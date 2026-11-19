A trust can protect beneficiaries, move a family business to the next generation and keep assets out of probate. It also brings annual T3 filing, Schedule 15 beneficial ownership reporting, a deemed disposition every 21 years and real penalties for getting the timing wrong. This guide explains how trusts work in Canadian estate planning, which tax rules matter most, and what the 2026 Tax Court decision in Gerald Kowarsky Trust v. The King means for trustees winding up a trust.

Key takeaways

A trust separates legal control (the trustee) from the benefit (the beneficiaries), which allows flexible succession, probate and family-wealth planning.

Most inter vivos trusts pay tax on retained income at the top marginal rate, and the attribution rules and TOSI limit income splitting.

Most trusts face a deemed disposition of capital property every 21 years; planning should start 18 to 24 months before the anniversary.

A non-testamentary trust wound up mid-year generally still has a December 31 year-end and may owe a final T3 and Schedule 15 (Kowarsky, 2026 TCC 174).

Late T3 filing can cost $25 a day (minimum $100, maximum $2,500), and gross negligence on Schedule 15 carries a much larger penalty.

How Trusts Work in Canadian Estate Planning

A trust is a legal arrangement under which a trustee holds and administers property for beneficiaries. The trustee has legal control of the property, while the beneficiaries hold the beneficial interests set by the trust’s terms. Although a trust is a relationship rather than a legal entity, the Income Tax Act treats it as a separate taxpayer.

Depending on its structure, a trust may assist with:

A trust may provide some privacy because trust assets may not pass through a deceased person’s estate. However, a trust is not private from the Canada Revenue Agency and may be subject to detailed beneficial ownership reporting requirements.

Types of trusts: inter vivos vs testamentary

Canadian trusts fall into two broad categories. Inter vivos trusts are created during the settlor’s lifetime; examples include family trusts, alter ego trusts and joint spousal or common-law partner trusts. Testamentary trusts generally arise as a consequence of an individual’s death, commonly under a will. A graduated rate estate is a particular type of testamentary trust.

Feature Family (discretionary) trust Alter ego / joint partner trust Testamentary trust Graduated rate estate Created During life, by trust deed During life; settlor 65+ On death, usually by will On death; the estate itself Tax on retained income Top marginal rate Top marginal rate Top marginal rate (unless a qualified disability trust) Graduated rates for up to 36 months Year-end December 31 December 31 December 31 Any date within 12 months of death First deemed disposition 21st anniversary Death of settlor (or later spouse) 21st anniversary 21st anniversary if it continues Transfer in At fair market value (taxable) Tax-deferred rollover Usually after death-time deemed disposition Deemed disposition on death applies first Avoids probate Yes, for assets validly transferred Yes No, passes through the will No



“Effective trust planning means looking past the immediate tax saving and asking whether the structure still serves the family’s long-term succession and estate-planning goals,” says David J. Rotfleisch, a Toronto tax lawyer and Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Taxation.

The tax consequences depend on the trust’s classification, residence, terms, beneficiaries, property and transactions. These matters should be reviewed before property is transferred to or distributed from a trust, because settling a trust is itself a disposition that may trigger capital gains tax.

Why Canadians Use Trusts in Estate Planning

A trust is useful where giving property directly to a beneficiary would not achieve the family’s goals. Subject to the trust deed and applicable law, the trustee can decide when and how property is distributed.

For example:

an alter ego trust may provide continuity in managing a senior’s assets and reduce the assets passing through the estate;

a Henson trust may support a beneficiary with a disability while preserving the trustee’s discretion over distributions;

a family trust may hold growth shares issued as part of an estate freeze;

a spousal trust may defer tax on death until the surviving spouse dies; and

a testamentary trust may hold property for children, grandchildren or other beneficiaries after death.

Trusts may also address concerns involving minor children, blended families, spendthrift beneficiaries, creditor claims and marriage breakdown. Their effectiveness depends on the trust terms, its administration and the circumstances of the transfer.

Multiplying the lifetime capital gains exemption

A discretionary family trust that holds qualified small business corporation (QSBC) shares can allocate a capital gain on a sale to several beneficiaries. Each eligible beneficiary may then claim their own lifetime capital gains exemption, which is $1,275,000 for 2026. The 24-month holding period, TOSI and the trust deed’s terms must all be satisfied, and the CRA scrutinizes allocations that end up back with the trustee.

Do you need a trust?

A trust is usually worth considering where there is a business to freeze, a beneficiary who cannot manage money, a blended family, or a large probate-exposed estate. It is rarely worth the cost for a simple estate with modest assets and adult beneficiaries. Legal, accounting and annual T3 costs should be compared with the expected benefit before anything is transferred.

Important Canadian Tax Rules for Trusts

When does a wound-up trust’s final taxation year end?

A trust’s final taxation year does not necessarily end on the date it distributes its property or ceases to exist.

Subsection 249(1) of the Income Tax Act provides that, except where the Act expressly provides otherwise, a taxation year is:

a fiscal period for a corporation or Canadian-resident partnership;

the period for which the accounts of a graduated rate estate are made up; and

a calendar year in any other case.

A non-testamentary trust generally falls within the third category. Subsection 249(1.1) does not, by itself, create a short taxation year ending on the date the trust is dissolved. It addresses provisions that refer to a particular taxation year by reference to a calendar year.

Gerald Kowarsky Trust v. The King, 2026 TCC 174

In Gerald Kowarsky Trust v. The King, the taxpayer was an alter ego trust created in 2005 that wound up its affairs on December 30, 2023. It argued that its final taxation year ended on the dissolution date, so the new trust-reporting rules did not apply because the year did not end after December 30, 2023.

The Tax Court rejected that argument. On the facts before it, the trust’s final taxation year ended on December 31, 2023, and the trust-reporting rules applied to that year.

The case was decided under the Tax Court’s Informal Procedure, so it is not binding precedent in another case. It illustrates how the Court applied subsection 249(1) rather than setting a rule for every trust. It still matters, because it shows the compliance cost of assuming a trust’s final year ends when the trust is wound up.

A non-testamentary trust wound up during a calendar year will generally have a December 31 year-end unless a specific statutory rule provides otherwise. Different results may arise where:

the trust ceases to be resident in Canada;

certain trust beneficiaries die;

a loss restriction event occurs; or

a graduated rate estate terminates or changes status.

Trust reporting and Schedule 15

For taxation years ending after December 30, 2023, enhanced trust-reporting requirements generally apply to a trust that must file a T3 return and is not within a statutory exception.

The required information may concern:

trustees;

settlors;

beneficiaries; and

persons or partnerships able to influence trustee decisions on the appointment of income or capital.

This information is generally filed with the T3 return on Schedule 15. Depending on the facts, it may include names, addresses, dates of birth, jurisdictions of residence and tax identification numbers.

A trust wound up before December 31 may still have a December 31 year-end. It may therefore still need to file a final T3 return and Schedule 15 information. This was the practical issue in Kowarsky.

The rules exempt listed trusts and other trusts described in subsection 150(1.2), such as trusts in existence for less than three months or holding only certain assets worth $50,000 or less. The exception should be confirmed for the particular year. A trust should not assume it is exempt merely because it had little income or was wound up during the year. Recent federal proposals continue to expand trust reporting.

Special reporting rules may also apply to alter ego trusts and joint spousal or common-law partner trusts. For taxation years ending on or after December 31, 2025, certain individuals whose rights arise only after the death of the relevant settlor or beneficiary may be treated differently. The trust deed and the applicable regulation should be reviewed carefully.

Bare trusts

A bare trust is an agency-type arrangement in which the trustee holds title and acts on the beneficiary’s instructions. It is generally disregarded for income tax purposes and is not subject to the 21-year rule. The CRA waived bare-trust T3 filing for 2023, 2024 and 2025 unless it made a direct request, but new rules apply from the 2026 taxation year. Bare trusts also raise separate GST/HST questions on real property.

T3 filing obligations

A trust may have to file a T3 return even when little or no tax is payable. Filing obligations can arise where the trust:

has tax payable;

is required to file under the Income Tax Act or Regulations;

receives a demand to file;

has a taxable capital gain;

disposes of, or is deemed to dispose of, capital property;

holds property subject to subsection 75(2);

distributes income or capital;

allocates income to beneficiaries;

makes certain payments to non-residents; or

is subject to trust-reporting requirements.

A trust’s filing obligation should be reviewed every year, and trustees are responsible for ongoing compliance. A trust that has been inactive, distributed its property or earned no income may still need to file. Canadian residents who transfer property to or receive distributions from a non-resident trust may also need to file Forms T1141 or T1142.

A T3 return and related trust information are generally due within 90 days after the end of the trust’s taxation year. For a December 31 year-end, that is usually March 31.

Penalties and due diligence

A late T3 return can attract a late-filing penalty of $25 a day, from a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $2,500, even where no tax is owing. Knowingly or through gross negligence failing to file Schedule 15 information can also attract a penalty of 5% of the highest fair market value of the trust’s property in the year, with a $2,500 minimum.

In Kowarsky, the CRA assessed a late-filing penalty under subsection 162(7), and the Tax Court dismissed the trust’s appeal. The Court considered whether reliance on the CRA’s T3 Trust Guide supported a due-diligence defence and found it did not. The Court noted that:

the relevant passage in the guide was not unclear;

the accountant who consulted the guide was experienced; and

the CRA had published statements on the year-end of a wound-up trust.

The Court also said it had no jurisdiction to order the CRA to cancel the penalty because the taxpayer considered the CRA guide misleading. A taxpayer relief application may offer a separate, discretionary route in appropriate cases, but it does not change the legal analysis of the assessment. Where T3 returns have gone unfiled for years, the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program may provide penalty relief for unfiled trust returns if the disclosure is made before the CRA acts.

The practical lesson is that trustees and their advisers should not rely solely on general administrative guidance where the legislation, trust deed or tax history requires further analysis.

The 21-Year Deemed Disposition Rule

The 21-year rule stops trusts from deferring capital gains indefinitely. Subject to exceptions, subsection 104(4) deems a trust to dispose of certain capital property, land inventory and resource property at fair market value on each deemed-disposition date. The trust reports this on Form T1055.

For many trusts, the first deemed disposition occurs 21 years after the trust was created, then every 21 years after that. Different timing rules apply to:

alter ego trusts, which are exempt until the settlor’s death;

post-1971 spousal or common-law partner trusts;

joint spousal or common-law partner trusts; and

certain trusts created under or as a consequence of a person’s death.

For these trusts, the first date is generally tied to the relevant death, after which the ordinary 21-year cycle applies if the trust continues. Some specified trusts, unit trusts and trusts with permanently vested interests may qualify for exceptions, but these are technical and conditional.

Planning options before the 21st anniversary

Distribute property to Canadian-resident capital beneficiaries. A rollover may be available under subsection 107(2) at the trust’s cost, deferring the gain until the beneficiary disposes of the property. Distribute to a corporate beneficiary where the deed permits, so the property can stay in a holding structure that has no 21-year rule. Freeze the trust’s shares and issue new growth shares to a new trust, which keeps future growth in trust while fixing the old trust’s gain. Accept the deemed disposition and pay the tax, sometimes using beneficiaries’ lifetime capital gains exemptions where the trust holds QSBC shares.

The rollover is not automatic. Before distributing, the trustee should consider:

the trust deed;

the beneficiary’s residence, since distributions to non-residents are generally taxed at fair market value;

the type of property;

previous contributions to the trust;

the attribution rules; and

the exceptions and anti-avoidance rules in the Income Tax Act.

Transfers to a successor trust

A tax-deferred transfer from one trust to another generally carries the original trust’s 21-year date with it. Budget 2025 extended this to indirect transfers between trusts, closing structures that tried to reset the clock. A distribution before the 21-year date should therefore be planned well in advance.

Pro tax tip: start 18 to 24 months before the 21-year date

Do not wait until a family trust is about to turn 21. Trustees should examine the trust deed, beneficiary classes, asset values, adjusted cost bases, residence, contribution history and available rollovers. A distribution may create an immediate capital gain, fail to qualify for a rollover, or affect a successor trust’s deemed-disposition date.

“Do not set up a trust just because it looks tax-efficient on paper. The expected tax benefit has to be weighed against administration costs, the loss of direct control, the family’s objectives and future tax liabilities,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

Family Trusts and Estate Freezes

A family trust is often used as part of an estate freeze involving a private corporation. In a typical freeze:

the owner exchanges existing common shares for fixed-value preference shares; new growth shares are issued to the next generation or to a discretionary family trust; and future growth in the corporation accrues to the new common shares.

The freeze limits the owner’s future capital gain on death while letting future appreciation benefit children or other family members. Because the new common shares have little value when issued, they can be settled on a trust with minimal tax.

The expected result may be affected by:

the attribution rules;

the tax on split income (TOSI);

subsection 75(2), which can attribute trust income to a settlor who is also a controlling trustee;

the corporate attribution rules;

the 21-year rule;

capital gains exemption requirements;

valuation issues; and

the terms of the trust deed.

A family trust should not be used simply to shift income to lower-income family members. Income retained in most inter vivos trusts is taxed at the top marginal rate, and distributions may be caught by TOSI and the attribution rules. Crypto and other digital assets can also be held in a family trust, but the same rules apply.

Alter Ego and Joint Partner Trusts

An alter ego trust is an inter vivos trust created after 1999 by an individual who was at least 65 when it was created. The settlor must generally be entitled to all the trust’s income during his or her lifetime, and no one else may receive or use the trust’s income or capital during that period. A joint partner trust works the same way, but the settlor and spouse or common-law partner share those lifetime rights.

These trusts may help with:

continuity of asset management, including during incapacity;

avoiding Ontario Estate Administration Tax on assets properly held by the trust, currently $15 per $1,000 of estate value above $50,000;

keeping the settlor’s affairs out of the public probate process; and

avoiding probate delays when distributing assets after death.

Property can generally be transferred in on a tax-deferred rollover. The trust then pays tax at the top rate on any gain realized on the settlor’s death, and the deed restricts who can benefit during the settlor’s lifetime. Advice should be obtained before property is transferred.

Testamentary, Spousal and Disability Trusts

A testamentary trust generally arises as a consequence of an individual’s death, commonly under a will. Since 2016, most testamentary trusts pay tax at the top rate, so income splitting through testamentary trusts is now limited.

Two exceptions remain important:

A graduated rate estate can use graduated rates and a non-calendar year-end for up to 36 months after death. After that, it loses those benefits and is subject to different filing and tax rules.

can use graduated rates and a non-calendar year-end for up to 36 months after death. After that, it loses those benefits and is subject to different filing and tax rules. A qualified disability trust can use graduated rates where a beneficiary qualifies for the disability tax credit. It is often combined with a Henson trust, and a lifetime benefit trust can defer tax on RRSP or RRIF proceeds for a mentally infirm dependant.

A testamentary spousal trust can defer the deemed disposition on death until the surviving spouse dies. A testamentary trust may also hold property for children, grandchildren or beneficiaries needing protection. The drafting of the will and trust terms is critical, and each trust has its own reporting, year-end and deemed-disposition considerations.

Trusts and the principal residence exemption

Placing a family home in a trust does not automatically preserve the principal residence exemption. Since 2017, only certain trusts can claim it, including alter ego, spousal and joint partner trusts and qualified disability trusts, and only for an eligible Canadian-resident beneficiary.

Trustee Records, Administration and Liability

Trustees should keep records supporting:

the creation and terms of the trust;

property contributed to the trust;

the identity of trustees, settlors, beneficiaries and controlling persons;

distributions and allocations;

loans and significant property transactions;

valuations;

tax elections and designations;

T3 returns, slips and Schedule 15 filings; and

trustee resolutions and minutes.

Trustee minutes should show that the trustees had authority to act, considered relevant information and exercised their discretion under the trust deed and applicable law.

Trust tax debts belong to the trust, not the trustee personally, but beneficiaries who receive distributions while the trust owes tax can be assessed under section 160. Transfers to a trust by someone who already owes the CRA can be reassessed against the recipient.

“Treat trust documentation as part of the tax plan, not paperwork to tidy up after the transaction is done,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a trust in Canadian estate planning?

A trust is an arrangement under which trustees hold and administer property for beneficiaries according to the trust’s terms. It gives flexibility over who benefits, when distributions occur and how assets are managed. It also creates income tax, information-reporting and record-keeping obligations.

What is the difference between an inter vivos trust and a testamentary trust?

An inter vivos trust is created during the settlor’s lifetime; family trusts and alter ego trusts are examples. A testamentary trust arises as a consequence of death, commonly through a will; a graduated rate estate is an example. Most of both types pay tax on retained income at the top marginal rate.

Can a trust reduce probate costs in Ontario?

Potentially. Property validly held in a trust during a person’s lifetime does not form part of the estate administered under the will, so it may avoid Ontario Estate Administration Tax of $15 per $1,000 above $50,000. The saving should be weighed against the trust’s legal, accounting and tax costs, and the trust must be properly established with assets validly transferred.

What is the 21-year rule for Canadian trusts?

The 21-year rule deems most trusts to dispose of certain capital property at fair market value every 21 years, taxing accrued gains. The first date depends on the type of trust, when it was created and the applicable exceptions. Alter ego, joint partner and spousal trusts start the clock at the relevant death.

Can property be distributed before the 21-year anniversary?

Often, yes. Subsection 107(2) may allow property to be distributed to a Canadian-resident capital beneficiary on a tax-deferred basis. The rollover has conditions, so the trust deed, the beneficiary’s residence, the property, prior contributions and attribution history should be reviewed first.

How can a family trust be used with an estate freeze?

After a freeze, new growth shares may be issued to a discretionary family trust. This keeps flexibility over future ownership and shifts future growth away from the person whose value was frozen. Attribution rules, TOSI, subsection 75(2) and the 21-year rule must still be considered.

Are family trusts taxed at lower rates?

Generally not where income is retained in the trust, because most inter vivos trusts pay the top marginal rate. Allocating income to beneficiaries can produce a different result, but attribution rules, TOSI and beneficiary circumstances may reduce or eliminate the benefit.

What is an alter ego trust?

An alter ego trust is an inter vivos trust for a Canadian resident aged 65 or older who is entitled to all of its income for life. It can help with incapacity planning and probate avoidance, but it has strict conditions. Tax and legal advice should be obtained before assets are transferred.

What is a Henson trust?

A Henson trust is a fully discretionary trust used to support a beneficiary with a disability without disqualifying him or her from income-tested benefits such as ODSP. Careful drafting is essential, because the beneficiary’s rights, the trustee’s discretion and each program’s rules decide whether it works.

Does a trust provide asset protection?

A properly structured discretionary trust may offer some protection against claims involving beneficiaries, including certain creditor or family-law claims. Protection is highly fact-dependent. Transfers made to defeat creditors may be challenged, and transfers by a tax debtor can trigger section 160 liability, capital gains or attribution.

Do Canadian trusts have to file a T3 return every year?

Most express trusts resident in Canada must file a T3 return and Schedule 15 every year, even with no income, unless they are listed trusts. A trust may also have to file when it distributes capital, disposes of property or receives a demand to file.

Do I need to file a final T3 if my trust was wound up during the year?

Usually, yes. A non-testamentary trust wound up mid-year generally still has a December 31 year-end, so a final T3 and Schedule 15 are due within 90 days, typically March 31. Kowarsky Trust v. The King, 2026 TCC 174, applied this rule and upheld a late-filing penalty.

Why is Kowarsky Trust v. The King relevant?

Kowarsky shows that a non-testamentary trust’s final year may end on December 31 even if it was wound up earlier, and that reliance on CRA guidance may not support a due-diligence defence. Because it was an Informal Procedure decision, it is not binding precedent, but it illustrates how the Court applies the year-end rules.

What if a trust has missed T3 or Schedule 15 filings?

File as soon as possible, because penalties continue to accrue. Where penalties have already been assessed, a taxpayer relief application may be possible. Where several years are unfiled and the CRA has not yet contacted the trust, a voluntary disclosure may reduce penalties.

When should I speak with a Canadian tax lawyer about a trust?

Ideally, before property is transferred, a trust is created, an estate freeze is implemented or a distribution is made. The review should address the trust terms, beneficiaries, residence, tax attributes, contribution history, the 21-year date, attribution and TOSI issues, reporting obligations and potential penalties.

Takeaway

A trust can provide flexibility for succession planning, property management and family wealth transfer. It also brings continuing tax, reporting, valuation and record-keeping obligations.

The practical lessons from Kowarsky Trust v. The King, 2026 TCC 174, are that a non-testamentary trust generally does not get a short final year merely because it is wound up, and that a final T3 return and Schedule 15 may still be required. The case should be treated as an Informal Procedure illustration rather than binding precedent.

A trust should be created only after its legal purpose, tax consequences, compliance costs and future deemed-disposition obligations have been reviewed.

Planning a trust, approaching a 21-year date, or winding one up? Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.’s Certified Specialist tax lawyers can review your trust deed, filing history and distribution plan before the CRA does. Contact us for a confidential consultation.