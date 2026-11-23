Key Takeaways

Equity strategies lead hedge fund launches as gates and lock-ups become more common.

Technology and private credit dominate private fund launches, reflecting investor appetite for AI and lending opportunities.

Private fund fundraising takes longer, with established managers benefiting from strong track records and investor relationships.

Fund launches and fundraising: where investor appetite is shifting

Overview

Our 2026 Funds white paper shares practical insights into the trends influencing fund formation, investor appetite and global market activity.

From technology-related investment opportunities and the growth of private credit to secondaries, co-investments and bespoke structures, this paper considers what these developments could mean for managers and investors in the year ahead.

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