior regulatory approval.

Completion formalities also differ between the two structures. A direct property acquisition generally involves the transfer and registration of ownership through the Department of Lands and Surveys, whereas a share acquisition involves the transfer of shares in accordance with the applicable corporate procedures, updating the company’s statutory registers and complying with any relevant filing or disclosure obligations.

These regulatory and procedural considerations should be assessed at an early stage, as they may affect the transaction timetable, the conditions precedent to completion and the overall acquisition structure.

Which Structure Should an Investor Choose?

The decision between an asset deal and a share deal should be made following an assessment of the particular transaction rather than by reference to a general preference for one structure.

An asset acquisition may be preferable where the investor intends to acquire a specific property without exposure to the wider financial and contractual history of the selling company.

A share acquisition may be commercially attractive where the company holds valuable contractual arrangements, existing financing structures or other assets and rights which the investor wishes to preserve. It may also facilitate the acquisition of an established property investment or development vehicle without transferring the underlying property’s registered title.

However, these potential advantages must be balanced against the broader scope of due diligence, the purchaser’s indirect exposure to existing company liabilities and the need for carefully negotiated contractual protections.

The acquisition structure should therefore be considered at an early stage, allowing sufficient time to identify material risks, assess the applicable tax and regulatory implications and negotiate appropriate contractual protections.