When Accountants’ Communications Stay Privileged: Lessons From Alaris Equity Partners Inc. v. The King

Comment on Alaris Equity Partners Inc. v. The King, 2026 TCC 185 (“Alaris”)

Unlike the United States, Canada does not recognize a “tax advisor privilege”.1 Accordingly, while confidential communications between lawyer and client made for the purpose of obtaining tax advice are generally protected by solicitor-client privilege, analogous (or even identical) communications between an accountant and client are generally not. A client’s communications with their accountants on tax matters may be subject to disclosure demands by the Canada Revenue Agency (the “CRA”) or production obligations in litigation.2

However, in Alaris, the Tax Court of Canada confirmed that an accountant’s work-product may be protected by privilege in four distinct situations:3

The accountant is acting as an agent for the client’s lawyers.

The accountant is presenting information needed by the lawyers.

The accountant is acting as a conduit for legal advice.

The work-product is subject to litigation privilege (i.e., prepared for the principal purpose of litigation).

Applying these principles, the Court found that several documents created by Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”) in 2008 in the context of certain equity financing transactions that the CRA considered objectionable, were privileged and need not be produced. These documents included a report prepared by EY;4 a series of information requests between EY and the client;5 as well as communications between EY and counsel.6 The Court also held that privilege applied to three internal client emails “concerning a process for discussing identified legal issues raised by the solicitors”.7

On the other hand, the Court also found that privilege did not extend to four communications involving EY, including “emails which describe process, availability and timing for the delivery of documents”8 as well as “the provision of an isolated 2006 public document without specific request or context”.9

The decision provides an important reminder to accountants and their clients that all of their communications are potentially produceable to the CRA unless they take steps to structure and document their communications and relationships with counsel to ensure that privilege applies.

The Facts

The Alaris Group retained Felesky Flynn LLP to provide tax advice regarding certain equity financing transactions in 2008.10 Because the transactions needed to close quickly, Felesky Flynn retained EY under a separate engagement letter to assist with due diligence. EY’s mandate was to gather, organize and summarize historical tax information so that Felesky Flynn could provide its legal tax advice.11

The CRA audited the transactions and took the position that they triggered the application of the general anti-avoidance rule, giving rise to litigation currently underway before the Tax Court of Canada. During discovery, the Crown sought production of an EY due diligence report and several related email chains. The taxpayer claimed privilege. The Court reviewed the disputed documents individually and determined whether privilege applied.12

The Legal Framework

Justice Bocock reviewed the established principles governing solicitor-client privilege, including the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in Solosky.13 The Court summarized the requirements for solicitor-client privilege: the communication must be (i) made for the purpose of seeking or providing professional advice, (ii) made in confidence with an intention to remain confidential, and (iii) made within the scope of ordinary professional employment.14

The Court also reiterated that privilege is not limited to communications that directly request or provide legal advice. Rather, it extends to communications that fall within the broader “continuum of communication”. The continuum protects the entire course of communications needed to obtain and provide that advice: fact gathering, requests for information, drafts, questions, clarifications and internal communications discussing legal advice.15

The Court further explained that communications involving non-lawyers may still attract solicitor-client privilege where the non-lawyer is acting as the lawyer’s agent in assisting the lawyer to provide legal advice or where the non-lawyer performs a function that is essential to the solicitor-client relationship or to the continuum of legal advice, such as facilitating communications or gathering information required by counsel.16

Importantly, the Court cautioned that the solicitor-agent exception should not be confused with the ordinary situation where a lawyer and an accountant each provide services directly to the same client. The latter arrangement does not itself make the accountant’s communications privileged.17

The Decision

Justice Bocock held that the EY due diligence report was privileged because it met all three criteria of the Solosky test. The report was prepared to assist Felesky Flynn in providing legal advice, had not been circulated outside the privileged relationship in a manner that would waive privilege, and consisted of due diligence work that lawyers commonly perform themselves when advising clients.18

The Court further found that EY had been retained directly by Felesky Flynn, not the Alaris Group, and acted for Felesky Flynn in carrying out the due diligence required for the legal opinion.19 The Court held that privilege also protected:

communications between EY and Alaris personnel requesting and providing information needed for the legal advice;

substantive communications between EY and Felesky Flynn concerning the legal opinion; and

internal client communications discussing legal questions raised by Felesky Flynn and gathering information needed to obtain legal advice.20

In contrast, four short emails concerning document delivery, timing, availability and process were held not to be privileged because they contained no substantive information necessary to the legal advice.21

Observations

The facts of Alaris were particularly strong in support of the taxpayer’s claim of privilege, insofar as EY was retained by, and at the suggestion of, Felesky Flynn specifically because Felesky Flynn needed support in light of the impending closing date. Moreover, EY’s role was confined to due diligence activities needed to render a legal opinion and customarily undertaken by lawyers, and those arrangements were documented in a written engagement letter. The nexus between the work performed by EY and the work performed by Felesky Flynn was thus unusually strong and apparent.22 One is left to speculate on whether the Court would have reached the same conclusions had EY served as the taxpayer’s longtime accountants prior to the decision to embark upon the impugned transactions in 2008 and the retention of Felesky Flynn. Arguably, the Court could have arrived at the same conclusions, although the taxpayer may have faced a greater evidentiary challenge to show that EY was performing a role essential to the provision of legal advice by Felesky Flynn, instead of acting in their ordinary role as the taxpayer’s accountants.

Alaris confirms that having counsel retain accountants (rather than having the client retaining the accountant directly) can help support an eventual claim of privilege over communications between accountants and client, although it is not dispositive.

Many transactions and reorganizations involve multidisciplinary teams of accountants and lawyers working together. The mere involvement of legal counsel does not make communications privileged. Where a matter carries a meaningful risk of future litigation and the disclosure of sensitive information could materially affect the outcome, firms should consider privilege issues early and carefully document the relationships among the parties, with a view to ensure that privilege applies as intended.

Footnotes

1. See 26 U.S. Code § 7525.

2. Alaris ¶31.

3. Alaris ¶35.

4. Alaris ¶39.

5. Alaris ¶40.

6. Alaris ¶43.

7. Alaris ¶44.

8. Alaris ¶41.

9. Alaris ¶42.

10. Alaris ¶4-7.

11. Alaris ¶7-13.

12. Alaris ¶1, ¶23.

13. Solosky v The Queen, [1980. 1 SCR 821; the criteria were originally formulated in this manner: “… privilege can only be claimed document by document, with each document being required to meet the criteria for the privilege—(i) a communication between solicitor and client; (ii) which entails the seeking or giving of legal advice; and (iii) which is intended to be confidential by the parties”.

14. Alaris ¶27.

15. Alaris ¶28.

16. Alaris ¶32-33.

17. Alaris ¶33, 37.

18. Alaris ¶39.

19. Alaris ¶11-13, 37, 39.

20. Alaris ¶40, 43-45.

21. Alaris ¶41-42.