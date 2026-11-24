Master-feeder structures are widely used in the Cayman Islands investment funds industry, allowing investment managers to accommodate different categories of investors while consolidating investment activities within a single master fund.

However, the establishment of a master fund does not automatically trigger a requirement to register with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA"). The registration requirements depend on the fund's structure, the nature of its investment interests and the regulatory status of its feeder fund(s).

What constitutes a regulated master fund?

Under the Mutual Funds Act (as Revised) (the "MFA"), a master fund is generally a Cayman Islands entity that issues equity interests, holds investments and conducts trading activities to implement the investment strategy of one or more CIMA regulated feeder funds.

A CIMA regulated feeder fund is broadly defined as a mutual fund which conducts more than 51% of its investing in a master fund, either directly or through an intermediary entity.

Importantly, the master fund CIMA registration requirement under the MFA is triggered where the master fund has at least one CIMA regulated feeder fund. Accordingly, a master fund may become subject to CIMA registration even where it has only one feeder investor.

When does registration become necessary?

A master fund meeting the statutory definition must register with CIMA pursuant to section 4(3)(a)(iii) of the MFA before carrying on or attempting to carry on business in or from the Cayman Islands.

This requirement may arise where an existing investment structure is re-organised, a new CIMA regulated feeder fund is introduced or an existing feeder becomes regulated.

Fund operators should therefore consider the CIMA registration position whenever there are material changes to the structure or investor composition of an existing master fund.

What about closed-ended private funds?

Different considerations apply to closed-ended investment structures.

The Private Funds Act (as Revised) (the "PFA") does not impose an equivalent standalone master fund registration requirement. Instead, each entity within a master-feeder structure must be assessed independently to determine whether it satisfies the statutory definition of a private fund.

Where the master fund itself meets that definition, registration under the PFA may be required, irrespective of whether its feeder funds are separately registered.

Practical considerations

Investment managers establishing or restructuring Cayman Islands master-feeder arrangements should consider:

Whether the master fund falls within the MFA or PFA;

Whether any feeder qualifies as a CIMA regulated feeder fund;

Whether changes in investor composition trigger registration; and

Whether CIMA registration must be completed before the commencement of relevant investment activities.

Early consideration of these requirements can assist fund operators in avoiding regulatory delays and ensuring that their structures remain compliant as they evolve.

Originally published 29 October, 2026