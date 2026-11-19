Payments to a business owned by a fellow shareholder appear in the accounts as consultancy fees. When invoices are requested, the explanations change. The company has little cash available, although its business appears profitable.

An investor who takes no part in daily management may discover the problem months after the first payment. Finding out what happened becomes harder when the person responsible also controls the accounts and decides which documents to release.

Cyprus law provides remedies to recover company assets and prevent further losses. Before taking action, however, it is necessary to establish whether the claim belongs to the company or to the investor personally. Proceedings brought by the wrong claimant can fail despite substantial evidence of misconduct.

When does a payment amount to misuse of company funds?

A company may legitimately owe a director or a connected business money for services, expenses or a loan. The description entered in the accounts does not establish whether the payment was justified.

The supporting documents should explain what was paid for, who authorised the payment and what the company received. Invoices for work never performed, payment of personal expenses and transfers of assets at a substantial undervalue call for investigation.

Money need not leave the company’s bank account for wrongdoing to occur. A director might arrange for customers to contract with another business in which that director has an interest, while the original company continues to pay the staff and operating expenses.

Directors owe duties to the company, including duties concerning conflicts of interest and the exercise of their powers. Holding most of the shares does not make company money their personal property. Any approval relied upon must also be examined. A director cannot answer a complaint simply by saying that they approved the transaction from which they benefited.

Bringing a claim when those responsible control the company

The right to recover money taken from a company ordinarily belongs to the company. A shareholder cannot claim their proportion of the missing funds personally. Someone holding 40% of the shares does not, for example, have a personal claim for €200,000 merely because the company has lost €500,000.

The company can bring proceedings if the necessary authority is obtained under its constitution and decision-making arrangements. One director should not assume that they can instruct lawyers to sue in the company’s name without that authority.

This presents an obvious difficulty where those accused of wrongdoing control the decision to sue. A shareholder may then be able to bring a derivative action to enforce the company’s rights. There must be a recognised legal basis for using this exceptional procedure. A common example is wrongdoing benefiting those who control the company and prevent it from pursuing the claim.

The company is joined to the action, ordinarily as a nominal defendant, so that it is bound by the judgment and receives any recovery. The shareholder bringing the proceedings does not receive that money as personal compensation.

An investor may have a separate personal claim under an agreement or because a false representation induced the investment. It must be based on a duty owed to that investor and a legally recoverable personal loss. The company’s loss cannot simply be presented as the shareholder’s own.

A derivative action seeks relief for the company. A shareholder’s claim for personal compensation must be pursued separately and should not be combined with the derivative claim.

Access to accounts and evidence

The investigation usually begins with the company’s articles, share register and any shareholders’ agreement, together with the financial records already available. These documents establish who owns and controls the company. They may also contain information rights that have not been exercised.

Shareholders can inspect certain records by law, including minutes of general meetings. Share ownership does not give unrestricted access to invoices, bank statements or internal communications. Further rights may be found in the articles or an agreement, or access may require a court order. Directors have a separate statutory right to inspect the company’s accounting books and records.

Requests for information should identify the payments in question. For a consultancy fee, ask for the agreement, invoices, evidence of the work and the approval relied upon. A refusal to provide those documents may help determine the next step, although refusal alone does not prove misappropriation.

Keep original emails and records lawfully available to you, including complete exchanges rather than selected screenshots. Where money has passed through several accounts, a forensic accountant may be needed to reconstruct the payments and calculate the loss.

Documents can also be obtained through court procedures. In some cases, the court may order disclosure against a third party who became involved in the wrongdoing, even innocently, and is able to provide information necessary to pursue a remedy. The applicant must establish why the disclosure is needed and why the order is justified. Suspicion alone does not entitle an applicant to inspect another person’s affairs.

Protecting assets before judgment

If assets are being transferred or business is still being diverted, advice on urgent protection should be obtained before the investigation is complete.

The application must address the threatened harm. Restraining the disposal of a particular company asset is different from freezing a defendant’s assets to protect the enforcement of a future judgment.

Before granting an interim injunction, the court must be satisfied that there is a serious question to be tried, a probability that the applicant is entitled to relief, and that full justice would be difficult or impossible later without the order. The court must also consider the order just and convenient in the circumstances.

For a freezing order, there must be evidence of a real risk that assets will be dissipated so as to frustrate enforcement. The court considers the evidence as a whole. An argument between shareholders, or an unsupported statement that money could be moved, is insufficient. It is not invariably necessary to prove an express intention to defeat a judgment.

Urgency or other special circumstances may justify an application without notice to the respondent. The applicant must then disclose all material facts fully and frankly, including those adverse to the application. An omission can lead to the order being discharged. The respondent must subsequently have an opportunity to challenge it.

The court will normally require an undertaking in damages. This is a commitment to comply with any order for compensation for loss caused by the injunction if the court later considers that compensation should be paid. The applicant must understand that potential liability before seeking the order.

Pursuing recovery and resolving the dispute

The claim should identify the disputed transactions and explain why each defendant is legally responsible. The director who authorised a transfer and the business receiving it may be liable on different grounds. A connection between them does not establish the recipient’s liability. Its involvement and knowledge, together with any available defence, must be examined.

A request for an explanation or repayment may resolve part of the dispute before proceedings. The applicable pre-action requirements must be considered, as must the risk that advance warning could undermine an urgent application. Fraud requires properly particularised allegations; it should not be alleged merely to make a demand sound more forceful.

After proceedings begin, the court directs how the case is to be prepared, including disclosure and evidence. An accountant may need to distinguish losses caused by wrongdoing from genuine business expenditure. Where foreign parties or contracts are involved, jurisdiction and any arbitration agreement should be checked before choosing where and how to proceed.

The court may order repayment, compensation, an account of profits or recovery of identifiable property, according to the claim established. Whether a judgment can be enforced is a separate practical question. The whereabouts and ownership of the defendant’s assets should be investigated before substantial costs are incurred.

Recovery of the money may still leave the shareholder invested in a company controlled by someone they no longer trust. Oppression proceedings can provide other remedies, including orders regulating the company’s affairs or requiring a purchase of shares.

The statutory conditions must be satisfied. These include whether winding up would otherwise be justified on just and equitable grounds but would unfairly prejudice the affected members. Alleged misconduct does not give a shareholder an automatic right to a buyout.

A settlement might instead provide for repayment and an agreed exit. Care is needed over who has authority to settle the company’s claims: an agreement between shareholders alone may leave those claims unresolved.

Evidence of criminal conduct may also warrant a police complaint. Making a complaint does not replace civil proceedings, automatically preserve assets or suspend civil limitation periods.