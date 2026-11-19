Overview: What Happened to Schedule 1 of the Federal Tax Return?

Before 2019, Schedule 1 of the federal tax return determined a taxpayer’s federal non-refundable tax credits. Beginning with the 2019 return, Schedule 1 was eliminated, and its calculations were moved into Step 5 of the return itself. Under the current T1 structure, Part A of Step 5 – Federal Tax calculates federal tax on taxable income, Part B is where non-refundable credits are calculated, and Part C calculates net federal tax. Although Schedule 1 no longer exists, the non-refundable tax credits that it contained remain substantially the same.

In this part of a taxpayer’s income tax return, there are different credits that can be claimed. A non-refundable tax credit reduces the amount of tax that a taxpayer owes. This is different from a refundable tax credit, which can be paid to a taxpayer even if he or she has no tax owing.

The nuance is apparent by the description of the tax credit as “non-refundable”. A non-refundable tax credit is made to reduce a taxpayer’s tax payable to zero and will not result in a refund. For example, if the amount of credits exceeds the taxpayer’s federal tax, then that taxpayer’s federal tax will be reduced to nil, but there will be no refund of the amount of credit that exceeded his or her tax. Some unused non-refundable credits can be carried forward or transferred.

For example, tuition amounts can generally be carried forward indefinitely, student-loan interest can be carried forward for up to five years, and donations can be carried forward for up to five years. In other words, unused credits generally provide no current-year refund unless the particular credit can be transferred or carried forward under its specific rules.

There are many different non-refundable credits available, and each has its own rules on when it can be claimed. This article will describe the purpose of these credits, how eligibility is determined and any tax planning strategies that can be used.

Federal Non-Refundable Tax Credits

Most of the non-refundable tax credits are legislated under sections 118 to 118.8 of the Income Tax Act. The provisions of the Income Tax Act that correspond with the tax credit or line on the form are detailed and complicated. The provision will provide the formula for calculating the tax credit, any definitions related to the tax credit, and eligibility.

Figure 1: Federal non-refundable tax credit amounts for 2025 and 2026. Multiply each amount by the appropriate percentage (14.5% for 2025, 14% for 2026) to obtain the credit.

How Canadian Tax Residence Affects Federal Non-Refundable Tax Credits

The tax residence of an individual is determined based on the facts. If a taxpayer worked and lived in Canada for the entirety of the year, then it is likely that he or she will be a resident of Canada for tax purposes. An individual can be factually resident in Canada if he or she has significant ties to Canada, such as a home, a spouse or common-law partner, or dependants in Canada. Under paragraph 250(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act, a person can be deemed to be resident in Canada throughout a taxation year if he or she was in Canada for 183 days or more. The specific term used in the provision is “sojourning” or “sojourner”, which essentially means visiting and does not require permanence. Thus, a person who comes to Canada for 183 days or more will be deemed to be resident in Canada even though the person is only “just visiting”, does not intend to settle in Canada, and did not factually settle in Canada.

A person can also be deemed a part-year resident and be eligible to claim the basic personal amount. A part-year resident can exist under subsection 250(2), for example, where a member of the Canadian Armed Forces ceases to be a member during the year. The person will be deemed to be a part-year resident for the period of time preceding the moment he or she ceased to be a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. In other situations, a taxpayer can be considered resident in Canada for part of the year if he or she ceases to be resident in Canada during the year.

In this case, the part of the year that the individual was resident in Canada will determine the period of time that his or her tax residence was in Canada. During the other part of the year, the individual will be considered a non-resident. The opposite is true as well. An individual who immigrates to Canada will be resident in Canada only for the portion of time that he or she was resident in Canada and not a non-resident.

If there is a question of the tax residence of an individual between Canada and a country that has a tax treaty with Canada, the tax treaty will determine where that individual is resident. For example, the tax treaty between the United States and Canada includes tiebreaker rules. Ordinarily, the citizenship of an individual is not relevant for the purposes of determining his or her tax residence, but under the tiebreaker rules in the US-Canada tax treaty, a person’s citizenship of either country can be determinative.

If the treaty resolves a person’s residence in favour of the other country, then he or she will be deemed a non-resident of Canada under subsection 250(5) of the Income Tax Act. Each treaty’s rules may differ, and an experienced Canadian tax lawyer should be consulted to determine whether the treaty applies and how it applies.

A taxpayer’s residence can be tricky to navigate as it is based heavily on the facts. It will also determine the taxpayer’s filing obligations and other obligations under the Income Tax Act, such as withholding taxes. In relation to this article, it will also determine whether the taxpayer is eligible to claim certain non-refundable tax credits, although residence is not a condition for every credit. Under section 118.94 of the Income Tax Act, an individual who was non-resident throughout the year can claim most personal credits, such as the basic personal amount, only if all or substantially all of his or her income for the year is included in computing taxable income earned in Canada.

Other credits, such as the credits for CPP contributions, Employment Insurance premiums, and charitable donations, are not subject to this restriction. This rule is discussed further in the FAQs below. If there is a question about your tax residence, speak to an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to help you make that determination.

“The non-resident credit rules in section 118.94 catch people who assume that earning some Canadian income entitles them to the basic personal amount. If almost all of your income is earned outside Canada, you generally cannot claim it, and that single rule changes the Canadian tax cost of working across a border far more than most people expect.” – David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario).

Amounts for Living Circumstances

Basic Personal Amount

The basic personal amount can be claimed if you were resident in Canada or a deemed resident.

The amount that can be claimed will depend on your net income for the year, which is the amount on line 23600 of your tax return. In 2025, the federal basic personal amount for a taxpayer whose net income was $177,882 or less is $16,129. If the taxpayer’s net income was more than $253,414, $14,538 can be claimed. If the taxpayer’s income is neither of these two options, then the Federal Worksheet must be completed for line 30000 to calculate the claim. The maximum that can be claimed is $16,129. For 2026, the maximum basic personal amount is $16,452 for a taxpayer whose net income is $181,440 or less, and $14,829 can be claimed if net income is more than $258,482.

The corresponding Income Tax Act provision is subsection 118(1.1), which provides the definition of “basic personal amount”. The minimum amount is indexed for inflation under paragraphs 117.1(2)(f) – (g). As such, the basic personal amount is not a stagnant figure and increases with inflation.

The CRA states that the purpose of the basic personal amount is to “provide a full reduction from federal income tax to all individuals with taxable income below the BPA”. In other words, an individual whose taxable income is below the basic personal amount, which is $16,129 for 2025 and $16,452 for 2026, pays no federal income tax. The CRA goes further to say that “it also provides a partial reduction to taxpayers with taxable income above the BPA.” Essentially, it is a threshold that determines when you have to start paying federal income tax. It provides relief for low-income and middle-class individuals, while still providing some benefit to high-income earners.

There is also a provincial basic personal amount that differs by province. In Ontario, the provincial basic personal amount that can be claimed is $12,747 for 2025 and $12,989 for 2026. On the higher end, Alberta’s basic personal amount for 2025 is $22,323, increasing to $22,769 for 2026.

Unlike some other credits, the basic personal amount cannot be transferred. For example, if a taxpayer had $1,000 of taxable income in 2026, his or her federal tax before credits would be $140. The basic personal amount credit would reduce that tax to nil, and the unused part of his or her basic personal amount would be lost. However, the taxpayer’s spouse or common-law partner, or another person who supports the taxpayer, may be able to claim the spouse or common-law partner amount or the amount for an eligible dependant, which provides a similar benefit to the supporting person.

Age Amount

To claim an amount under the “age amount”, you must be 65 years old or older on the last day of the tax year (December 31). Your net income must also be less than $105,709 for 2025. If your income was $45,522 or less, then $9,028 can be claimed. If your income was more than $45,522 but less than $105,709, then the Federal Worksheet for line 30100 must be completed. For 2026, the maximum age amount is $9,208. It begins to decrease when net income exceeds $46,432 and is eliminated when net income exceeds approximately $107,819.

The age amount may be transferred in its entirety or in part to your spouse or common-law partner.

The age threshold for this credit is indicative of its purpose. This non-refundable credit provides seniors with low to moderate income with a credit to reduce the amount of tax payable.

Spouse or Common-Law Partner Amount

The spouse or common-law partner amount is related to support that is given at any time in the year to your spouse. “Support” is defined by the CRA as “contributing to a spouse’s or common-law partner’s living expenses or other financial needs, including housing, food, transportation, and day-to-day costs.” A “spouse” is someone who the taxpayer is legally married to. A common-law partner is a person to whom the taxpayer is not married but who is living in a conjugal relationship and meets one of the following conditions:

The taxpayer’s partner and the taxpayer have been living together in a conjugal relationship for at least 12 continuous months.

The taxpayer’s partner is the parent of the taxpayer’s child by birth or adoption.

The taxpayer’s partner has custody and control of the taxpayer’s child, and this child is wholly dependent on the taxpayer’s partner for support.

The spouse or common-law partner’s income is also taken into consideration. This person’s net income must be less than the taxpayer’s basic personal amount or the taxpayer’s basic personal amount plus $2,687 ($2,740 for 2026) for the Canada caregiver amount if the spouse or common-law partner was dependent on the taxpayer because of a mental or physical infirmity. It should be noted that a spouse or common-law partner is not an eligible dependant for the purposes of claiming an amount for an eligible dependant.

Thus, to be eligible, the taxpayer must be supporting a spouse or common-law partner, and that spouse or common-law partner must be earning less than the taxpayer’s basic personal amount or less than the basic personal amount plus $2,687 for 2025 ($2,740 for 2026).

To calculate the claim, Schedule 5, Amounts for Spouse or Common-Law Partner and Dependents must be completed. The calculation for the credit can be found in paragraph 118(1)(a). The calculation is based on the claimant’s basic personal amount and the “appropriate percentage”. This percentage is 14.5% for 2025 and 14% for 2026. In most cases, the spouse or common-law partner’s net income is subtracted from the claimant’s basic personal amount, and the result is multiplied by the appropriate percentage to calculate the credit.

For example, if an individual’s basic personal amount is $16,129 for 2025 and his or her spouse had no income, then 14.5% of $16,129 is the amount of credit that can be claimed ($2,338.71). For 2026, the same calculation produces a credit of 14% of $16,452, or $2,303.28.

If the spouse or common-law partner is dependent on the individual by reason of mental or physical infirmity, then that is factored in as well. Subparagraph 118(1)(a)(ii) provides that $2,150 is added to the basic personal amount, indexed for inflation after 2017, which is $2,687 for 2025 and $2,740 for 2026. Thus, the total credit will be greater in these cases.

Amount for an Eligible Dependant

The amount for an eligible dependant is related to an individual’s dependants. An “eligible dependant” is someone who is related to the taxpayer by blood, marriage, common-law partnership, or adoption. Any one of the following people can be a taxpayer’s dependant:

The taxpayer’s parent or grandparent

The taxpayer’s child, grandchild, brother, or sister under 18 years old

The taxpayer’s child, grandchild, brother, or sister 18 years old or older with a mental or physical infirmity.

The taxpayer must have been supporting and living with the eligible dependant. The definition of “support” is the same as the one for a spouse for the spouse amount. The term “wholly dependent” is used in subparagraph 118(1)(b)(ii) to describe the relationship between the taxpayer and the eligible dependant. The CRA defines this qualifier as “the person is financially dependent on the individual such that the individual provides almost entirely for the person’s well-being.”

To be eligible to claim the credit, the taxpayer must satisfy the following:

The spouse or common-law partner amount cannot have been claimed along with the amount for an eligible dependant

The taxpayer cannot have had a spouse or common-law partner. If the taxpayer did have one, then the taxpayer and the partner must have been living separate and apart, not supporting the partner, and cannot have been supported by the partner.

The eligible dependant’s net income must have been less than the claimant’s basic personal amount or the basic personal amount plus $2,687 for 2025 ($2,740 for 2026) if the eligible dependant has a physical or mental infirmity.

The taxpayer must have been living with the eligible dependant in a home that the taxpayer maintained.

A nuance is that the taxpayer does not have to be living in Canada to claim the credit, and a dependant who is the taxpayer’s child is not required to live in Canada. A dependant other than the taxpayer’s child, such as a parent or grandparent, must be resident in Canada. The ultimate consideration is whether the eligible dependant lived with the taxpayer. In circumstances where the taxpayer is deemed resident of Canada and lives outside of Canada and the eligible dependant lives with the taxpayer, the credit may still be claimed.

It should be noted that two people cannot claim the credit for the same dependant. A requirement to make payments of child support for the eligible dependant may also disqualify a taxpayer from claiming this credit. The credit also cannot be split, and the CRA applies an all-or-nothing policy for claiming the credit. If two taxpayers share custody of a child under 18 years old and it cannot be agreed on who will claim the amount, neither parent can claim the amount. Thus, in cases of marital breakdown, claiming this credit can be contentious. In Verones v The Queen, 2013 FCA 69, the Federal Court of Appeal dealt with the question of how a court order to pay child support affects the payor and recipient’s ability to claim the tax credit. Under subsection 118(5) of the Income Tax Act, a taxpayer is precluded from claiming the eligible dependant credit if he or she is required to pay a support amount for the eligible dependant.

Verones dealt with the exception under subsection 118(5.1), which allows one taxpayer to claim the credit if both are not permitted to under the Income Tax Act by virtue of subsection 118(5). If there is a court order or written agreement for both parents to pay support amounts, then subsection 118(5.1) is triggered. Verones states that there must be a legal obligation to pay and the consideration of both parents’ incomes under the federal support guidelines for calculating the support payment is not relevant. Thus, if there is a legal obligation to pay child support, subsection 118(5) will disqualify that parent from claiming the credit, unless there is a legal obligation on both parents to make support payments.

The amount that can be claimed is similar to that of the spouse or common-law partner amount, but also takes into consideration the income of the eligible dependant. The income of the eligible dependant will decrease the amount of credit available to be claimed.

Canada Caregiver Amount

The Canada caregiver credit is available to taxpayers who support family members with a mental or physical infirmity. This includes caring for the taxpayer’s or his or her spouse’s child or grandchild, parent, grandparent, a sibling, aunt, uncle, niece or nephew.

The provisions in the Income Tax Act for an infirm child and infirm adult dependant are distinct. The main difference between the two credits is the age limitation for the infirm child under 18 credit. As the name suggests, if a dependant is 18 years old or older, then this credit is not claimable.

The wording of how the infirmity is described is distinct as well. Paragraph 118(1)(b.1) deals with the “infirm child under 18” credit. This provision states that a credit is available for each child of the taxpayer that is under the age of 18 and “by reason of mental or physical infirmity, is likely to be, for a long and continuous period of indefinite duration, dependent on others for significantly more assistance in attending to the child’s personal needs and care, when compared to children of the same age”. There are two aspects to the infirmity that need to be met. First, it must be likely that it will continue for a long and continuous period of time. Second, the child will need more assistance than other children of the same age. Under subparagraph 118(1)(b.1)(i), the child must ordinarily reside with the claimant throughout the tax year together with another parent of the child. If the child did not ordinarily reside with the claimant together with another parent of the child, subparagraph 118(1)(b.1)(ii) provides an alternative route to be eligible for the credit. If the child only lives with one parent, then only the parent who can claim an amount for an eligible dependant (line 30400) for that child can claim this credit. If there is a shared custody agreement for the child, the person who claims an amount for an eligible dependant (line 30400) can claim this credit. If there is no agreement on who can claim it, then neither parent can claim the credit.

Paragraph 118(1)(d), which deals with the Canada caregiver credit for infirm adult dependants, does not contain similar language. To qualify for this credit, the dependant must be a spouse or common-law partner of the claimant or a dependant that is 18 years of age or older, and that person must have a mental or physical infirmity that makes him or her dependent on the claimant. The detailed nature of the credit for an infirm child under 18 makes the documentation required much more onerous.

Read with the text of subsection 118(1), to calculate the infirm child under 18 credit, the appropriate percentage is multiplied by $2,150 (indexed for inflation) to determine the amount that can be claimed. For 2025, the maximum credit that could be claimed was approximately $390, and for 2026, it will be approximately $384. This is for each child of the individual, but it cannot be claimed by both parents.

For the Canada caregiver credit for an adult dependant, the dependant’s income is taken into consideration. For 2025, the amount is reduced when the adult dependant’s net income exceeds $20,197 and is eliminated when it exceeds $28,798. For 2026, these thresholds are $20,601 and $29,374. The higher the dependant’s income, the less the credit will be. For 2025, the maximum amount that could be claimed was $8,601, which resulted in a credit of approximately $1,247, and for 2026 the maximum amount is $8,773, for a credit of approximately $1,228.

In some instances, this credit can be claimed along with other related credits. In other words, claiming the Canada caregiver credit does not preclude an individual from claiming another related credit. These related credits are the spouse or common-law partner amount, and the amount for an eligible dependant. The caveat is that the individual must qualify for both credits, and eligibility for one credit is not necessarily determinative of eligibility for another. For a spouse or common-law partner, the spouse or common-law partner amount and the Canada caregiver credit can be claimed.

For eligible dependants that are 18 years old and older, the amount for an eligible dependant can be claimed alongside the Canada caregiver credit. For eligible dependants under 18 years of age, the amount for an eligible dependant can be claimed on line 30400, and the Canada caregiver amount for that child is claimed separately on line 30500 rather than being added to the line 30400 calculation.

The purpose of this credit is to provide some tax relief for individuals who are caregivers for people who are dependent on them. The income threshold for the credit for adult dependants suggests that as the income of the dependant increases, less tax relief should be provided for the caregiver. This is consistent with the notion of dependency.

“The Canada caregiver credit is often overlooked because people who look after a parent, spouse, or adult child do not think of themselves as caregivers in a tax sense. If you are supporting a family member with an infirmity, get the medical practitioner’s statement on file now, while the details are fresh. Trying to reconstruct the start date and expected duration of an infirmity years later, when the CRA asks for it during a review, is far more difficult,” says David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario).

Other Federal Non-Refundable Tax Credits

Canada Employment Amount

A credit is available for individuals who reported employment income for the tax year. The relevant Income Tax Act provision is subsection 118(10). It states that the appropriate percentage is multiplied by the lesser of an indexed base amount, which is $1,471 for 2025 and $1,501 for 2026, and the individual’s employment income for the year. Certain other amounts are also included, such as payments received under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act, which covers eligible wages that an employer was unable to pay because of bankruptcy or receivership.

In 2025, the credit’s maximum was $213, and in 2026 it will be $210. While the base amount is indexed, the appropriate percentage decreased from 2025 to 2026, yielding a lower credit amount.

Home Buyers’ Amount

The home buyers’ amount is a credit aimed at helping first-time home buyers with the costs of purchasing a qualifying home. To claim this credit, the taxpayer, or his or her spouse or common-law partner, must have acquired a qualifying home and cannot have lived in another home inside or outside Canada that was owned by the claimant or his or her spouse or common-law partner in the year the new property was acquired or in any of the four preceding years. This includes property that was owned jointly or otherwise. There is an exception for a taxpayer with a disability. Further, to claim this credit, there must have been an intention for the taxpayer or a related person with a disability to occupy the home as a principal place of residence no later than one year after it is acquired.

A “qualifying home” is one that is registered under the taxpayer’s, or the taxpayer’s spouse or common-law partner’s name and is located in Canada. It includes most types of dwellings such as condos, townhouses, single-family homes, and duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes. Section 118.05 of the Income Tax Act provides a more detailed definition of a “qualifying home”. Under this provision there are two ways for a home to be a qualifying home. First, the house can be acquired by the individual or by the individual’s spouse or common-law partner. Second, the house can be acquired for the benefit of a specified person. The rules above apply.

If one spouse or common-law partner is eligible for the credit, but the other is not, then only the qualifying spouse can claim the full amount of the credit. The credit cannot be split between spouses or common-law partners, unless both are eligible. The credit can also be split between eligible persons who jointly acquired the home.

The amount of credit that is available is calculated under subsection 118.05(3). $10,000 is multiplied by the appropriate percentage. This means that for 2025, the max credit was $1,450 and for 2026 it will be $1,400.

The purpose of the credit can be gleaned from the rules. While the credit is a first-time home buyers’ credit, it does not apply broadly to all first-time home purchasers. Specifically, there are two rules that indicate that the purpose of the credit is to help buyers of residential property for the purpose of habitation. These rules are the requirement to inhabit the home as a principal place of residence and the disqualification of past homeowners. Without these two rules, real estate investors could take advantage of the credit.

“The home buyers’ amount is modest, but its eligibility rules are strict. The four-year look-back catches people who consider themselves first-time buyers simply because they have not owned a home recently, and it includes a home they owned jointly with a former spouse or partner. Confirm the look-back period before claiming the credit, not after the CRA reviews the claim.” – David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario).

Disability Tax Credit

The disability tax credit (DTC) is one of the more complicated non-refundable tax credits. It helps individuals by providing some tax relief for people with physical or mental impairments or for people who are supporting a disabled person. Its purpose is to offset some of the costs of the impairment.

The CRA has extensive resources to help determine eligibility. Eligibility depends on the criteria and category that the disability falls under. A disability has to qualify as a marked restriction or life-sustaining therapy, or there must be a cumulative effect of significant limitations. Unlike other credits related to disabilities, the CRA requires a certification from a medical practitioner on Form T2201 as part of the application for the credit.

After the CRA reviews the application and makes a decision, the credit may be claimed if it was approved. The individual with the disability may claim the credit, and it may be transferred if it is not fully used. If the DTC was not claimed in past years that the taxpayer was eligible for, then it can be claimed going back up to 10 years.

The amount that can be claimed is based on the calculation under subsection 118.3(1). It is based on the appropriate percentage, the age of the disabled person, and base amounts specified in the provision. For 2025, the credit totalled $1,470, and in 2026 it will total $1,448.

Volunteer Firefighter and Search and Rescue Volunteer Amounts

A credit also exists for volunteer firefighters and search-and-rescue volunteers. To be eligible for these credits, the individual must have completed not less than 200 volunteer hours and provide a certificate (which is official proof of volunteering) when requested by the CRA. For both credits, the amount is calculated by multiplying $6,000 by the appropriate percentage.

If the volunteer firefighter amount was claimed, then the search and rescue volunteer amount cannot be claimed. The inverse is true as well.

CPP Contributions and EI Premiums

Individuals who contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) through employment or self-employment can claim a credit for part of those contributions. The relevant provision is section 118.7 of the Income Tax Act, which provides a credit equal to the appropriate percentage multiplied by the base CPP contributions made in the year. The same provision also provides a credit for Employment Insurance premiums paid in the year.

Since the CPP enhancement began in 2019, contributions have been split into two parts for tax purposes. The base contribution is calculated at 4.95% of pensionable earnings between $3,500 and the year’s maximum pensionable earnings, and only this portion qualifies for the credit. The enhanced contributions, which include the first additional contribution and the second additional contribution (CPP2) on earnings above the year’s maximum pensionable earnings, are not eligible for the credit. Instead, they are deducted in computing income under paragraph 60(e.1) of the Income Tax Act.

For 2025, the maximum base contribution for an employee was $3,356.10, which resulted in a maximum credit of approximately $487. For 2026, the maximum base contribution is $3,519.45, for a maximum credit of approximately $493. Unlike the employment credit, the value of this credit increased from 2025 to 2026 because the growth in the year’s maximum pensionable earnings outweighed the decrease in the appropriate percentage.

Self-employed individuals pay both the employee and employer portions of CPP contributions. The employer’s share of the base contribution is deducted in computing income under paragraph 60(e), while the employee’s share of the base contribution qualifies for the credit. If an individual contributed more than was required, for example because he or she worked for more than one employer in the year, the excess does not qualify for the credit and is instead refunded when the tax return is assessed.

Because CPP contributions are mandatory, the credit provides some relief for an amount that taxpayers have no choice but to pay. Splitting the treatment between a credit for base contributions and a deduction for enhanced contributions also means that the enhanced portion is treated similarly to contributions to a registered pension plan.

Pension Income Amount

The pension income amount is available to individuals who received eligible pension income in the year. The relevant provision is subsection 118(3) of the Income Tax Act. The credit is calculated by multiplying the appropriate percentage by the lesser of $2,000 and the individual’s eligible pension income. For 2025, the maximum credit was $290, and for 2026 it will be $280.

What counts as eligible pension income depends on the individual’s age. If the individual was 65 years old or older on the last day of the year, eligible pension income includes life annuity payments from a registered pension plan, annuity payments from a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), and payments from a registered retirement income fund (RRIF). If the individual was under 65 years old, the income that qualifies is narrower and generally includes only life annuity payments from a registered pension plan and certain amounts received because of the death of a spouse or common-law partner. Old Age Security, CPP, and Quebec Pension Plan benefits do not qualify for the credit.

If an individual cannot use the full amount of the credit, the unused portion may be transferred to his or her spouse or common-law partner. Pension income splitting under section 60.03 can also be relevant. It allows up to half of an individual’s eligible pension income to be allocated to his or her spouse or common-law partner, which may allow both spouses to claim the pension income amount.

The purpose of the credit is to provide some tax relief to retirees who rely on private pension income. Unlike most of the other credits discussed in this article, the $2,000 base amount is not indexed for inflation. As such, the real value of the credit decreases over time.

Adoption Expenses

The adoption expenses credit is available to individuals who incurred eligible expenses in adopting an eligible child. The relevant provision is section 118.01 of the Income Tax Act. An “eligible child” is a child who had not reached 18 years of age at the time the adoption order was issued or recognized by a government in Canada.

Eligible adoption expenses include fees paid to a licensed adoption agency, court costs and legal and administrative expenses related to the adoption order, reasonable travel and living expenses for the child and the adoptive parents, document translation fees, mandatory fees paid to a foreign institution, and costs related to immigration of the child. Any reimbursement or other assistance that the individual received, or is entitled to receive, must be subtracted from the eligible expenses.

The credit can only be claimed in the tax year in which the adoption period ends, even if the adoption process took more than one year. The adoption period begins at the earlier of the time that an application is made to register with a provincial ministry or licensed adoption agency and the time that an application is made to a Canadian court. It ends at the later of the time that the adoption order is issued or recognized and the time that the child begins to reside permanently with the individual.

The amount of eligible expenses that can be claimed is capped for each child. For 2025, the maximum amount was $19,580, which resulted in a maximum credit of approximately $2,839. For 2026, the maximum amount is $19,972, for a maximum credit of approximately $2,796. If two adoptive parents both incurred expenses, the credit can be split between them, but the combined claim cannot exceed the maximum amount for that child.

The purpose of the credit is to recognize the significant costs associated with adopting a child. Unlike biological parents, adoptive parents often incur substantial legal and administrative costs before the child joins the family, and the credit offsets some of those costs.

Tuition, Education, and Textbook Amounts

The education and textbook amounts were eliminated for the 2017 and later tax years. Before that, students could claim a monthly amount for each month that they were enrolled in a qualifying educational program, in addition to the tuition amount. While these amounts can no longer be claimed for current years, unused education and textbook amounts carried forward from 2016 and earlier years can still be claimed.

The tuition amount remains available. The relevant provision is section 118.5 of the Income Tax Act. The credit is calculated by multiplying the appropriate percentage by the eligible tuition fees paid for the year. Eligible fees include fees paid to a university, college, or other post-secondary institution in Canada, as well as fees paid to a certified educational institution for courses that develop or improve occupational skills. The fees paid to each institution must be more than $100. In some circumstances, fees paid to a university outside Canada can also qualify. Educational institutions generally issue a T2202 slip, which shows the amount of eligible fees.

The student must first use the tuition amount to reduce his or her own tax payable to zero. Any unused amount can then be transferred, up to a maximum of $5,000 less the amount that the student used, to the student’s spouse or common-law partner under section 118.8, or to a parent or grandparent under section 118.9 of the Income Tax Act. Any amount that is not used or transferred can be carried forward indefinitely under section 118.61 and claimed by the student in a future year. An amount that has been carried forward cannot later be transferred to someone else.

It should also be noted that the tuition amount is reduced by any amount claimed for the refundable Canada training credit for the same fees. The purpose of the tuition amount is to reduce the cost of post-secondary education and occupational training. The ability to carry the amount forward indefinitely recognizes that many students have little or no income while they are studying and may not benefit from the credit until they enter the workforce.

Medical Expenses

The medical expense tax credit is available for eligible medical expenses paid for the taxpayer, the taxpayer’s spouse or common-law partner, and certain dependants. The relevant provision is section 118.2 of the Income Tax Act. Eligible expenses for the taxpayer, his or her spouse or common-law partner, and children under 18 years old are claimed on line 33099. Eligible expenses for other dependants, such as an adult child or parent who depended on the taxpayer for support, are claimed on line 33199.

Not all medical expenses can be claimed. The credit is calculated on the total eligible expenses minus the lesser of 3% of the taxpayer’s net income and a fixed threshold amount. For 2025, the fixed threshold was $2,834, and for 2026 it is $2,890. In other words, only medical expenses that exceed this minimum amount contribute to the credit. Any part of an expense that was reimbursed, such as through a private health insurance plan, cannot be claimed.

The list of eligible medical expenses is extensive and includes prescription medications, dental services, eyeglasses, attendant care, and medical devices, among many others. The CRA’s Guide RC4065, Medical Expenses, provides a detailed list. Some expenses require a prescription or a certificate from a medical practitioner. Receipts do not need to be submitted with the tax return, but they must be kept in case the CRA asks for them.

A nuance of this credit is its timing. Medical expenses can be claimed for any 12-month period that ends in the tax year, as long as the expenses were not claimed in a previous year. This allows a taxpayer to choose the 12-month period that results in the largest claim. For a taxpayer who has died, the period is extended to 24 months, including the date of death.

There is also a tax planning opportunity for spouses and common-law partners. Because the minimum amount is based on 3% of net income, it is often beneficial for the spouse with the lower income to claim the family’s medical expenses, since that spouse’s minimum amount will be lower. However, the lower-income spouse must have enough tax payable to benefit from the credit. Low-income workers with significant medical expenses may also be eligible for the refundable medical expense supplement under section 122.51.

The credit provides tax relief for individuals whose medical expenses are above average relative to their income. The income-based minimum ensures that the credit targets expenses that are significant for the taxpayer.

Charitable Donations and Gifts Credit

The charitable donations and gifts credit under section 118.1 of the Income Tax Act is one of the few non-refundable credits that is not calculated entirely at the appropriate percentage. The first $200 of total eligible gifts in a year is credited at the appropriate percentage (14% for 2026), and the portion above $200 is credited at 29%, or at 33% to the extent that the donor has taxable income that is itself taxed at the top 33% federal rate. The higher rate on the portion above $200 is a deliberate incentive to give, so a taxpayer who makes regular smaller gifts may receive a larger credit by combining several years of donations into a single claim.

Gifts must generally be made to registered charities or other qualified donees, and the donor should keep official donation receipts in case the CRA asks for them. A taxpayer who cannot use the full credit in the year of the gift can carry unused donations forward for up to five years, and spouses or common-law partners can combine their receipts on one return to push more of the total above the $200 threshold. Gifts of publicly listed securities carry a further advantage, because the capital gain on securities donated in kind is generally eliminated, which can make an in-kind gift more tax-efficient than selling the security and donating cash.

Other Credits to Consider

This article does not discuss every federal non-refundable tax credit in detail. Other credits that may be relevant include the home accessibility tax credit under section 118.041 of the Income Tax Act, which applies to eligible renovation expenses that improve the accessibility of a home for an individual who is 65 years old or older or who is eligible for the disability tax credit. The credit for interest paid on qualifying student loans under section 118.62 can be claimed by the student and carried forward for up to five years. The dividend tax credit under section 121 of the Income Tax Act is a further non-refundable credit. It offsets the notional gross-up that is added to taxable Canadian dividends so that those dividends are not over-taxed at the shareholder level, and it is claimed on the grossed-up dividend amounts reported on the return. The size of the gross-up and the credit depends on the type of dividend: eligible dividends (generally paid out of corporate income taxed at the general rate) carry a larger gross-up and a larger credit, while non-eligible dividends (generally paid out of income taxed at the small-business rate) carry a smaller gross-up and a smaller credit, reflecting the different levels of corporate tax already paid. In addition, the disability amount can be transferred from a dependant other than a spouse or common-law partner under subsection 118.3(2), and a student’s unused tuition amount can be transferred to a parent or grandparent under section 118.9, as discussed above. Reviewing the full list of credits on the return each year helps ensure that none of these credits is missed.

The Top-Up Tax Credit for 2025 to 2030

The lowest federal tax rate was reduced from 15% to 14% effective July 1, 2025, which produced a blended rate of 14.5% for 2025 and a rate of 14% for 2026. Because the appropriate percentage used to calculate most non-refundable tax credits is the lowest federal rate, the rate reduction also reduced the value of those credits. For most taxpayers, the tax saved on the first bracket of taxable income is greater than the value lost on their credits. However, a taxpayer whose total non-refundable credit amounts exceed the first income tax bracket threshold, which is $57,375 for 2025 and $58,523 for 2026, could be worse off as a result of the rate reduction.

To prevent this result, Budget 2025 introduced a temporary non-refundable top-up tax credit for the 2025 to 2030 taxation years. The top-up tax credit effectively preserves the 15% rate for non-refundable tax credits claimed on amounts that exceed the first bracket threshold. It is most likely to matter in a year in which a taxpayer claims unusually large credit amounts, such as significant medical expenses, a large tuition amount, or the disability amount combined with credits transferred from a spouse or common-law partner. A taxpayer whose total credit amounts are below the first bracket threshold will not benefit from the top-up tax credit, and the 14.5% and 14% rates discussed throughout this article apply to that taxpayer without adjustment. This measure, together with the reduction of the lowest federal rate from 15% to 14%, was enacted in Bill C-4, the Making Life More Affordable for Canadians Act, which received royal assent on March 12, 2026 (S.C. 2026, c. 2).

Transferring Unused Credits to a Spouse or Common-Law Partner

It may be possible to claim all or part of certain unused non-refundable tax credits that were not used by the taxpayer’s spouse or common-law partner. This usually occurs when the other credits have reduced the tax payable to zero. Since non-refundable credits cannot result in a refund, they are useless to the taxpayer after the tax payable reaches zero. Thus, the unused portion of certain credits can be transferred to a spouse or common-law partner.

As a prerequisite, the person receiving the transferred amount must be a spouse or common-law partner. To be able to claim transferred amounts, you and your spouse or common-law partner cannot have been living separate and apart because of a breakdown in your relationship at the end of the year and for a period of 90 days or more that began in the year. Essentially, if you remained in your relationship throughout the year, you will be eligible to transfer amounts to your spouse or common-law partner. A shorter separation, such as one that lasted less than 90 days, will not by itself disqualify you.

Section 118.8 is the Income Tax Act provision that deals with transferring credits between spouses and common-law partners. The provision states that a transfer of credits is available to an individual other than one, “who by reason of a breakdown of their marriage or common-law partnership, is living separate and apart from the [spouse].” The term “separate and apart” is used, and this is a highly litigated term. Although on its face it may seem as though it means living apart from each other, the courts have found that it does not necessarily require physical separation. A couple can be living separate and apart if they live under the same roof but live separate lives. The same is true for couples that live apart but are still “together”.

In Sookochoff v The Queen, 2020 TCC 131 (a Canada child benefit case), the court found that a married couple that was not living together because their children could not get along was not living separate and apart because their relationship had not broken down. Cases in the family law realm are instructive on this point, and a list of factors has been developed that take into account how the two people live together. The key point is that physical separation is not determinative of whether someone is living separate and apart from his or her spouse.

The non-refundable tax credits that may be transferred are the age amount, disability tax credit, pension income amount, tuition amount, and the Canada caregiver amount for infirm children under 18.

Correcting a Missed Credit or Objecting to a Denied Credit

If You Forgot to Claim a Credit

A non-refundable credit that was missed on a return that has already been filed is not automatically lost. A taxpayer can ask the CRA to adjust the return by filing a T1 Adjustment Request (Form T1-ADJ) or by using the Change my return service in CRA My Account. Under subsection 152(4.2) of the Income Tax Act, the CRA can reassess beyond the normal reassessment period to allow a refund or a reduction in tax for an individual, but only for the ten previous calendar years, so a credit missed more than ten years ago generally cannot be recovered. Because this relief is discretionary, a clear explanation of the credit and the supporting documents improve the chance that the CRA will make the change.

If the CRA Denies a Credit You Claimed

If the CRA reassesses a return and denies a credit that was properly claimed, the taxpayer’s remedy is to file a Notice of Objection under section 165 of the Income Tax Act. An individual generally must object by the later of one year after the filing-due date for the return and 90 days after the date of the notice of reassessment. The objection is reviewed by the CRA Appeals Division independently of the official who made the reassessment. If the objection is unsuccessful, the taxpayer can appeal to the Tax Court of Canada, and strict deadlines apply at each step, so a missed deadline can end the dispute before the merits are heard. An experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer can assess whether the denial is correct and prepare the objection or the appeal.

Practical Implications: How Non-Refundable Tax Credits Reduce Federal Tax

To see how non-refundable tax credits work in practice, consider an employee who earns $100,000 of employment income in 2026 and has no other income. For simplicity, assume that the employee’s taxable income is also $100,000, although in practice the deduction for enhanced CPP contributions would reduce it slightly. Provincial tax is also ignored in this example.

The two-step calculation can be summarised as follows:

Item Amount First $58,523 of taxable income taxed at 14% $8,193 Remaining $41,477 taxed at 20.5% $8,503 Federal tax before credits $16,696 Basic personal amount $16,452 Base CPP contributions $3,519.45 Employment Insurance premiums $1,123.07 Canada employment amount $1,501 Total credit base $22,595.52 Non-refundable credits (credit base multiplied by 14%) $3,163 Federal tax after credits ($16,696 minus $3,163) $13,533



The basic personal amount by itself removes tax on the first $16,452 of the credit base; the remaining credits reduce the employee’s federal tax further, to approximately $13,533 before any provincial tax.

The example highlights two features of how the credits work. First, the credits are calculated at the lowest federal rate, regardless of the employee’s marginal tax rate. The employee in this example pays tax at 20.5% on his or her last dollar of income, but each dollar of credit amount only reduces tax by 14 cents. By contrast, a deduction, such as an RRSP contribution, reduces taxable income and saves tax at the employee’s marginal rate. Second, the credits only reduce tax that is already payable. If the same employee earned only $15,000, federal tax before credits would be $2,100, but the basic personal amount alone would produce a credit of approximately $2,303. Federal tax would be reduced to zero, and the unused portion of the credits could not be refunded.

Takeaways: Non-Refundable Credits Only Help If They Are Claimed and Used

Each non-refundable credit targets a specific circumstance, such as age, disability, caregiving, education, medical costs, or the purchase of a first home, so reviewing the full list of credits each year helps ensure that an available credit is not missed. Because these credits cannot create a refund, their value depends on having tax payable. Credits that are not used in the year are generally lost unless they can be transferred to another person or carried forward, which is why the transfer and carryforward rules deserve as much attention as the credits themselves.

It is also worth remembering that a tax return should be filed even when no tax is owing, because refundable credits and benefits, such as the GST/HST credit and the Canada child benefit, are paid only to individuals who file a return.

Filing a tax return is the only way to claim these credits, and filing can matter even for a person with little or no income. A student, for example, must file to record unused tuition amounts that can be carried forward to future years. It is also important to recognize that most credit amounts are indexed for inflation and that the appropriate percentage changed from 14.5% in 2025 to 14% in 2026. As a result, the value of a credit can change from one year to the next even when the rules for claiming it do not.

Pro Tax Tips: Plan Credit Transfers Between Spouses Before Either Return Is Filed

Spouses and common-law partners should review their returns together before either one is filed. A credit can only be transferred to the extent that the spouse who earned it cannot use it, so the order in which the returns are prepared matters, and filing one return without considering the other can leave transferable amounts unused. In most cases, the lower-income spouse’s return should be prepared first to determine how much of the age amount, pension income amount, disability amount, or tuition amount is left over, and Schedule 2 should then be completed on the higher-income spouse’s return to claim the transferred amounts. Medical expenses deserve separate attention because they are not transferred in the same way.

Either spouse can claim the family’s medical expenses, and both the choice of spouse and the choice of 12-month period can change the size of the credit. Where pension income is involved, pension income splitting may allow both spouses to claim the pension income amount rather than relying on a transfer. Finally, a couple whose relationship broke down during the year should confirm whether they were living separate and apart before relying on any transfer, since the CRA may review the claim. If you are unsure how to structure your family’s claims, an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can review your situation before you file.

See our companion article on sequencing for claiming non-refundable and refundable credits.

FAQs: Definitions and Common Questions About Federal Non-Refundable Tax Credits

How does the CRA decide whether I am in a common-law relationship?

A married spouse is someone to whom you are legally married. For a common-law relationship, the central question is whether you and your partner are living together in a “conjugal relationship”. The Income Tax Act does not define that term, so the courts have relied on factors developed in family law, most notably in Molodowich v Penttinen (1980), 17 RFL (2d) 376 (Ont Dist Ct). These factors include whether the couple shares a home, whether they have a sexual and personal relationship, how they share household tasks and finances, how they take part in social and community activities as a couple, and how they present themselves to others. No single factor decides the issue.

Timing also matters. When the 12-month cohabitation test applies, the CRA generally treats a separation of less than 90 days as not interrupting the 12 continuous months. If your marital status changes, you should tell the CRA by the end of the month after the month in which the change occurred, since your status can affect benefit and credit payments as well as the credits claimed on your return.

Do I need supporting documents to claim the Canada caregiver amount?

Yes. The CRA does not require that you send them in with your tax return, but you must maintain a record in case the CRA asks for them later. The documentation required will most likely include statements from a medical practitioner attesting to the infirmity and the other details, such as the expected duration of the infirmity.

Can I still claim a credit for my child if my child died during the year?

Generally, the death of a child during the year does not, by itself, prevent a claim. Several of the dependant-related credits, including the amount for an eligible dependant, apply if the conditions are met at any time in the year, and the full credit amount is generally available rather than an amount reduced by the number of months the child was alive. However, each credit has its own conditions, such as age limits and whether the child lived with you, so the requirements of the specific credit should be reviewed before claiming it.

What is the “appropriate percentage”?

The appropriate percentage is the rate used to convert a credit amount into the credit that actually reduces tax. It is defined in subsection 248(1) of the Income Tax Act as the lowest federal tax rate for the year. Because the lowest federal rate was reduced from 15% to 14% effective July 1, 2025, the appropriate percentage is a blended 14.5% for 2025 and 14% for 2026. The top-up tax credit discussed above may preserve a 15% rate for some taxpayers with large credit claims.

What is “net income” for the purposes of these credits?

Net income is the amount on line 23600 of the tax return. It is total income from all sources, such as employment, business, investment, and pension income, less certain deductions, such as RRSP contributions, child care expenses, and deductible support payments. It is not the same as taxable income, which is net income less further deductions, such as loss carryforwards and the capital gains deduction. Many credits use net income to determine eligibility or the amount that can be claimed. Because RRSP contributions reduce net income, they can also increase the amount of some income-tested credits.

Can I claim a non-refundable tax credit that I forgot to claim in a previous year?

Generally, yes. You can ask the CRA to adjust a prior-year return to claim a credit that you missed, either through CRA My Account or by filing Form T1-ADJ, T1 Adjustment Request. The CRA will generally consider requests that relate to any of the previous 10 calendar years. Because the credits are non-refundable, a missed credit will only result in a refund if you had tax payable in that year. Some credits, such as the disability tax credit, also require the CRA to approve an application before the prior-year returns can be adjusted.

What does it mean for a credit amount to be “indexed for inflation”?

Under section 117.1 of the Income Tax Act, many credit amounts and income thresholds are adjusted each year based on changes in the Consumer Price Index. The CRA publishes the indexed amounts before the start of each tax year. Indexing prevents inflation from gradually eroding the value of a credit. Not every amount is indexed, however. For example, the $10,000 amount used for the home buyers’ amount and the $6,000 amount used for the volunteer firefighter and search and rescue volunteer amounts are fixed.

What is the difference between a tax credit and a tax deduction?

A deduction reduces the income on which tax is calculated, while a credit reduces the tax itself. Common deductions include RRSP contributions, child care expenses, deductible support payments, and enhanced CPP contributions. The tax saved by a deduction depends on the taxpayer’s marginal rate, so the same deduction is worth more to a high-income earner than to a low-income earner. Most non-refundable credits, by contrast, are calculated at the lowest federal rate, so a given credit amount has the same value for every taxpayer who has enough tax payable to use it. The main exception is the charitable donation credit, which applies a higher rate to donations above $200.

Can a non-resident of Canada claim non-refundable tax credits?

Only in limited circumstances. Under section 118.94 of the Income Tax Act, an individual who was a non-resident of Canada throughout the year can claim most personal credits, such as the basic personal amount, the spouse or common-law partner amount, and the age amount, only if all or substantially all of his or her income for the year is included in computing taxable income earned in Canada. The CRA generally interprets “all or substantially all” as 90% or more. A smaller group of credits, such as the credits for CPP contributions, Employment Insurance premiums, and charitable donations, can be claimed without meeting this test. A non-resident who earns most of his or her income outside Canada will therefore usually be unable to claim the basic personal amount against Canadian income.

What happens to non-refundable tax credits when a person dies?

The deceased person’s final return can claim the full amount of most personal credits, such as the basic personal amount, without reducing it to reflect the part of the year before death. Some credits are treated more generously in the year of death. For example, medical expenses paid within any 24-month period that includes the date of death can be claimed. In addition, if the legal representative files one or more optional returns, such as a return for rights or things, certain personal credits, including the basic personal amount, the age amount, and the spouse or common-law partner amount, can be claimed again on each optional return. This can reduce the total tax payable by the estate, so the legal representative should consider whether filing optional returns is beneficial.