What Brand Owners Need To Know As Fake Trademark Licences Are On The Rise In China

Unauthorised trademark licence recordals are being uncovered in China. When undetected, these seemingly legitimate recordals can expose foreign brands to serious commercial and reputational harm.

Brand owners have long been familiar with the risks of counterfeit products, bad-faith trademark filings and unauthorised sellers in China. Yet now, a newer and more sophisticated risk deserves attention: the unauthorised recordal of trademark licences with the CNIPA. These recordals can then be followed by unauthorised assignments and the establishment of online stores that appear to be legitimate brand channels.

The concern is not simply that of an unauthorised party using a trademark. It is that the nefarious party is attempting to create a seemingly legitimate legal authorisation structure around the use of the brand, which can then support commercial activities. This risk is particularly significant for consumer brands, including luxury and other high-value goods.

For a brand owner, that distinction can be critical. A person selling counterfeit goods from an anonymous online account may be relatively easy for consumers, platforms and brand owners to identify as unauthorised. An entity that can point to a trademark licence recordal or assignment presents a much more credible appearance of legitimacy.

Thus, in an increasingly sophisticated e-commerce environment, that apparent legitimacy can itself become a powerful enforcement and brand protection problem.

Why licence recordals matter

When a trademark licence is recorded, it may provide a third party with a basis for believing that the recorded licensee has a legitimate relationship with the trademark owner. When an unauthorised recordal exists and supported by false or improperly obtained documentation, such a recordal becomes the basis of an infringement strategy with potentially substantial commercial consequences. An apparent licensee may seek to:

manufacture and sell products;

authorise others to manufacture or sell products;

establish online stores;

represent itself as an authorised brand partner; or

use the apparent authorisation to satisfy third-party verification requirements.

The issue therefore extends beyond the trademark register. The recordal can potentially function as a gateway to commercial exploitation of the brand.

Moreover, a fraudulent trademark recordal may not necessarily require a completely fabricated document package. It may be enough to combine legitimate corporate information with a forged authorisation document, signature or company seal. The use of company seals is an important feature of commercial documentation in China and can make the authenticity of a document particularly difficult for a brand owner to assess remotely.

Why this becomes an online problem

This issue is particularly concerning when it comes to China's e-commerce environment. Major online platforms such as Tmall and WeChat have developed steps to distinguish official or authorised stores from ordinary third-party sellers. Consumers understandably attach a high degree of credibility to a page identified as a flagship store or official brand channel. Thus, the platforms will require proof of brand rights and there is an obvious risk if an unauthorised party can present documentation that appears to establish a legitimate trademark relationship. From there, if the products sold through such a store are counterfeit, the damage can be particularly severe because consumers would blame the brand rather than a counterfeiter.

How to address an unauthorised licence recordal

If a brand owner discovers a potentially unauthorised licence recordal, the initial response should cover the following steps.

Conduct a full portfolio review

An unexpected change in the Chinese trademark register should not necessarily be treated as an isolated issue. It may be evidence of a larger problem. A review of the status for all registered trademarks as well as applications should be made.

In a review, brand owners should be looking for additional unexpected licence recordals, as well as any related irregularities. The objective is to identify any additional issues so they can be addressed at the same time and before they develop into further commercial or reputational problems. At minimum, this review allows stakeholders to otherwise be assured that this is a singular issue at that moment.

The review should look for:

unauthorised licence recordals;

unexpected assignments;

unfamiliar parties or agents;

other suspicious changes in trademark status;

connections between seemingly unrelated entities; and

evidence that there could be wider trademark or commercial issues to dig into.

Prepare proper authorisation and investigate the filings

Once an unauthorised licence recordal (or other issue) is identified, the first priority should be to determine exactly what was submitted to accomplish it. This means obtaining and reviewing the underlying filing documents rather than relying solely on the information visible in the trademark database.

Where the issue concerns the authenticity of filed documents with the CNIPA, recognise that the CNIPA will require local counsel to obtain an original and specific power of attorney to initiate the investigation and review process. While a scanned signed or general power of attorney may be sufficient for many routine trademark procedures, where there is reason to believe that a licence was recorded without the trademark owner's authorisation with potentially fraudulent documents, CNIPA officials will raise the documentary requirements in an effort to avoid further problems.

With the proper authorisation in hand, counsel can go to the CNIPA to access and review the filed licence recordal documents in detail, including the alleged authorisation documents and supporting corporate documents. The brand owner should also engage in the review alongside counsel to see what their team may notice or recognise. A review and analysis should be made on:

the identity of the related parties;

the authenticity of all documents submitted in support of the recordal;

the signatures, stamps and corporate information appearing on the documents;

the timing of the filing;

any relationship with or between the relevant entities; and

whether similar filings were made against other trademarks.

This review is critical to determining the appropriate next steps.

Challenge the unauthorised recordal

Assuming the underlying documents demonstrate that the licence was not authorised by the trademark owner, counsel can take steps to invalidate the recordal directly with the CNIPA.

Further investigation and ongoing monitoring

Once the filed documents are reviewed, this will likely provide pathways to do a more in-depth investigation on the parties involved and the extent of the damage.

A desktop investigation can be done to check the status of all purported flagship and official brand stores, sellers claiming to be authorised distributors, products being sold under the relevant trademarks and entities claiming a relationship with the brand that is not recognised internally.

Desktop and on-site investigation should be considered for the parties that filed the illegal licence recordal, initially starting with information from CNIPA and Administration of Industry and Commerce databases, but also looking at other administrative offices, websites, public sources, ecommerce activities and offline activities such as manufacturing, distribution and exports.

There is also an important role for the brand owner itself in this type of investigation. When an allegedly unauthorised document is identified, the brand owner should conduct an internal review and determine whether anything in its own records confirms or contradicts the purported transaction. Various team members may have useful information connected to the issue as well. Such a review can help to determine whether:

anyone within the company was involved in the licence issue;

the purported licensee is a known business partner or connected to a business partner;

the signature or seal appearing on the document resembles anything used by the company;

any relevant business units recognise the names involved; or

there are emails, contracts or other records that might explain how the illegal recordal was completed.

This internal review is particularly valuable because counsel is likely only able to see the documents submitted to the Chinese authorities and those documents they had access to in engaging in specific prosecution and enforcement activities, providing a limited view.

Finally, this should be something that brand owners monitor regularly, at least for the time being. Catching these issues quickly can make all the difference, especially where the bad actors have a sophisticated plan in place.

A widespread phenomenon?

While at present it is too early to say how widespread this activity is, recent cases suggest that the issue should not necessarily be dismissed as a few isolated incidents. At the same time, these reports do not by themselves establish the scale of the problem.

Nonetheless, brand owners should take the possibility seriously enough to conduct appropriate checks. Reviews can be done fairly easily so the time spent is certainly worth it considering the potential consequences.

Key lessons in light of this emerging risk

For brand owners and their outside counsel, this emerging issue may warrant a change in the questions asked when entering China and during trademark portfolio reviews in China.

Traditional questions include:

Does anyone own our Chinese trademarks?

Are third parties filing confusingly similar marks?

Are counterfeiters using our trademarks?

Increasingly, we should consider asking:

What is the current status of all our marks and applications?

Who is claiming that they are authorised to use our trademarks?

Would we know if someone had recorded a trademark licence or assignment in China without our knowledge?

Would a brand owner be able to identify quickly whether a purported licensee is actually an authorised commercial partner?

These questions move away from a simple trademark filing mindset and address more complicated business perspectives, placing the concern at the intersection of trademark prosecution, enforcement, online investigations and commercial due diligence.

In sum, brand owners, particularly those in the luxury, fashion, consumer products and other brand-sensitive sectors, these questions and this new potential risk warrants attention. While the best response is not necessarily to assume the worst, it is important to ensure that your China trademark portfolio is being monitored not only for problematic filings, but for other potential issues. That may mean periodically checking licence and ownership records, investigating unexpected changes, reviewing online flagship stores and conducting a broader portfolio audit when anything suspicious is discovered.