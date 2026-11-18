In China, sending a cease-and-desist letter too early can weaken you case rather than strengthen it. Before contacting a suspected infringer, rights holders should usually secure and preserve evidence, often through notarised purchases, screenshots and investigations. Otherwise, counterfeiters and trademark squatters may remove listings, move stock or conceal evidence before enforcement action begins.

Why timing matters in China intellectual property (IP) enforcement

There is a moment in almost every IP dispute when the instinct kicks in: send a letter. Put them on notice.

In most Western markets, that instinct is sound. In China, however, the timing of a cease-and-desist letter can be just as important as its contents.

A cease-and-desist letter can backfire in China. A letter tells the recipient one thing above all: you are watching. A genuine misunderstanding might end there, with a polite apology. But organised counterfeiters and serial trademark squatters are not confused. They are professionals, and they respond to your letter the way professionals do.

How infringers react when they receive a cease-and-desist letter

Online listings disappear. Stock moves to another warehouse. Company names change. The evidence you needed to prove infringement, and to claim damages, vanishes at the moment you announced yourself.

That is why timing matters more than the wording of the letter itself. In China, the order of events often decides the case: evidence first, communication second.

Key evidence to preserve before contacting an infringer

Chinese courts and enforcement authorities place heavy weight on properly documented evidence, and in particular on evidence that has been notarised. A notary here is a state-authorised official who certifies that a particular event actually happened, such as a purchase or a screen capture, so that the record is difficult for the other side to challenge later. Before any letter goes out, a well-prepared rights holder will typically:

Make undercover purchases of the suspected counterfeits, with a notary present to certify the transaction

Capture the infringing online listings using notarised screenshots, before anything can be taken down

Document who the infringer actually is: business registration, operators behind the shop, supply chain, distribution network

The aim is simple. If the infringer disappears tomorrow, you should still be able to prove what they did today.

Why evidence collection comes before enforcement

A European cosmetics brand discovers a network of Taobao stores selling counterfeit versions of its flagship product. The instinct is immediate: send letters to every seller and file platform complaints the same day.

Its China counsel advises two weeks of preparation first. During that time, the team buys the counterfeit products under notarisation, preserves every infringing listing, and maps the connections between the shops and their suppliers.

Then the letters go out and the platform complaints are filed together. Several sellers respond by deleting their listings within hours. Under the original plan, that would have ended the case, with nothing left to prove. Because the evidence was already secured, the brand can still pursue those sellers for the infringement that took place, and use the supplier map to reach the source.

Had the letters gone out on day one, the listings would have vanished and the proof with them.

Define your enforcement objective before sending a letter

Not every letter has the same job, and the job changes the timing.

If you want a quick, quiet stop, for instance with a former distributor who keeps using your brand after the contract ended, or a small company that adopted a confusingly similar name without realising it, an early, firm but courteous letter can work well. There is little to hide and much to gain from a fast resolution.

If you want to send a market signal, so that partners and competitors see you enforce your rights, the letter is partly for the audience. Timing is flexible, but your evidence should still be ready in case the response is defiance rather than compliance.

If you are building a case for litigation or administrative action, the sequence is not optional. The letter is the last step of preparation, not the first.

The costly mistake is treating all three as one. Companies that need a documented evidence trail sometimes send a soft, conciliatory note, and companies that need a quiet settlement sometimes send an aggressive one. Both outcomes are avoidable by deciding what you want before anyone writes a word.

When you should not send a cease-and-desist letter in China

Sometimes the right answer is no letter at all, at least for now. Three situations stand out:

You are still gathering evidence . Any contact now compromises your position.

. Any contact now compromises your position. Administrative action is imminent . If you are coordinating a raid with China's market regulators, a prior letter tips off the target.

. If you are coordinating a raid with China's market regulators, a prior letter tips off the target. The other side files first. Some infringers have a habit of filing a pre-emptive lawsuit, asking a court to declare they are not infringing, in a forum that suits them. Your letter can hand them the trigger they were waiting for.

In each case, acting without warning is often faster, cleaner, and more effective.

Best practice for sending a cease-and-desist letter in China

Before approving any cease-and-desist letter, ask your China counsel one question: "If the infringer disappeared the moment they received this, could we still prove our case?" If the answer is no, the letter is not ready to be sent. Gather and notarise the evidence first, and let the letter be the step that follows it.

To discuss your Chinese IP strategy or revitalize an existing strategy, get in contact with Jian Xu or a member of Gowling WLG's Intellectual Property team.

This is part of a growing library of the China IP Strategist series:

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