Overview: What is a CRA Tax Audit and Why It Matters to Canadian Taxpayers

If the CRA has opened a tax audit of you or your business, the practical question is not whether the CRA is allowed to ask: it is how far the CRA’s statutory powers actually reach, which of its demands you are legally obliged to answer, and at what point cooperation starts to work against you. A CRA tax audit is the verification stage of Canada’s self-reporting tax system, and it is the stage at which most of the evidence in any later reassessment, objection or Tax Court appeal is created.

This article explains how the CRA selects Canadian taxpayers for a tax audit, the main types of CRA tax audit, the information-gathering powers the CRA holds under sections 231.1, 231.2 and 231.6 of the Income Tax Act, the limits on those powers, the penalties and reassessment consequences that can follow, and the steps to take when a CRA tax audit notice arrives.

Background: How the CRA Selects Canadian Taxpayers for a Tax Audit

Canada operates a self-reporting tax system, so an income tax assessment is initially based on the income, deductions and credits a taxpayer reports. The CRA then verifies those filings after the fact. The scale is significant but sometimes overstated: the CRA reported 84,356 compliance cases completed in 2024-25, with a fiscal impact of $18.1 billion, and that figure sits alongside a far larger volume of automated matching and processing reviews that are not tax audits at all. The distinction matters, because a processing review letter and a CRA tax audit carry very different legal consequences.

The CRA uses risk-assessment factors to select taxpayers for a tax audit. These include the taxpayer’s industry, prior compliance history, discrepancies between a filed return and third-party information slips, unexplained increases in net worth relative to reported income, foreign reporting filings, informant leads under the Offshore Tax Informant Program, and random selection.

Industries involving significant cash transactions, such as construction, restaurants and personal services, attract greater scrutiny, as do taxpayers whose publicly visible lifestyle does not match the income reported. The CRA has also expanded its use of data analytics and third-party data matching, which means that selection is increasingly driven by automated risk scoring rather than by an auditor’s individual judgment.

In practice the flags are specific rather than general. Vehicle expenses claimed at or near 100% business use, a home office deduction that is large relative to the size of the home, meals and entertainment claimed at a level the revenue cannot support, business losses reported year after year alongside employment income, and a GST/HST return that does not reconcile to the revenue reported on the T2 are all recurring triggers.

So is visible lifestyle: the CRA reviews publicly available information, including social media, where spending appears inconsistent with reported income. A simple example makes the point. A sole proprietor reporting $120,000 of gross revenue who claims $80,000 of vehicle expenses is claiming two-thirds of revenue against one expense category, against an industry benchmark that is a fraction of that. Nothing about the claim is unlawful if it is substantiated, but it will be selected, and the taxpayer will be asked to produce a contemporaneous logbook distinguishing business from personal kilometres.

Platform reporting has changed selection materially. Digital platforms are now required to report seller and creator earnings directly to the CRA, which cross-references that data against filed returns. A taxpayer who earned income through a short-term rental, marketplace, rideshare or content platform and reported none of it should assume the CRA already holds the number, whether or not any slip was issued. Our analysis of the OnlyFans tax audit and what the CRA is watching for and our tax tips for Canada’s platform economy deal with this in detail.

Types of CRA Tax Audits

Desk tax audits: these are limited reviews conducted by correspondence. The CRA may request receipts, invoices or other documents to verify a particular expense, deduction or tax credit, and many desk tax audits are completed without direct contact with the CRA tax auditor. A desk tax audit should not be confused with a processing review conducted under the CRA’s matching programs, which is a pre-assessment or post-assessment verification rather than an exercise of the CRA’s audit powers.

Field tax audits: these are more comprehensive examinations, usually of businesses. A CRA tax auditor may attend the business premises, examine accounting systems and bank statements, and review internal controls and business operations. The CRA will also seek to interview the owner and staff. Field tax audits commonly run for several months and, in complex files, considerably longer.

Timelines differ sharply by type. A desk tax audit conducted entirely by correspondence commonly resolves in two to four months. A review conducted at a CRA office, where the taxpayer brings records in, typically runs three to six months. A field tax audit commonly runs six to eighteen months, and longer where several taxation years or related entities are involved. These are working ranges rather than entitlements: the CRA is not bound by them, and the single largest variable is how quickly and completely the taxpayer produces what has been requested.

Type of CRA Tax Audit Typical Duration Scope Desk tax audit 2 to 4 months Limited review by correspondence; receipts, invoices or documents for a particular deduction or credit Office review 3 to 6 months Taxpayer brings records to a CRA office; broader than desk but narrower than field Field tax audit 6 to 18 months Auditor attends business premises; examines accounting systems, bank statements, internal controls and operations Offshore compliance tax audit 12 months or longer Foreign property, foreign affiliates, T1135, T1134; information exchanged under treaties and CRS Net worth tax audit 12 months or longer Indirect verification; compares increase in net worth plus personal expenditures against reported income



Offshore compliance tax audits: taxpayers with foreign property or foreign affiliates may be reviewed for compliance with the foreign reporting rules, including Form T1135 under section 233.3 and Form T1134. The CRA can obtain foreign-based information under section 231.6 and draws on information exchanged under tax treaties, tax information exchange agreements and the Common Reporting Standard. Failure to file these forms carries its own penalties under subsections 162(7) and 162(10), independent of any tax owing, and a failure to file a T1135 can extend the reassessment period for the related income by three years under subparagraph 152(4)(b)(iii).

Net worth tax audits: where the CRA suspects that income has not been fully reported, it may use an indirect verification method, comparing the increase in a taxpayer’s net worth plus personal expenditures against reported income and treating the unexplained difference as income. Our detailed guide to the CRA net worth audit and net worth assessment sets out the methodology and how it is challenged. The Tax Court has described the net worth method as one of last resort, and subsection 152(8) deems the resulting assessment valid, so the practical onus falls on the taxpayer to demolish the CRA’s assumptions.

Key Issues and Findings: CRA Tax Audit Powers Under Sections 231.1 and 231.2

The CRA’s information-gathering powers sit in a group of provisions rather than in any single section, and the differences between them decide what a taxpayer is actually obliged to produce. Subsection 231.1(1) of the Income Tax Act is the audit and inspection power: it allows the CRA to inspect, audit or examine the books, records and property of a taxpayer, to enter business premises, and, since the amendment that came into force in December 2022, to require a taxpayer or any other person to answer questions and provide reasonable assistance.

Section 231.2 is the separate requirement power, used to compel a person, including a third party such as a bank, to provide documents or information within a stated period. Section 231.6 deals with foreign-based information, and section 231.7 allows the CRA to apply to the Federal Court for a compliance order.

Two limits are worth stating, because taxpayers are often told the CRA’s powers are unqualified. First, where the CRA seeks information about unnamed persons, subsections 231.2(2) and (3) require prior judicial authorization from a judge, who must be satisfied that the group is ascertainable and the requirement is made to verify compliance.

Second, information subject to solicitor-client privilege is outside the CRA’s reach. In Canada (Attorney General) v Chambre des notaires du Québec, 2016 SCC 20, and the companion decision in Canada (National Revenue) v Thompson, 2016 SCC 21, the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the requirement scheme as it applied to legal advisers. An accountant’s working papers attract no equivalent protection, which is a practical reason to involve a Canadian tax lawyer before sensitive analysis is committed to paper.

The scope of what the CRA can compel a taxpayer to create, as distinct from produce, remains contested. In Canada (National Revenue) v Cameco Corporation, 2019 FCA 67, the Federal Court of Appeal held that the CRA could not compel oral interviews of employees under subsection 231.1(1) as it then read. Parliament responded with the December 2022 amendment described above. Whether that amendment extends to requiring a taxpayer to prepare new schedules the taxpayer does not maintain in the ordinary course is addressed in our analysis of whether the CRA can require a taxpayer to prepare net worth audit schedules under the new section 231.1.

A further limit is constitutional. In R v Jarvis, 2002 SCC 73, the Supreme Court of Canada held that once the predominant purpose of a CRA inquiry shifts from determining tax liability to determining penal liability, the audit powers in sections 231.1 and 231.2 can no longer be used to gather evidence, and the full range of Charter protections applies. This is the single most important reason to treat a CRA tax audit as evidence-gathering from the first letter: answers given freely at the audit stage are admissible in a later prosecution if the line has not yet been crossed. Our analysis of why the Voluntary Disclosures Program is preferable to a CRA tax audit deals with the same boundary from the disclosure side.

David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario), notes: “The most expensive mistakes in a CRA tax audit are made in the first three weeks, before anyone has read the Income Tax Act. A taxpayer who volunteers a narrative explanation to an auditor, in writing, has created evidence that will be put to him or her in the Tax Court of Canada years later. The correct question is never whether you are willing to cooperate. It is which specific provision the CRA is relying on, and what that provision actually obliges you to produce.”

Legislative change is pending. Bill C-31, which completed first reading on May 6, 2026, would add section 231.9, permitting the CRA to issue a notice of non-compliance carrying a penalty of $50 per day to a maximum of $25,000 and suspending the running of the normal reassessment period while the notice is outstanding. It would also add a penalty under subsection 231.7(6) equal to 10% of the aggregate tax payable for each year to which a compliance order relates, and would require the CRA to obtain a compliance order before issuing a notice of non-compliance to a third party in respect of an unnamed persons requirement.

The power to compel answers under oath or affirmation, which appeared in earlier drafts as section 231.41, was removed from the 2026 proposals. These measures take effect on royal assent. As at October 13, 2026, Bill C-31 had not received royal assent: it passed second reading on June 3, 2026 and remains before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance, which met on it on October 6 and 8, 2026, with report stage and third reading not reached and the Senate conducting a pre-study. Nothing in this group of amendments is law yet.

Practical Implications for Canadian Taxpayers

A CRA tax audit normally ends with a proposal letter, which gives the taxpayer a limited period, commonly 30 days, to respond before a reassessment is issued. A reassessment carries tax, arrears interest compounded daily, and in some cases penalties. Gross negligence penalties under subsection 163(2) are the greater of $100 and 50% of the tax attributable to the false statement or omission, and under subsection 163(3) the burden of establishing the facts justifying the penalty rests on the CRA, not the taxpayer.

The normal reassessment period under subsection 152(3.1) is three years from the original notice of assessment for an individual, graduated trust or Canadian-controlled private corporation, and four years for other corporations, but the CRA may reassess beyond that period under subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i) where it establishes a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default, or fraud.

A taxpayer who disagrees with the reassessment has 90 days from the date of the notice of reassessment to file a notice of objection under section 165, and may then appeal to the Tax Court of Canada. It is frequently stated that carelessness gives the CRA only six years, but that is not what the provision says: subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i) opens the year with no time limit once a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default is established, and the six-year figure that is widely cited belongs to the foreign income extension, not to the domestic reassessment rule. Given these consequences, representation should be arranged at the start of a CRA tax audit, not after the reassessment arrives.

Trigger Reassessment Period Provision Normal reassessment, individual / CCPC / graduated rate estate 3 years from the original notice of assessment Subsection 152(3.1) Normal reassessment, other corporations 4 years from the original notice of assessment Subsection 152(3.1) Misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, wilful default or fraud No time limit Subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i) Failure to file T1135 (foreign property) Normal period plus 3 years for the related income Subparagraph 152(4)(b)(iii) Waiver signed by taxpayer As specified in the waiver Subparagraph 152(4)(a)(ii) Tax shelter or reportable transaction Normal period plus 3 years Subsection 152(4)(b.1)



Gross negligence is not the only penalty in play. A late-filed return attracts a penalty under subsection 162(1) of 5% of the balance owing plus 1% per month for up to twelve months, and under subsection 162(2) that doubles to 10% plus 2% per month for up to 20 months where a demand to file has been sent under subsection 150(2) and a penalty was payable under subsection 162(1) or (2) for any of the three preceding taxation years. A taxpayer who omits income in a year and had also omitted income in any of the three preceding years faces the repeated failure to report income penalty under subsection 163(1), which applies without the CRA having to establish gross negligence.

Failure to file a T1135 or T1134 carries its own penalties under subsections 162(7) and 162(10) whether or not tax is owing. At the far end, section 239 creates summary conviction and indictable offences for tax evasion, carrying a fine of 50% to 200% of the tax sought to be evaded and, on indictment, imprisonment for up to five years, and our commentary on tax evasion penalties in Canada sets out how the thresholds differ from the civil penalties.

David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario), notes: “Taxpayers assume the penalty is the worst outcome of a CRA tax audit. It is not. The worst outcome is a reassessment of years the taxpayer thought were closed, because a misrepresentation attributable to carelessness opens a statute-barred year and the CRA only has to show carelessness, not dishonesty. That is a far lower bar than most people expect, and it is decided on the records the taxpayer produced during the tax audit.”

What to Do After Receiving a CRA Tax Audit Notice

Receiving notice that the CRA intends to audit you or your business is stressful, but a tax audit does not by itself mean the CRA suspects wrongdoing. A tax audit may follow from random selection, from a discrepancy between a filed return and third-party information, or from a claim that looks unusual against industry benchmarks. What follows is the sequence that protects a taxpayer’s position.

Understand the scope of the tax audit

Review the tax audit notice to determine which taxation years, returns and items are being examined, and under which provision the CRA is proceeding. The tax audit may focus on income, expenses, tax credits, corporate tax, payroll or GST/HST. If the scope is unclear, ask the CRA to confirm it in writing. A written record of what the CRA said it was examining is useful later if the tax audit expands.

Gather and organize your records

Collect the documents supporting the filings under review, including invoices, receipts, bank statements, financial statements, sales records, payroll records and logs for travel or automobile expenses. Organize and, where appropriate, digitize them. Subsection 230(1) requires books and records to be kept for six years from the end of the last taxation year to which they relate, and an inability to produce records is itself what pushes the CRA toward indirect verification methods.

What to keep, by category: sales invoices, contracts and point of sale records supporting every dollar of revenue; receipts, cancelled cheques, credit card statements and vendor invoices for every deduction claimed; complete bank statements for all business accounts and for any personal account used for business; payroll records including T4s, records of employment and T4A or T5018 slips for contractors; GST/HST records showing each supplier’s registration number for every input tax credit claimed; a contemporaneous vehicle logbook distinguishing business from personal kilometres; and, for a home workspace claim, measurements together with utility bills and mortgage or rent statements.

Digital records are acceptable, but they have to be producible on demand in readable form. Records that cannot be produced are what pushes the CRA toward net worth and bank deposit methods, where assumptions replace evidence.

Review the tax returns under audit

Before responding, review the relevant tax returns and understand how the reported figures were calculated. Identify any discrepancies or errors and discuss them with a Canadian tax lawyer before making representations to the CRA. If a genuine error exists, how and when it is disclosed materially affects the penalty exposure.

Consult a Canadian tax lawyer early

Retain an experienced Canadian tax lawyer who deals with CRA tax audits. A Canadian tax lawyer can assess which of the CRA’s requests are legally compellable, prepare the supporting documentation, communicate with the CRA tax auditor and attend interviews with you. This matters more than it first appears: statements made during a tax audit interview become evidence in any subsequent reassessment or prosecution, and only communications with a lawyer attract solicitor-client privilege.

Respond promptly, accurately and through one channel

Meet CRA deadlines and respond to information requests in a timely, accurate and courteous manner. Route communications through a single representative so the CRA receives one consistent record. Where a deadline cannot be met, ask for an extension in writing before it expires rather than letting it pass, particularly given the notice of non-compliance regime proposed in Bill C-31.

Know your rights, and know their limits

A taxpayer has the right to representation and the right to challenge a reassessment through the objection and appeal process under sections 165 and 169. The CRA’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights is worth reading, but it is an administrative statement of service standards rather than binding law, and most of its contents are not independently enforceable. The rights that are enforceable come from the Act itself and from the Charter, as Jarvis illustrates.

Separately from objecting to the reassessment itself, conduct can be challenged. Where a CRA tax auditor is unreasonable, unresponsive or discourteous, the service complaint process and, failing that, the Office of the Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson exist for exactly that purpose, and our guide to filing a CRA service complaint sets out the sequence. A service complaint does not change the assessment and is not a substitute for an objection, but it creates a contemporaneous record, and on files where procedural fairness later becomes an issue that record is worth having.

David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario), notes: “The Taxpayer Bill of Rights is a service document, not a statute. I have never once won a point for a client by citing it. What wins points is section 165, section 169, section 241 and the Charter. Taxpayers who rely on the Bill of Rights as though it were enforceable law tend to discover the difference at the worst possible moment.”

Takeaway: Controlling a CRA Tax Audit Rather Than Reacting to It

A CRA tax audit is a legal process with defined boundaries, not an open-ended inquiry. The CRA’s powers under sections 231.1, 231.2 and 231.6 are broad, and Bill C-31 would broaden them further, but they are not unlimited: unnamed persons requirements need judicial authorization, solicitor-client privilege is protected, and the audit powers cannot be used once the predominant purpose of the inquiry has become penal. The taxpayers who do best are those who establish early what the CRA is actually entitled to, produce that material promptly and completely, and decline, on a stated legal basis, to go beyond it. The taxpayers who do worst are those who either ignore the CRA or volunteer unprompted explanations that become the CRA’s evidence.

The CRA Proposal Letter: The Last Stage Before a Reassessment

A CRA tax audit does not usually end with a reassessment arriving unannounced. It ends with a proposal letter, which sets out the adjustments the CRA intends to make, the taxation years affected, the provisions relied on, the dollar amounts of tax, interest and any penalty, and a deadline for response that is commonly 30 days. Nothing has been assessed at that point and nothing has been changed on the taxpayer’s account. This is the stage at which outcomes are still cheap to change.

Three things follow from that. First, the letter should be read line by line, because the CRA’s calculations contain arithmetic errors, misread records and occasionally the wrong provision more often than taxpayers expect. Second, the response should address each proposed adjustment separately, cite the provision relied on and attach the supporting documents organized by issue, because everything submitted becomes part of the tax audit file and will be before the appeals officer and, later, the Tax Court of Canada.

Third, if 30 days is not enough, an extension should be requested in writing before the deadline rather than after it. A response can produce full withdrawal of the proposed adjustments, partial withdrawal, or no change, and even where it produces no change it leaves the taxpayer in a materially stronger position at the objection stage.

Settling With the CRA: Why a Tax Settlement Must Be Principled

Settlement is available and is more common than taxpayers assume, but it does not work the way settlement works in ordinary civil litigation. The CRA has a statutory duty to assess the tax payable on the facts and the law, and the Federal Court of Appeal has held since Galway v Minister of National Revenue, [1974] 1 FC 600, that it cannot assess an amount designed to give effect to a compromise.

That principle was reaffirmed in CIBC World Markets Inc v Canada, 2012 FCA 3. A settlement must be principled: the result has to be one a court could have reached applying the law to the facts. Splitting the difference on an all-or-nothing question, such as whether a supply is exempt, is not a settlement the CRA can lawfully make, and an agreement of that kind is not enforceable against it.

The practical consequence is that a settlement proposal is a legal argument rather than a negotiation over quantum. It works best where the reassessment raises several issues, so that the taxpayer can prevail on some and concede others on a defensible basis, and it works poorly where the dispute is binary. The limits of the rule matter too: in Canada v CBS Canada Holdings Co, 2020 FCA 4, the Federal Court of Appeal refused to let the CRA walk away from a settlement it had signed, holding that Galway permits intervention only where a factual or legal problem with the settlement is evident on its face.

A taxpayer who settles on a principled basis can hold the CRA to it. Settling also forecloses objecting or appealing on the same issue, so the decision is final in a way that responding to a proposal letter is not, and the Tax Court of Canada fast-track settlement conference is worth considering where a matter has already reached litigation.

Pro Tax Tips: Managing a CRA Tax Audit with Preparation and Early Representation

Treat the first CRA letter as the beginning of a litigation file rather than a piece of correspondence. Date-stamp everything, keep a log of every call and every document produced, and put the CRA tax auditor’s requests in writing where they arrive by telephone. Produce what the Act compels and no more, and say so plainly rather than simply not answering, because silence reads as non-compliance while a stated legal position does not.

If the review of the returns shows a real problem in a year the CRA has not yet raised, consider the Voluntary Disclosures Program before the CRA gets there, since voluntariness is assessed on an issue-specific basis and a tax audit of one issue does not necessarily foreclose disclosure of an unrelated one. Finally, watch for the point at which the tax audit changes character: repeated questions about intent, knowledge or who prepared the records, or a referral to the Criminal Investigations Program, are signals that the predominant purpose may have shifted and that the answer to the next question should be given only after advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

Frequently Asked Questions About CRA Tax Audits

Does receiving a CRA tax audit notice mean I am suspected of tax evasion or wrongdoing?

No. Selection for a tax audit does not mean the CRA suspects deliberate wrongdoing. A tax audit can be triggered by automated risk-assessment criteria, by a discrepancy between a return and third-party slips, by industry parameters, or by random selection. The character of a tax audit can change, however, and the point at which it does carries legal consequences.

How does the CRA decide which taxpayers to audit?

The CRA uses various risk-assessment factors to select tax returns for review, including:

Industry type (cash-intensive sectors like construction or restaurants face higher scrutiny)

Discrepancies between reported figures and third-party records (e.g., banks or employers)

Foreign assets and international compliance filings (such as Forms T1134 and T1135)

Unexplained increases in personal net worth relative to reported income

Prior compliance history, informant tips, or random selection

What are the different types of CRA tax audits?

The CRA conducts four primary types of audits depending on the complexity of the tax return:

Desk Audits: Limited-scope reviews conducted entirely via correspondence, where the CRA requests receipts or documentation for specific deductions or credits.

Limited-scope reviews conducted entirely via correspondence, where the CRA requests receipts or documentation for specific deductions or credits. Field Audits: Comprehensive, on-site examinations (typically for businesses) where auditors visit premises, review accounting systems, and interview staff.

Comprehensive, on-site examinations (typically for businesses) where auditors visit premises, review accounting systems, and interview staff. Offshore Compliance Audits: Examinations focused on foreign property, offshore investments, and compliance with foreign reporting requirements.

Examinations focused on foreign property, offshore investments, and compliance with foreign reporting requirements. Net-Worth Audits: Detailed financial investigations comparing reported income against changes in assets and lifestyle expenditures when unreported income is suspected.

What legal authority does the CRA have to request my documents?

Section 231.1 gives the CRA the power to inspect, audit and examine books, records and property and, since December 2022, to require answers and assistance. Section 231.2 is the separate power to issue a requirement compelling a person, including a third party such as a bank, to provide documents or information. Section 231.6 covers foreign-based information. Where the CRA seeks information about unnamed persons, subsections 231.2(2) and (3) require prior judicial authorization, and solicitor-client privilege remains a complete answer following Chambre des notaires du Québec. Our article on the expansion of the CRA tax audit powers sets out the measures proposed in Bill C-31.

What financial consequences can arise from a CRA tax audit?

If a tax audit uncovers unreported income or disallowed expenses, the CRA will issue a reassessment for additional tax plus arrears interest compounded daily. Where the CRA establishes that a false statement or omission was made knowingly or in circumstances amounting to gross negligence, a penalty under subsection 163(2) applies, equal to the greater of $100 and 50% of the tax attributable to that false statement or omission. Under subsection 163(3), the CRA bears the burden of establishing the facts that justify the penalty.

What immediate steps should I take if I receive a tax audit notice?

Confirm which taxation years, returns and items are under review and under which provision the CRA is proceeding. Assemble and organize the supporting records before responding. Review the returns under audit against those records so that you know what the CRA will find. Retain an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before making representations, so that privilege is available and so that the scope of what must be produced is assessed properly. Then diarize every CRA deadline and respond in writing within it, asking for an extension in advance where one is needed.

What rights do I have during a CRA tax audit?

The enforceable rights come from the Act and the Charter rather than from the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which is an administrative statement of service standards and is largely not enforceable on its own. A taxpayer is entitled to representation, to the confidentiality of taxpayer information under section 241, to solicitor-client privilege over communications with a Canadian tax lawyer, to object under section 165 within 90 days of a reassessment and to appeal to the Tax Court of Canada under section 169. Where the predominant purpose of the CRA’s inquiry becomes the determination of penal liability, the protections in sections 7 and 8 of the Charter are engaged and the audit powers can no longer be used to gather evidence.

How far back can the CRA go in a tax audit?

The normal reassessment period under subsection 152(3.1) is three years from the original notice of assessment for individuals, graduated rate estates and Canadian-controlled private corporations, and four years for other corporations. The CRA may reassess beyond that period under subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i) where it establishes a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default, or fraud. Failure to file a Form T1135 extends the period for the related income by three further years.

Do I have to answer the CRA tax auditor’s questions?

Subsection 231.1(1), as amended in December 2022, permits the CRA to require a taxpayer or any other person to answer questions and provide reasonable assistance. That amendment followed the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Cameco, which had held the earlier wording did not support compelled oral interviews. The obligation is not unlimited: it does not extend to privileged material, and it ends where the predominant purpose of the inquiry becomes penal under Jarvis.

Can the CRA get my bank records without telling me?

Yes, in substance. Section 231.2 allows the CRA to issue a requirement directly to a financial institution. Where the CRA is seeking information about unnamed persons, subsections 231.2(2) and (3) require prior authorization from a judge, but a requirement directed at a named taxpayer’s own banking records does not.

What is the difference between a CRA tax audit and a criminal investigation?

A tax audit is a civil verification exercise conducted under the CRA’s audit powers to determine tax liability. An investigation by the Criminal Investigations Program is directed at penal liability and proceeds by search warrant and production order rather than by requirement. R v Jarvis, 2002 SCC 73 holds that once the predominant purpose of an inquiry is the determination of penal liability, the audit powers may no longer be used and Charter protections apply.

What happens if I do not comply with a CRA requirement?

At present, the CRA can apply to the Federal Court for a compliance order under section 231.7, and a failure to comply can also support a penalty under paragraph 162(7)(b) or a summary conviction offence under section 238. Bill C-31 would add a notice of non-compliance under section 231.9 carrying a penalty of $50 per day to a maximum of $25,000, together with suspension of the reassessment period while the notice is outstanding, and a penalty under subsection 231.7(6) equal to 10% of the aggregate tax payable for each year covered by a compliance order.

Should I use the Voluntary Disclosures Program instead of waiting for the tax audit to find the problem?

If the CRA has not yet contacted you about the issue, the Voluntary Disclosures Program can eliminate penalties and the risk of prosecution and provide partial interest relief. Voluntariness is assessed on an issue-specific basis, so a tax audit of one matter does not automatically disqualify a disclosure on an unrelated matter. The firm’s position is that the CRA’s Pre-Disclosure Discussion process should not be used, because it creates a record of CRA contact without securing an effective date of disclosure or any binding protection.

Can the CRA audit my accountant’s working papers?

Yes. However, an accountant’s files, including notes and planning memoranda, are not privileged and can be obtained under section 231.2. Only communications with a Canadian tax lawyer for the purpose of obtaining legal advice attract solicitor-client privilege, which is why sensitive analysis is best commissioned through a Canadian tax lawyer.

What is a CRA proposal letter and how should I respond to it?

A proposal letter sets out the adjustments the CRA intends to make before any reassessment is issued, together with the years affected, the provisions relied on, the amounts and a deadline that is commonly 30 days. It is the last stage at which the outcome can be changed cheaply. Respond in writing, address each adjustment separately, cite the provision and attach the documents organized by issue. If more time is needed, ask for it before the deadline rather than after.

Can I settle with the CRA?

Yes, but only on a principled basis. The CRA must assess the tax payable on the facts and the law and cannot agree to an arbitrary compromise, so splitting the difference on an all-or-nothing issue is not available. Settlement works best where several issues are in dispute. Once an issue is settled it cannot be objected to or appealed.

Can the CRA audit my business and my personal returns at the same time?

Yes, and it frequently does. Adjustments in a corporation’s return often flow through to a shareholder’s personal return as a benefit or an appropriation, and for a sole proprietor the business is reported on the T1 in any event. Where a net worth method is used, the CRA will commonly look at the finances of family members as well.