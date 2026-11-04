ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026
Horizon Scanner: Intellectual Property For Chinese Businesses – Autumn 2026
Lewis Silkin
Joint managing partners: Jo Farmer, Richard Miskella International offices: Dublin, Hong Kong...View firm profile
This sixth edition of the IP Horizon Scanner examines key intellectual property developments and anticipated regulatory changes specifically impacting Chinese businesses operating in international markets. The analysis provides strategic insights into evolving IP frameworks and compliance requirements that Chinese companies should monitor in the coming months.
We’re pleased to present you with the sixth edition of our IP Horizon Scanner for Chinese businesses, which highlights the key developments and anticipated changes over the coming months and their specific impact on Chinese businesses.
If you would like to access our previous editions, or discuss our services tailored for Chinese businesses, please complete the form below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.