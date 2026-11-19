What China’s Draft Trademark Guidelines mean for brand owners and their IP strategies.

China's latest Draft Trademark Examination and Adjudication Guidelines provide an important preview of how CNIPA may approach some of the most contentious trademark issues facing brand owners today, including trademark hoarding, bad-faith filings, deceptive marks, well-known trademark protection and emerging forms of brand assets such as motion marks.

While many of the proposed changes formalise existing practice, the Draft Guidelines also offer clearer indicators of conduct that may attract scrutiny and provide useful insight into the authorities' future enforcement priorities. For businesses operating in China, the proposed changes highlight the growing importance of genuine commercial use, evidence preservation and portfolio management.

1. Stronger Measures Against Trademark Hoarding

One of the most significant aspects of the Draft Guidelines is the detailed guidance on what constitutes a trademark application filed "not for the purpose of use and beyond the needs of normal business operations."

The Draft Guidelines make clear that CNIPA will look beyond the mere number of trademark applications and instead assess whether filing activities bear a reasonable connection to the applicant's business operations, commercial capabilities and genuine intention to use the marks. In doing so, CNIPA provides a series of illustrative examples that reveal the types of filing behaviour likely to attract scrutiny.

Several examples involve applicants filing hundreds of trademarks across numerous unrelated classes despite having limited business operations, modest registered capital or no apparent capacity to commercialise the marks. Other examples concern applicants registering industry terms, generic expressions or public resources such as geographical names, famous historical figures and literary works. The Draft Guidelines also identify large-scale trademark transfers, trademark resale activities and attempts to extract excessive assignment fees or licence fees as indicators of filings lacking a genuine commercial purpose.

These examples suggest that CNIPA is increasingly focused on filing patterns as a whole rather than treating individual applications in isolation. The message is clear: trademark portfolios should reflect legitimate business needs and genuine commercial plans rather than efforts to monopolise trademark resources.

2. More Detailed Guidance on Bad-Faith Filings

One of the most significant changes reflected in China's Draft Trademark Examination Guidelines is the emergence of Article 19 as the central provision governing bad-faith trademark filings.

What practitioners previously analysed under former Article 4 (applications filed without an intention to use) and, in many cases, former Article 44(1) (registrations obtained through improper means) has largely been consolidated into a unified Article 19 framework.

Rather than focusing on any single application, the Draft Guidelines assess whether an applicant's overall filing pattern reflects a genuine commercial purpose. Factors such as filing volume, filing frequency, business scale, industry practice, use intentions, trademark transfers and monetisation activities may all be taken into account.

The focus is shifting from how many marks an applicant owns to whether the applicant can justify why those marks were filed.

For brand owners, legitimate defensive filings and reasonable future expansion remain possible. For trademark hoarders, however, the scrutiny is becoming increasingly sophisticated.

3. New Rules for Motion Marks

Another notable development is the introduction of detailed examination standards for motion marks.

Although motion marks have been accepted in China for some time, examination practice has remained relatively limited. The Draft Guidelines now provide a more comprehensive framework addressing filing requirements, representation methods and examination criteria.

This development reflects broader changes in branding strategies, particularly in digital environments. Animated logos, application start-up sequences, user-interface transitions and other dynamic brand identifiers may become increasingly valuable trademark assets. The Draft Guidelines therefore signal growing recognition that modern brand identity is no longer confined to traditional word marks and logos.

4. Clarification of Suspension Procedures

The Draft Guidelines further refine the circumstances in which trademark proceedings may be suspended.

In practice, parties often face situations where the outcome of one proceeding depends upon the resolution of another matter, such as a pending assignment, ownership dispute or cancellation action. The Draft Guidelines provide additional guidance on when suspension may be appropriate and, notably, extend certain suspension principles to opposition proceedings.

The proposed changes should improve procedural efficiency and reduce the risk of inconsistent outcomes, particularly in complex disputes involving multiple related proceedings.

5. Recognition of Online Use as Trademark Use

The Draft Guidelines also continue the trend of recognising commercial activities conducted in digital environments as valid evidence of trademark use.

As business activities increasingly take place online, evidence generated through e-commerce platforms, digital marketing campaigns, online exhibitions and other internet-based channels may play an increasingly important role in maintaining and enforcing trademark rights.

For brand owners, this serves as a reminder that evidence collection strategies should evolve alongside changing business practices. Online evidence may be just as important as traditional sales and marketing materials in demonstrating genuine use of a mark.

6. Increased Attention on Deceptive Trademarks

The Draft Guidelines also strengthen guidance relating to trademarks that may mislead consumers.

Historically, issues concerning deceptive trademarks were most often addressed during examination. The Draft Guidelines place greater emphasis on circumstances where a registered trademark, through the manner in which it is used, may mislead consumers regarding the nature, quality, origin or other characteristics of the relevant goods or services.

The proposed changes suggest that trademark compliance does not end at registration. Brand owners should ensure that the manner in which registered marks are used remains consistent with marketplace realities and does not create a risk of consumer deception over time.

7. Developments Concerning Well-Known Trademarks

The Draft Guidelines also contain several amendments relating to the protection of well-known trademarks ("WKTM").

Among other changes, the Draft Guidelines replace references to "recognition" of well-known trademark status with "confirmation," reinforcing the long-standing principle that well-known status is determined on a case-by-case basis rather than granted as a permanent designation. The Guidelines also provide further guidance on evidentiary considerations, including factors relating to the scope of use and prior protection records.

Of particular interest is the introduction of new language concerning unregistered well-known trademarks. The amendment appears to indicate that an unregistered well-known mark should be capable of registration in China. In other words, the mark should not fall within the absolute grounds for refusal under Chapter II of the Trademark Law, including, for example, marks that lack distinctiveness, mislead consumers as to the nature or origin of goods or services, or otherwise conflict with public order, public interest or other prohibited signs. While the intent behind this provision remains unclear, it suggests that registrability may become a more express consideration when assessing protection claims involving unregistered well-known trademarks

Whether this amendment represents a substantive policy shift or merely a clarification of existing principles remains uncertain. Its practical significance will likely become clearer through future CNIPA decisions and court practice.

Looking Ahead

The Draft Guidelines do not fundamentally alter China's trademark system. Rather, they provide greater transparency regarding how CNIPA may approach a number of recurring issues in practice, particularly bad-faith filings, trademark hoarding, digital branding assets and procedural efficiency.

Taken together, the proposed changes continue a broader policy trend: encouraging genuine commercial use of trademarks, strengthening protection for legitimate rights holders and discouraging the accumulation of trademark rights for speculative purposes. For brand owners operating in China, now is an appropriate time to review filing strategies, evidence preservation practices and portfolio management approaches in anticipation of the final version of the Guidelines.