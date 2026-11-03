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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Innovative Ideas To Be Showcased At Patent Fair

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The 15th China International Patent Fair will be held from Nov 6 to 8 in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, focusing on patents, innovation, and the commercialization of research outcomes, an official from the country's top intellectual property regulator announced on Wednesday.

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The 15th China International Patent Fair will be held from Nov 6 to 8 in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, focusing on patents, innovation, and the commercialization of research outcomes, an official from the country's top intellectual property regulator announced on Wednesday.

Han Aipeng, head of the IP Utilization Promotion Department at the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), said at a news conference that the opening of the fair will also feature the China patent award presentation ceremony, where the 26th China patent gold award and the design gold award will be presented.

In addition, more than 40 activities will be carried out to promote the commercialization of patents.

Zhou Wendong, deputy mayor of Wuxi, said the fair will leverage Wuxi's strengths in industrial design to host an international design conference that aims to attract exhibits from more than 200 brands and designers.

"We'll also incorporate local intangible cultural heritage elements, such as Yixing purple clay pottery and Xiju opera, showcasing the intellectual property protection and application of traditional craftsmanship," he added.

https://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/centralgovernment/202610/1998113.html

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