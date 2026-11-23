The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (“CIMA”) has issued a new Rule and Statement of Guidance on Recovery Planning (the “RSOG”), establishing a regulatory framework to strengthen the preparedness of certain regulated financial institutions for periods of financial stress. The RSOG was gazetted on 7 October 2026 and will take effect on 7 October 2027, providing a 12-month transition period for affected entities.

Scope and Application

The RSOG applies to all Deposit Taking Institutions regulated by CIMA and other regulated entities that CIMA determines may pose a risk to financial stability. The framework aims to ensure that institutions within scope are prepared to identify and respond to financial difficulties, maintain critical services and mitigate risks to the wider Cayman Islands financial system.

Key Recovery Planning Requirements

The principal areas addressed by the RSOG include:

Recovery planning: The preparation of Recovery Plans setting out how an institution would respond to financial stress.

The preparation of Recovery Plans setting out how an institution would respond to financial stress. Financial resilience: Arrangements to support an institution's ability to respond to financial difficulties and restore its financial position.

Arrangements to support an institution's ability to respond to financial difficulties and restore its financial position. Business continuity: Measures to maintain critical services during periods of financial stress.

Measures to maintain critical services during periods of financial stress. Risk management: The identification and assessment of circumstances that may affect an institution's financial stability and its capacity to respond.

The identification and assessment of circumstances that may affect an institution's financial stability and its capacity to respond. Regulatory oversight: The submission of Recovery Plans to CIMA in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.

The RSOG distinguishes between the binding requirements contained in the Rule and the supervisory expectations set out in the Statement of Guidance. Rules create binding obligations, while Statements of Guidance assist regulated entities in understanding the standards against which CIMA assesses compliance.

Alignment with International Regulatory Standards

The RSOG reflects international regulatory principles, including the Financial Stability Board's Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions, and contributes to the development of the Cayman Islands' financial stability framework. It also provides a foundation for a potential future resolution planning regime, which would be subject to its own applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Implementation and Transitional Arrangements

During the transition period, institutions within scope should consider the following preparatory steps:

Confirm whether the institution falls within the scope of the RSOG.

Review existing risk management, financial contingency and business continuity arrangements against the new requirements.

Identify necessary changes to internal policies, procedures and recovery planning documentation.

Consider the governance arrangements and resources required to prepare and maintain a Recovery Plan.

Establish an implementation timetable ahead of the effective date.

For corporate groups with Cayman Islands regulated subsidiaries, the assessment should address the requirements applicable to each entity within scope, taking account of its existing governance and operational arrangements.

Implications for Regulated Entities

Directors, senior management, in-house counsel and professional advisers of affected institutions should familiarise themselves with the requirements and consider their implications for existing risk management and governance arrangements.