Discover the latest insights into Cayman Islands open-ended fund activity with our Q3 2026 update. Drawing on our experience advising on approximately one-third of all mutual funds registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, this analysis examines the structures, governance arrangements, outsourced anti-money laundering functions and emerging investment practices shaping new fund launches during the third quarter of 2026.

Key Insights from the Q3 2026 Report

The number of mutual funds registered or licensed with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority continued to rise, reaching 13,187 at the end of Q3 2026.

Corporate vehicles remained the preferred structure, accounting for approximately 77% of the open-ended funds surveyed.

Three-quarters of corporate funds had boards comprising entirely or predominantly independent directors.

Approximately 92.3% of funds appointed anti-money laundering officers who were independent of the investment manager.

Pass-through expense arrangements featured in approximately 13.5% of the funds surveyed.

Approximately 21% of funds disclosed the use of artificial intelligence, generative AI or machine learning within their investment process.

Looking Ahead

The Q3 2026 findings point towards:

Continued use of established corporate structures

Sustained focus on independent governance and outsourced AML functions

Greater consideration of pass-through expense arrangements

Increasing use of AI, generative AI and machine learning in investment processes

As market practices evolve, the Cayman Islands continues to provide managers with flexible structures capable of responding to changing investor expectations, regulatory requirements and investment practices.

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