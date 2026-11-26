In Chinese patent practice, utility model patents are often regarded as a simplified alternative to invention patents. They offer a shorter application period, a higher grant rate, and lower maintenance costs, making them a popular choice among small and medium sized enterprises and individual applicants. Beneath this appearance of “loose entry,” however, lies an institutional risk that is easily overlooked: utility model applications are not subject to substantive examination for novelty or inventiveness at the grant stage. This means that a substantial number of granted utility model patents may lack a genuinely sound legal basis. Once such a patent is asserted in enforcement proceedings or becomes the subject of a defense, it can readily be struck down in an invalidation proceeding on the ground that it “obviously lacks inventiveness.” For this reason, conducting a prior art search, that is, systematically searching for and assessing relevant prior art, should not be treated merely as an optional step before filing an invention patent application. Rather, it should become an indispensable component of the full life cycle management of utility model patents.

1. The Examination Approach for Utility Model Patents: Emphasis on Form Over Substance

Under the relevant provisions of the Patent Law and the Guidelines for Patent Examination, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (“CNIPA”) subjects utility model applications only to a preliminary examination. This examination focuses primarily on the formal compliance of the application documents and on whether there are any obvious grounds precluding grant, such as a lack of practical applicability or an evident case of duplicate patenting. Novelty and inventiveness are not substantively examined. This stands in sharp contrast to invention patent applications, which must undergo a rigorous substantive examination procedure.

The rationale behind this design is to allow relatively simple technical solutions with a comparatively short life cycle, often described as “minor inventions” or “small scale innovations,” to obtain legal protection quickly, thereby lowering the cost of innovation and improving examination efficiency. The trade off, however, is that a utility model patent certificate does not, in itself, demonstrate that the patent genuinely satisfies the inventiveness requirement. A significant number of technical solutions that do not, in substance, possess inventiveness, and that may even fall squarely within the scope of the prior art, can nonetheless be smoothly granted a certificate of registration.

2."Obviously Lacking Inventiveness": A Sword Hanging Over Every Utility Model Patent

Although utility model applications are not substantively examined at the grant stage, this does not mean that a granted utility model patent can rest easy thereafter. In the context of a patent right evaluation report, an invalidation proceeding, or even patent infringement litigation, the question of inventiveness must ultimately be confronted. What is more, the standard applied to assess the inventiveness of a utility model patent is generally lower than that applied to invention patents, which in practice makes it considerably easier for such a patent to be found to "obviously lack inventiveness."

Specifically, in examination practice, the assessment of inventiveness for a utility model typically requires only that the technical solution possess "substantive features and represent progress," rather than the higher standard applicable to invention patents, which requires "prominent substantive features and a notable degree of progress." The scope of the prior art search and comparison is also generally confined to the same or a closely related technical field, with comparatively little consideration given to prior art drawn from more distant technical fields. This relatively relaxed yet narrowly focused examination logic means that the distinguishing technical features of many utility model patents can readily be found to constitute a straightforward combination or simple superposition of conventional technical means in the relevant field, or a direct application of common general knowledge in that field. This is precisely what is commonly referred to in practice as "obviously lacking inventiveness."

For a patent holder, this means that once a utility model patent is asserted against a third party, that party will almost invariably file a request for invalidation on the ground that the patent obviously lacks inventiveness. Such a ground for invalidation can often be substantiated with reference to no more than one or two pieces of prior art, meaning that the proceeding tends to be procedurally straightforward and comparatively short in duration, and the risk that the patent will be invalidated is correspondingly higher.

3. Why Prior Art Searches Have Become Essential Under This Regulatory Framework

It is precisely because of these institutional characteristics that a prior art search becomes particularly important in the management of utility model patents, most notably at two critical junctures: before filing the application, and before initiating enforcement action.

A prior art search conducted before filing allows the applicant to understand the state of the art in the relevant technical field at an early stage, to reasonably assess the level of inventiveness of the technical solution, and thereby to decide whether the application is worth filing at all and how the claims should be drafted (for example, whether additional limiting technical features should be incorporated to enhance the stability of the patent). This helps applicants avoid investing resources in an application that is destined, from the outset, to be unable to withstand substantive scrutiny.

A prior art search conducted before enforcement is even more important. Because a utility model patent is granted without substantive examination, the patent holder should, before deciding to initiate infringement litigation or file an administrative complaint, proactively conduct a comprehensive review of its own patent. This involves searching the prior art that existed before the filing date and assessing whether each technical feature of the claims genuinely possesses inventiveness, so as to identify potential grounds for invalidation at an early stage. This not only helps the patent holder to rationally assess the likelihood of success in enforcement and to set reasonable expectations for the proceeding, but also enables the holder to respond calmly, typically within the roughly one month period allowed for filing observations once an invalidation request has been filed, having already prepared counter evidence and contingency plans for amending the claims, rather than scrambling to do so at the last minute.

In addition, the results of a proactive prior art search can serve as an important reference when applying for a Patent Right Evaluation Report. Such a report is itself a supplementary evaluation conducted by CNIPA of the substantive conditions for patentability, including novelty and inventiveness, of a utility model patent, and serves as an important prerequisite for the patent holder's enforcement efforts. If the patent holder can form a clear view of the stability of its own patent through a prior search conducted in advance, this will considerably improve the efficiency of, and the prospects for success in, both the application for the evaluation report and any subsequent enforcement action.

Conclusion

The "loose entry" design of the utility model patent system is intended to lower the threshold for innovation and to encourage technical creativity, but it has also, as an objective consequence, produced utility model patents of highly uneven quality in terms of their underlying legal validity. Under the relatively relaxed yet efficient invalidation logic embodied in the "obviously lacking inventiveness" standard, any utility model patent that has not been rigorously tested may amount to little more than a castle built on sand. Whether at the stage of making a rational filing decision or at the stage of assessing risk before enforcement, a prior art search should not be regarded as a dispensable extra. Rather, it should be treated as a standard step that is properly built into the full life cycle management of every utility model patent. Only in this way can the utility model patent system truly achieve its intended purpose of providing swift protection and efficient enforcement.