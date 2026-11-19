Overview: Moving Into a Rental Property, or Renting Out Your Home

Moving into a property you previously rented out, or turning a rented cottage into a family property, can trigger Canadian income tax even though nothing is sold. This guide, prepared by our experienced Canadian tax lawyers, explains how the change-in-use rules apply when a rental property becomes your principal residence. It covers how the section 45(3) election can defer the resulting capital gain, and how capital cost allowance (CCA) can make the election unavailable.

Key Takeaways

Changing a property from rental use to personal use generally triggers a deemed disposition at fair market value, which can create a capital gain with no sale proceeds.

A subsection 45(3) election can defer that gain until the property is actually sold. Under CRA’s administrative position, it may also let you designate the property as your principal residence for up to four years before you moved in.

The election is deemed not to have been made if CCA on the property was allowed after 1984 and on or before the change in use (subsection 45(4)).

The election can be filed late, up to the filing-due date for the year you actually sell. Filing it earlier is better record-keeping.

Separate self-contained rental suites, short-term rentals, GST/HST and the residential property flipping rule can all change the result.

Background: The Change-in-Use Rules in Section 45

Changing the use of a property can create Canadian income tax consequences even if the owner has not sold it.

Under paragraph 45(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act, property acquired to earn income may later be used for another purpose, or the reverse. When that happens, the taxpayer is deemed to have disposed of the property at its fair market value and immediately reacquired it at the same amount. This can create a capital gain without actual sale proceeds.

A partial change can also have consequences. Paragraph 45(1)(c) applies when the balance between a property’s regular income-producing use and its other use changes. The affected proportion is deemed to have been disposed of and reacquired at its proportionate fair market value.

A cottage that has been both rented and personally used since acquisition needs additional analysis. Under paragraph 45(1)(b), where property has regularly been used partly to earn income and partly for another purpose since acquisition, the personal-use proportion is deemed to have been separately acquired. A later change in the relative use may then trigger paragraph 45(1)(c).

Cottage rentals and mixed personal use

The tax result depends on how the property is actually used, not the label the owner gives it. Relevant facts may include:

whether the cottage was rented as a whole or only in part;

the number and length of personal-use periods;

whether the rental activity was regular and income-producing;

whether rentals were short-term (under 90 consecutive days) or long-term;

whether the property contains a separate self-contained rental unit;

whether structural changes were made for rental purposes;

whether CCA was claimed;

the property’s fair market value at relevant dates; and

the eventual proceeds, adjusted cost base and selling expenses.

A cottage may often qualify as a principal residence. A housing unit may satisfy the “ordinarily inhabited” requirement even if it is occupied for only a short period each year. The facts may differ where the main reason for owning it is to earn income. The property must also be owned, designated as the principal residence and meet the other statutory requirements.

Only one property may generally be designated as a taxpayer’s principal residence for a year. For years after 1981, the family-unit rules also restrict designations of different properties by the taxpayer and relevant family members. Land in excess of one-half hectare is generally excluded unless it is shown to be necessary for the use and enjoyment of the housing unit.

Key Issues and Findings: Section 45(2) Versus Section 45(3)

Subsection 45(2): personal use to income-producing use

The section 45(2) election generally applies where a property changes from personal or other use to income-producing use. It can also apply to certain partial changes where the income-producing use increases.

The election works by deeming the taxpayer not to have begun, or not to have increased, the income-producing use for the relevant taxation year. It must be made in the taxpayer’s income tax return for that year.

For years covered by a subsection 45(2) election:

income from the property must still be reported;

CCA should not be claimed on the property;

the property may generally qualify as the taxpayer’s principal residence for up to four years despite the absence of ordinary habitation during those years, subject to the residence and family-unit restrictions; and

special employment-relocation rules may extend the four-year period if their conditions are met.

Subsection 45(3): income-producing use to principal residence

Subsection 45(3) generally applies where property acquired wholly or partly to earn income stops being used for that purpose, in whole or in part. The property must also become, or become part of, the taxpayer’s principal residence.

Where the election applies, paragraphs 45(1)(a) and 45(1)(c) do not deem a disposition and reacquisition at the time of the change in use. The gain is instead deferred until a later actual or deemed disposition.

Section 45(2) and section 45(3) compared: which election applies, when it must be filed, and how capital cost allowance can remove it.

“The subsection 45(3) election is the rare provision that gives a taxpayer money for nothing, but only if nobody touched capital cost allowance. I have seen files where a single year of CCA, claimed by an accountant a decade earlier to shave a few hundred dollars off rental income, cost the client six figures of principal residence exemption.” David J. Rotfleisch, founding Canadian tax lawyer, Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

The four-year look-back

A 45(3) election does more than defer a gain. Where the election is made, the property can qualify as the taxpayer’s principal residence for up to four taxation years before the change in use, in lieu of satisfying the ordinarily inhabited rule for those years. The CRA confirmed this analysis in Internal Technical Interpretation 2022-0923881I7 dated September 26, 2025, which treats the election as the mechanism that unlocks the additional years for principal residence exemption purposes.

The CRA sets out this position in Income Tax Folio S1-F3-C2, Principal Residence, and in its guidance on changing your rental or business property to a principal residence.

This benefit only helps if no other property was designated for those years by the taxpayer or a member of the taxpayer’s family unit. A landlord who owned and lived in a separate home during the rental period will usually want that home’s exemption for those years. In that case, the look-back adds little value. Residence matters as well, and the point is more subtle than it is usually reported. A non-resident owner is not barred from making the election or from designating the property; the CRA accepts that a subsection 45(2) or 45(3) election can make a designation possible where the ordinarily inhabited rule is not otherwise met.

The restriction sits in the exemption formula itself. Under paragraph 40(2)(b), only a taxation year during which the taxpayer was resident in Canada counts toward the exempt fraction, and the additional year in the formula is available only if the taxpayer was resident in Canada in the year the property was acquired. A designated year of non-residence therefore produces no exemption. Commentary describing the four-year look-back as fully available to a non-resident owner misses that distinction.

Worked example

Assume the following. Priya bought a house for $400,000 in 2014 and rented it to tenants until the end of 2021. She never claimed CCA. She lived in a rented apartment throughout the rental period and owned no other home. She moved into the house in January 2022, when it was worth $750,000, and sold it in 2026 for $900,000. For simplicity, ignore acquisition costs and selling expenses.

With a 45(3) election: No deemed disposition arises in 2022. On the 2026 sale, the total gain is $500,000 over 13 years of ownership (2014–2026).

Priya designates 2022–2026, the five years she lived there, plus the four look-back years 2018–2021, for a total of nine years.

The exempt portion under the principal residence formula is (1 + 9) ÷ 13, or 10/13 of the gain, which is about $384,615.

The remaining gain of about $115,385 is taxable. At the 50% inclusion rate, about $57,692 is added to her income.

Without the election: In 2022, Priya is deemed to have sold the house for $750,000. That produces a $350,000 capital gain, with $175,000 added to income, reported in a year when she received no cash. The later $150,000 gain from 2022 to 2026 would likely be sheltered by the principal residence exemption, but the earlier gain would already have been taxed.

If Priya had claimed even one year of CCA on the building, subsection 45(4) would have deemed the election not to have been made. She would have been left with the second result.

How to make the subsection 45(3) election

There is no prescribed CRA form. The election is usually made by a letter signed by the taxpayer. The letter should include:

the taxpayer’s name, social insurance number and address;

a description of the property (municipal address and legal description if helpful);

the date and nature of the change in use (complete or partial); and

a statement that the taxpayer elects under subsection 45(3) of the Income Tax Act in respect of the property.

The election must be made by notifying the CRA in writing on or before the earlier of:

the day that is 90 days after a demand for the election is sent; and

the taxpayer’s filing-due date for the taxation year in which the property is actually disposed of.

The election may therefore be filed after the change in use but before the property is sold. In Internal Technical Interpretation 2022-0923881I7 dated September 26, 2025, the CRA confirmed that a deemed disposition on death under subsection 70(5) is an actual disposition for the purpose of paragraph 45(3)(b). Where the owner dies, the deadline is therefore the filing-due date for the deceased taxpayer’s final return, not the date the estate later sells the property. The same interpretation indicates that a CRA letter will only be a demand under paragraph 45(3)(a) if it states clearly that the election must be filed.

Filing the election in the year of the change, and keeping proof of filing and a contemporaneous valuation, reduces disputes years later. Quebec residents have separate provincial filing requirements.

“Nothing in subsection 45(3) requires you to wait until you sell. Filing the election in the year of the change, with an appraisal taken at the time, is the difference between a position the CRA accepts on sight and one you argue about a decade later with no contemporaneous evidence.” David J. Rotfleisch, founding Canadian tax lawyer, Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

CCA restriction under subsection 45(4)

Subsection 45(4) deems a subsection 45(3) election not to have been made where a CCA deduction for the property was allowed for a taxation year ending after 1984 and on or before the change in use. The statutory trigger is a deduction that has been allowed, not merely one that was claimed. A CCA claim that was reversed on reassessment, or that produced no deduction because it was restricted by the rental-loss rule in subsection 1100(11) of the Income Tax Regulations, may therefore not engage subsection 45(4) at all. The point is worth checking before conceding that an election is unavailable. The restriction can apply to a deduction allowed to:

the taxpayer;

the taxpayer’s spouse or common-law partner; or

a trust under which the taxpayer or the taxpayer’s spouse or common-law partner is a beneficiary.

The wording does not expressly say that only CCA claimed on the building is relevant. It is therefore unsafe to assume that CCA on appliances, equipment or other separately classified assets is automatically irrelevant. Those assets may be in different CCA classes from the building. Subsection 45(4) is expressed to apply where CCA was allowed in respect of the property, so the question is whether the depreciable property on which CCA was claimed is the property undergoing the change in use. The specific property, the relevant CCA claim and the wording of subsection 45(4) must be reviewed together before the election is filed.

If CCA was claimed only before 1985, subsection 45(4)’s post-1984 restriction may not apply. Other consequences, including possible CCA recapture, may still need to be considered.

Revoking or late-filing a subsection 45(3) election

Subsection 45(3) does not itself provide a general right to rescind the election. Permission to revoke, or to file late, may be requested under subsection 220(3.2), which operates together with section 600 of the Income Tax Regulations. Section 600 is the list of elective provisions for which the CRA can accept a late, amended or revoked election, and the subsection 45(3) election is within it. If revocation is accepted, subsection 220(3.3) deems the election never to have been made.

The application must be made within ten calendar years after the end of the taxation year in which the election was required to be made, and a penalty under subsection 220(3.5) may apply. One timing point is easy to miss: because the subsection 45(3) deadline runs to the filing-due date for the year of actual disposition, a revocation requested before the property is sold is made before the election was due, and no penalty arises.

In some situations, the problem goes beyond a missed election. For example, a deemed disposition, rental income or a property sale may never have been reported. In those cases, a correction through the CRA Voluntary Disclosure Program may be worth considering. This should be done before the CRA makes contact, because the VDP rules that took effect October 1, 2025 distinguish between prompted and unprompted disclosures. Interest and penalty relief under the program depends on timing and completeness. The firm does not recommend the CRA’s Pre-Disclosure Discussion process in any circumstances, because it creates a record of CRA contact without securing an Effective Date of Disclosure or any binding protection.

Principal residence exemption and separate rental units

The principal residence exemption does not apply automatically just because the taxpayer later moves into a property. Under the definition of principal residence in section 54, the property must generally be:

a housing unit or a qualifying interest in one;

owned by the taxpayer;

ordinarily inhabited in the year by the taxpayer or a specified family member, unless an applicable election changes that result; and

designated as the taxpayer’s principal residence for the relevant year.

A separate self-contained suite with its own entrance, kitchen and bathroom will generally be treated as a separate housing unit. This can be the case even where the suite is in the same building and not on a separate legal lot. Only one of the units may generally be designated as the taxpayer’s principal residence for a particular year.

An exception may be possible where the units are sufficiently integrated, are used together and function as one family residence for personal purposes. That exception is less likely where one unit is run as a separate rental property.

An administrative position may preserve the principal-residence character of the entire property where the rental use is ancillary to the main residential use. It generally requires three conditions:

the income-producing use is ancillary to the main residential use;

there is no structural change to make the property more suitable for earning income; and

no CCA is claimed.

This position is fact-dependent. It should not be treated as a general exemption for a structurally separate rental unit.

Short-term rentals, the flipping rule and GST/HST

Short-term rental deductions. Cottages rented through platforms such as Airbnb or VRBO may face expense denial rules. These apply to short-term rentals that do not comply with provincial or municipal licensing and registration rules. The restriction also covers CCA, which is one more reason to review the CCA history before relying on a 45(3) election.

The residential property flipping rule. A residential property disposed of within 365 consecutive days of acquisition may be caught by the residential property flipping rule, unless a listed life-event exception applies. If it does, the profit is taxed as business income and the principal residence exemption is unavailable. Anyone planning to sell soon after a change in use should confirm how the rule applies before listing.

GST/HST is a separate regime. The Excise Tax Act has its own change-in-use and self-supply rules, and they do not follow the Income Tax Act elections. A property used for short-term rentals may lose its residential exemption, so that a later sale of a former Airbnb property can attract GST/HST. Owners who substantially renovate or rebuild a cottage or rental property should also consider the GST/HST self-supply rules and the GST/HST treatment of home renovations.

Fair market value, adjusted cost base and CCA

Fair market value is the relevant measure for a deemed disposition under section 45. It is generally the highest price obtainable in an open and unrestricted market between informed, willing parties dealing at arm’s length. A municipal assessment may be relevant evidence, but it should not automatically be treated as fair market value. A qualified appraisal dated near the change in use is the strongest evidence.

The adjusted cost base may include:

the purchase price;

eligible legal, accounting and other acquisition costs;

land transfer tax and other properly capitalized costs; and

capital additions and improvements.

Ordinary repairs and maintenance generally do not increase the adjusted cost base. Selling expenses, such as reasonable real estate commissions and legal fees on the sale, are generally deducted in calculating the capital gain. Capital gains are subject to a 50% inclusion rate. The increase to two-thirds proposed in 2024 was cancelled on March 21, 2025 and was never enacted, so the one-half rate in section 38 continues to apply.

CCA must be analyzed separately from the principal residence exemption. On a later disposition of depreciable rental property:

a capital gain may arise if proceeds exceed the adjusted cost base and selling expenses;

CCA recapture, which is fully taxable, may arise if proceeds exceed the relevant undepreciated capital cost (UCC);

a terminal loss may arise where a class has a positive balance and no property remains in the class; and

a loss on depreciable property is generally not treated as an ordinary capital loss.

Reporting the sale and CRA audit risk

Since the 2016 taxation year, the sale of a principal residence must be reported on Schedule 3 of the tax return, even where the entire gain is exempt. Form T2091(IND) is required where not every year of ownership is designated. The same principle should be considered for a deemed disposition where the Act requires one.

CRA auditors do challenge principal residence claims, particularly for former rental properties, short ownership periods and multiple-property families. Contemporaneous records are usually decisive. These include leases, T776 schedules, utility bills, the election letter, valuation reports and evidence of when the owner moved in.

“Principal residence claims on former rental properties are among the most heavily audited positions in Canadian personal tax. The taxpayer who keeps the leases, the T776 schedules, the election letter and a dated appraisal wins these files on the paper. The taxpayer who relies on recollection does not.” David J. Rotfleisch, founding Canadian tax lawyer, Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

Practical Implications: Review Before Filing an Election or Selling

A proper review should establish:

whether the property was completely or partially changed from income-producing to personal use;

whether paragraph 45(1)(a), 45(1)(b) or 45(1)(c) applies;

whether subsection 45(2) or subsection 45(3) is the relevant election;

the exact date and nature of the change in use;

every CCA claim made by the taxpayer, spouse or relevant trust, and the specific property each claim relates to;

the property’s fair market value at the relevant date;

the years for which the property, or part of it, can be designated as a principal residence, including any four-year look-back;

whether any other family property was designated for the same years;

the adjusted cost base, UCC, capital improvements and selling expenses;

any CCA recapture, terminal loss or capital gain on the actual disposition;

whether the flipping rule could apply to a near-term sale; and

any GST/HST exposure from short-term rentals or substantial renovations.

Pro Tax Tips: Pull the CCA History First

Obtain the T776 schedules and CCA records for every rental year before filing a 45(3) election. Do not assume that CCA on an appliance either automatically disqualifies or automatically does not disqualify the election. Identify the property associated with each CCA claim and analyze it against the wording of subsection 45(4).

Frequently Asked Questions About the Section 45(3) Election

What happens for tax purposes when I move into my rental property?

A complete or partial change in use may trigger a deemed disposition and immediate reacquisition at fair market value. A subsection 45(3) election may prevent that deemed disposition if the property becomes, or becomes part of, your principal residence and all statutory conditions are met.

Is subsection 45(2) used when a rental property becomes a principal residence?

Generally, no. Subsection 45(2) mainly addresses a change from personal use to income-producing use. Subsection 45(3) generally addresses the reverse direction. The actual use and timing of the change must be established first.

What does a subsection 45(3) election accomplish?

It prevents the deemed disposition under paragraphs 45(1)(a) and 45(1)(c) that would otherwise arise on a qualifying change from income-producing use to principal-residence use. The gain is generally deferred until a later disposition. Under CRA’s administrative position, the property may also be designated for up to four years before you moved in.

Can I claim the principal residence exemption for the years my property was rented?

Possibly, for up to four of those years, if you make a valid 45(3) election. This only works if no other property was designated as your or your family unit’s principal residence for the same years.

How do I file a 45(3) election?

Send the CRA a signed letter that identifies you and the property, describes the change in use, and states that you elect under subsection 45(3). The deadline is the earlier of 90 days after a CRA demand and your filing-due date for the year you sell.

Can CCA prevent a subsection 45(3) election?

Yes. Subsection 45(4) can invalidate the election where CCA on the property was allowed after 1984 and on or before the change in use. This applies to CCA allowed to you, your spouse or common-law partner, or a relevant trust.

Does CCA on appliances automatically mean the election is unavailable?

Not necessarily, but the opposite conclusion is also unsafe. Appliances may fall into different CCA classes from the building. However, subsection 45(4) does not expressly limit its application to building CCA.

Can a cottage qualify as a principal residence?

Potentially. A cottage may qualify if it is owned, ordinarily inhabited by you or an eligible family member, designated for the relevant year and meets the other requirements. Rental use, separate units and your actual occupancy pattern may affect the result.

Can a property be rented and still qualify as a principal residence?

Potentially. A single housing unit that is partly rented and personally inhabited may qualify, depending on the facts. A separate self-contained rental suite will generally be a separate housing unit.

How is fair market value established?

The test is the price in an open and unrestricted market between informed, willing arm’s-length parties. Municipal assessments may help, but a formal appraisal is stronger evidence if the value is disputed.

What happens if a secondary rental suite later becomes part of my home?

The conversion may create a deemed disposition of that suite at fair market value. A 45(3) election may defer the result if the suite becomes part of your principal residence and the subsection 45(4) CCA restriction is satisfied.

Do I still have to report the sale if the entire gain is exempt?

Yes. Since 2016, the sale of a principal residence must be reported on your return, and the designation must be made on the prescribed forms.

Takeaway: What Determines the Result

Converting a rental property to a principal residence requires more than choosing an election form. The right answer depends on several things:

the direction and extent of the change in use;

whether the property has separate housing units;

the CCA history;

fair market value;

the years available for designation, including the four-year look-back; and

the eventual capital gain, recapture and GST/HST calculations.

Subsection 45(3) can defer a deemed disposition and substantially increase the principal residence exemption. Its deadline, the CCA restriction and the family-unit limits should all be reviewed before relying on it.

If an unreported deemed disposition, unreported rental income or an unreported sale needs to be corrected, our Voluntary Disclosure Program service page sets out how the firm handles a disclosure, and an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assess the position before the CRA makes contact.