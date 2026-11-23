ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Adapting To Opportunity: Fundamentals White Paper 2026
Walkers
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Equity strategies are leading hedge fund launches while technology and private credit dominate private fund formations, reflecting shifting investor priorities toward AI opportunities and lending strategies. As fundraising timelines extend and gates become more common, established managers with strong track records are gaining competitive advantages in attracting capital.
Key Takeaways
- Equity strategies lead hedge fund launches as gates and lock-ups become more common.
- Technology and private credit dominate private fund launches, reflecting investor appetite for AI and lending opportunities.
- Private fund fundraising takes longer, with established managers benefiting from strong track records and investor relationships.
Fund launches and fundraising: where investor appetite is shifting
Overview
Our 2026 Funds white paper shares practical insights into the trends influencing fund formation, investor appetite and global market activity.
From technology-related investment opportunities and the growth of private credit to secondaries, co-investments and bespoke structures, this paper considers what these developments could mean for managers and investors in the year ahead.
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