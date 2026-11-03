The End Of The Road? Managing The Final Phase Of A Cayman Islands Private Fund

Highlighting key considerations for when a Cayman Islands private fund reaches the end of its life.

For most Cayman private funds, considerable attention is devoted to launch, fundraising and investment operations, while comparatively little focus is given to the mechanics of the fund’s ultimate wind-down. In practice, however, the winding-up phase often raises complex legal, regulatory and commercial issues that can persist long after the investment period and fund term have ended.

Commencement of the winding-up and regulatory notifications

For Cayman Islands private funds, which are almost exclusively structured as exempted limited partnerships, winding-up will typically commence upon the occurrence of a trigger specified in the limited partnership agreement, such as expiry of the fund’s term, completion of the realisation of investments or another agreed dissolution event. Importantly, the commencement of winding-up does not bring the partnership’s existence to an immediate end. Rather, it marks the beginning of a distinct legal phase during which the partnership continues to realise its assets, distribute proceeds and ultimately bring its affairs to an orderly conclusion.

Once winding-up has commenced, certain statutory and regulatory notifications must be made. Notice of the winding-up must be filed with the Registrar and, in the case of a CIMA-registered private fund, CIMA must also be notified of the cessation of the fund’s business and the commencement of the winding-up of the fund. Managers should be mindful that cancellation of the fund’s registration is not automatic. A fund must remain in good standing throughout the deregistration process, including by ensuring that all prescribed fees, regulatory filings and audit requirements have been satisfied.

The general partner as liquidator and its continuing powers

LPAs commonly provide that, upon commencement of the winding-up, the general partner assumes the role of liquidator. Although the fund’s investment activities may have ended, the partnership continues to exist to wind up its affairs, realise assets, discharge liabilities and distribute surplus assets to investors.

A practical issue that frequently arises is which powers granted to the GP under the LPA survive once the fund term has expired. This will ultimately depend on the drafting of the relevant LPA. However, where the LPA grants powers to the GP and does not expressly restrict or terminate them on commencement of winding-up, there is generally a strong argument that those powers may continue to be exercised to the extent necessary to complete the liquidation process. This may include powers to borrow, settle litigation or enter into ancillary arrangements.

The key distinction is that such powers must be exercised to further the winding-up. The GP is no longer managing an ongoing investment business or pursuing new investment opportunities. Instead, its actions should focus on preserving value, realising assets, settling liabilities and bringing the partnership’s affairs to a close.

Contingent liabilities and unknown assets

Perhaps the most difficult issues arise where there are unresolved liabilities or assets that cannot yet be fully quantified. Examples include:

pending litigation;

unresolved tax matters;

indemnity obligations;

warranty claims; and

potential causes of action.

The liquidator must carefully consider the amount of the reserves which should be retained to address actual or potential claims and whether it is appropriate to make final distributions to investors before all material liabilities have crystallised. Premature distributions may create difficulties if liabilities subsequently emerge.

Certain asset classes can create particularly challenging long-tail liability issues. For example, infrastructure, mining, energy, real estate and other asset-heavy investments may carry potential environmental, remediation or decommissioning liabilities that remain uncertain long after the underlying asset has been disposed of. In those circumstances, the GP or liquidator may need to consider maintaining reserves for an extended period and whether to distribute all remaining capital immediately. The existence of actual or potential environmental liabilities can significantly complicate both the timing of dissolution and the fund’s ability to make final distributions.

Managers also occasionally need to consider whether liquidating trusts should be established, or whether other restructuring solutions are appropriate to ensure that the partnership can ultimately be dissolved without prejudicing creditors or investors while preserving a mechanism to deal with future claims.

Liquidating trusts and alternative structures

Where residual assets or liabilities threaten to prolong the life of a fund, managers should consider whether alternative end-of-life structures could facilitate an earlier dissolution while preserving value for investors.

For funds holding illiquid assets that cannot readily be realised, a liquidating trust may offer an attractive solution. Assets can be transferred into a trust structure for the benefit of investors, allowing the fund to complete its winding-up while retaining a mechanism to collect future realisations and ultimately distribute them. Such structures are often particularly useful where the remaining assets consist of litigation claims, earn-out rights, residual private equity interests or other assets with uncertain realisation timelines.

In other circumstances, the challenge may not be illiquid assets but assets that are uneconomic to administer or dispose of. Special purpose disposal vehicles can provide a practical means of transferring burdensome residual holdings out of the fund structure, enabling the partnership to conclude its affairs and proceed to dissolution.

Equivalent solutions may also be considered where there are contingent liabilities rather than problematic assets. Funds with potential environmental, remediation, decommissioning or other long-tail liabilities may need to retain reserves, establish dedicated vehicles or utilise trust structures to ensure that potential claims can be managed without indefinitely delaying the winding-up process. The appropriate solution will depend on the nature of the risk, the investor base and the expected timing and quantum of any future claims.

Audit considerations

From a practical perspective, one of the first issues to address during a wind-down is the scope of the fund’s final audit. A final audit is invariably required (unless an exemption is available) as part of CIMA’s cancellation process. The audited financial statements must cover the period from the end of the last audited financial year through to either the final distribution to investors or the final net asset value calculation, with a subsequent events note confirming that final distributions have been paid. Failure to align the audit period with these requirements will cause a deregistration application to be returned by CIMA, resulting in additional cost and delay at a stage when managers are seeking to bring the fund’s affairs to a close.

This can create timing challenges. A fund may have substantially realised its assets and be well advanced in the winding-up process, but deregistration may nevertheless be delayed while audit work is completed, final accounts are prepared and regulatory filings are brought up to date. Early coordination between the fund’s auditors, administrators and legal advisers can therefore be critical in avoiding unexpected delays and costs at the end of the fund’s life cycle.

A few final practical points

A number of administrative issues can arise during the winding-up process that are often only discovered when a transaction or filing is already underway. For example, obtaining the usual comfort regarding a fund’s good standing will likely be more challenging, as the Registrar will not issue standard certificates in the ordinary course. This can become relevant where transactions or financing arrangements need to be completed after the commencement of the winding-up.

Fund managers should also pay careful attention to authority and execution mechanics during this period. Documents entered into following the commencement of the winding-up should clearly reflect the capacity in which the signatory is acting and, where the general partner is conducting the liquidation, execution blocks should be drafted accordingly. While these issues are largely administrative in nature, addressing them early can avoid unnecessary due diligence queries and transactional delays.

Conclusion

The end of a Cayman private fund’s life is rarely purely administrative. Once an ELP enters winding-up, the GP assumes a fundamentally different role, statutory and regulatory obligations continue and practical issues surrounding authority, contingent liabilities, residual assets and investor distributions move to the forefront. Careful review of the partnership agreement, early planning for regulatory filings and a considered strategy for dealing with long-tail assets and liabilities can significantly reduce execution risk and improve outcomes for investors.

This article was first published by Cayman Finance. The original publication can be found here.