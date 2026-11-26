Briefing Summary: Regulatory clarity in the digital assets and crypto space continues to be a moving target. Yet, the interest among policymakers and regulators worldwide has never been more pronounced. Bermuda, Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands have all established themselves as leaders in the regulation of blockchain and cryptocurrency-based services and related activities. Now in its eighth edition, this publication is dedicated to assisting legal practitioners navigate these complexities, whether advising clients in the U.S. or internationally.

Sector: Blockchain, Digital Assets and Tokenisation

Location: Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands

The chapters outline:

The full scope of the innovative regulatory frameworks in Bermuda for digital asset businesses.

The key features of the VASP Act and what this means for businesses looking to establish digital asset services in the British Virgin Islands.

How the Cayman Islands has established a flexible regulatory framework that provides businesses with certainty in this complex and dynamic environment.

To access our guides please click on the jurisdictions below:

If you have any questions please get in touch with one of the key contacts below or your usual Carey Olsen contact.