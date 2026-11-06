Due Diligence In Cyprus M&A Transactions: What Buyers Need To Know

Caveat emptor (“let the buyer beware”) is one of the oldest common law principles, and in Cyprus M&A transactions it still matters.

Due diligence is how a buyer takes that warning seriously: it enables the buyer to understand exactly what it is acquiring, price the risks it uncovers and build the right protections into the deal.

In practice, the principle means that a buyer that discovers a problem only after completion will often have limited recourse against the seller, unless the issue is covered by the warranties or indemnities in the acquisition agreement or related transaction documentation, or arises from misrepresentation or fraud on the part of the seller. A comprehensive, well-rounded review identifies the legal, financial and regulatory risks that matter and helps ensure those risks are adequately addressed in the transaction documents.

In Cyprus, legal due diligence is a standard feature of private M&A and private equity transactions. Its importance has grown as the regulatory landscape has become more demanding. Recent legislative developments in areas such as merger control, foreign investment screening and sanctions enforcement have made the exercise more relevant than ever.

The Legal and Regulatory Framework

In Cyprus, share acquisitions, mergers and corporate restructurings are principally governed by the Companies Law, Cap. 113. Acquisitions of companies whose shares are traded on a regulated market are additionally subject to the Takeover Bids Law (Law 41(I)/2007).

Key authorities include the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) for regulated entities, the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC), the Ministry of Finance (the competent authority for foreign direct investment screening) and the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC). The Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property maintains the public record of company information, including shareholders and officers, which provides the starting point for any corporate review.

What Does Due Diligence Cover?

The scope of the review depends on the size, sector and structure of the deal, but it usually covers:

Corporate matters: constitutional documents, share capital, title to shares, encumbrances, corporate approvals and searches at the Registrar of Companies.

Beneficial ownership and AML: verification of the target's ownership against the Register of Beneficial Owners (UBO Register), together with anti-money laundering checks.

Commercial contracts: material agreements with customers and suppliers, with particular attention to change-of-control, exclusivity and indemnity provisions.

Employment, real estate, intellectual property and data protection (GDPR): key employment terms (and, on asset or business transfers, the automatic transfer of employees under transfer of undertakings legislation), Land Registry title searches, leases and any restrictions on the acquisition of immovable property by non-EU persons, ownership of IP and GDPR compliance.

Financial and tax: financial statements, indebtedness (including change of control and acceleration provisions in financing documents), security, tax compliance and exposures.

Litigation, licences and regulatory status: pending or threatened claims and, for regulated businesses, permits and licences.

How the Process Works in Practice

The process usually begins with a non-disclosure agreement and an agreed scope. The seller then populates a virtual data room, and the buyer's legal and other advisers review the documents, raise questions through structured Q&A rounds and conduct independent public searches.

Findings are typically presented in a red-flag report focusing on material issues, or in a full due diligence report. The seller's disclosure letter, delivered against the warranties in the share purchase agreement (or other transaction documents, as applicable), completes the information exchange.

Timing matters: buyers who begin the exercise early are better placed to negotiate from an informed position rather than react to issues discovered late in the process.

Cyprus-Specific Regulatory Checkpoints

Three regulatory areas deserve early attention, as each can affect deal timetables, conditions to completion and, in some cases, whether a transaction can proceed at all.

Merger control: Transactions meeting the Cyprus turnover thresholds under Law 83(I)/2014 require clearance from the CPC before completion.

Transactions meeting the Cyprus turnover thresholds under Law 83(I)/2014 require clearance from the CPC before completion. Foreign direct investment screening: Since 2 April 2026, certain investments by investors from outside the EU, EEA and Switzerland (including entities owned or controlled by such investors) in businesses of strategic importance require prior approval from the Ministry of Finance under Cyprus's new FDI screening law and cannot be completed before a decision is issued. Determining whether a target falls within scope requires careful early analysis.

Since 2 April 2026, certain investments by investors from outside the EU, EEA and Switzerland (including entities owned or controlled by such investors) in businesses of strategic importance require prior approval from the Ministry of Finance under Cyprus's new FDI screening law and cannot be completed before a decision is issued. Determining whether a target falls within scope requires careful early analysis. Regulatory change of control approvals: Where the target is a regulated entity (whether supervised by CySEC, the CBC or another authority), strict procedures may need to be followed to obtain the regulator's approval before completion.

Looking Ahead: Trends to Watch in 2027

Several developments are set to shape the due diligence exercise over the coming year:

New EU anti-money laundering rulebook : The EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation will apply directly across all Member States from 10 July 2027, bringing harmonised rules on customer due diligence and beneficial ownership. Buyers should expect closer scrutiny of ownership structures and compliance frameworks, particularly for regulated targets.

: The EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation will apply directly across all Member States from 10 July 2027, bringing harmonised rules on customer due diligence and beneficial ownership. Buyers should expect closer scrutiny of ownership structures and compliance frameworks, particularly for regulated targets. The next phase of FDI screening : A new EU Foreign Investment Screening Regulation was published in June 2026 and will apply from 17 January 2028, by which date Member States, including Cyprus, must adapt their national regimes. Investor track records, government links and sanctions exposure are expected to attract greater attention.

: A new EU Foreign Investment Screening Regulation was published in June 2026 and will apply from 17 January 2028, by which date Member States, including Cyprus, must adapt their national regimes. Investor track records, government links and sanctions exposure are expected to attract greater attention. Post-tax reform positions : Following Cyprus's comprehensive tax reform effective from 1 January 2026, historic tax positions and post-completion structuring warrant fresh review.

: Following Cyprus's comprehensive tax reform effective from 1 January 2026, historic tax positions and post-completion structuring warrant fresh review. Evolving ESG obligations: Since Cyprus transposed the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in July 2025, sustainability reporting has become an increasingly important due diligence and post-acquisition planning item for larger targets. As EU simplification measures reshape the regime, buyers will need to assess which obligations actually apply.

From Findings to Deal Protection

Due diligence findings are only valuable if they are translated into the deal. Depending on the issue, findings may lead to pre-completion remedial steps, conditions precedent (such as regulatory approvals), tailored warranties, specific indemnities, or, in certain circumstances, a price adjustment.

Each remedy is, however, deal-specific: there is no standard approach, and the right solution depends on the client's commercial objectives and the issues identified. The key is to ensure that each material finding is consciously allocated between the parties and that no significant risk is left unaddressed in the transaction documents.