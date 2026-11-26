ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
An Offshore Guide To Blockchain And Cryptocurrency Regulation 2027 (GLI Chapters)
Carey Olsen
With a heritage that dates back to 1898, Carey Olsen is one of the most established and...View firm profile
Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the British Virgin Islands have emerged as global leaders in regulating blockchain and cryptocurrency services, each establishing distinct frameworks to provide businesses with regulatory certainty. This eighth edition guide examines the innovative approaches these jurisdictions have taken to digital asset regulation, from Bermuda's comprehensive framework to the BVI's VASP Act and Cayman's flexible regulatory structure. Legal practitioners will find detailed analysis of how
Briefing Summary: Regulatory clarity in the digital assets and crypto space continues to be a moving target. Yet, the interest among policymakers and regulators worldwide has never been more pronounced. Bermuda, Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands have all established themselves as leaders in the regulation of blockchain and cryptocurrency-based services and related activities. Now in its eighth edition, this publication is dedicated to assisting legal practitioners navigate these complexities, whether advising clients in the U.S. or internationally.
Sector: Blockchain, Digital Assets and Tokenisation
Location: Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands
The chapters outline:
- The full scope of the innovative regulatory frameworks in Bermuda for digital asset businesses.
- The key features of the VASP Act and what this means for businesses looking to establish digital asset services in the British Virgin Islands.
- How the Cayman Islands has established a flexible regulatory framework that provides businesses with certainty in this complex and dynamic environment.
To access our guides please click on the jurisdictions below:
If you have any questions please get in touch with one of the key contacts below or your usual Carey Olsen contact.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.