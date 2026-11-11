Canada Introduces New Tax Incentives For Tech: 5 Things Companies Need To Know

In October 2026, the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association and the Council of Canadian Innovators launched the “Bet on Canada” campaign, calling for two tax measures to keep talent and capital in Canada: a Canadian version of the U.S. qualified small business stock exemption and a rollover for gains reinvested in Canadian companies.

The federal budget tabled on November 5, 2026, largely delivers both. The new “Canada Growth Incentive” seeks to help “high-potential businesses” attract investment and grow in Canada through (1) a new capital gains exemption for shares of qualifying Canadian growth companies, and (2) an expanded rollover for gains reinvested in Canadian businesses.

The design draws on the U.S. “qualified small business stock” rules and is intended to “level the playing field with the United States”. Both measures are intended to encourage tech founders, angel and venture investors, and employees holding equity in Canadian tech companies. In the government’s words, “these measures would mean that a founder has a stronger incentive to build a valuable company in Canada, an early-stage employee sees more upside in accepting equity as part of their compensation, and an investor gets a better potential after-tax return for backing a promising Canadian company”.

Here are five things tech companies and their investors need to know.

1. A $15 Million Exemption That can be Used More Than Once

The Canada Growth Incentive exemption would allow a Canadian-resident individual to exempt up to $15 million of capital gains realized on the disposition of qualifying shares of a qualifying corporation. The limit “would apply separately to each qualifying individual in respect of each business”.

Unlike the single limit under the existing lifetime capital gains exemption (currently $1.25 million), founders, early investors and employees of the same company could each have a $15 million limit, and a serial entrepreneur or angel could, in principle, claim the exemption once for each qualifying business.

Exempt gains would still be subject to a 30% inclusion rate for Alternative Minimum Tax purposes. Draft legislation has not yet been released and it is expected that the final measures may (1) limit individuals’ ability to claim the lifetime capital gains exemption on shares of the same corporation, and vice versa, with some exceptions, and (2) include rules to prevent multiplication of the limit through multiple corporations carrying on the same business.

2. Who and What Qualifies

A qualifying individual must be an individual (not a trust), at least 18 years old when the share was acquired and resident in Canada throughout the year of the claim. The age requirement is stricter than under the lifetime capital gains exemption and may affect family and estate planning. Importantly, shares issued to a partnership of which the individual is a member should also qualify, so individuals investing through a fund structured as a partnership, such as a typical venture capital limited partnership, should be able to benefit.

In order to qualify, the shares must be issued from treasury directly to the individual (or a partnership of which the individual is a member), and the individual (or partnership) must continue to hold them directly. If the shares are sold in a secondary sale, the buyer of those shares will not be able to claim the exemption on a subsequent sale.

As currently described, the measure does not appear to accommodate shares held through holding companies. If the draft legislation does not allow holding company structures, angel and other investors who customarily invest through holding companies may need to reconsider how future investments are structured if they wish to benefit from the exemption.

At the time of issuance:

the share must be issued on or after November 5, 2026 and before 2037;

the issuer must be a Canadian-controlled private corporation ( CCPC );

); all or substantially all of the fair market value of the corporation’s assets must be used (or reasonably intended to be used within 36 months) principally in a qualifying business carried on primarily in Canada;

the carrying value (rather than fair market value, which applies under the asset-use tests) of the assets of the corporation and its related corporations must not exceed $100 million immediately before and after the issuance; and

the share must be issued solely for cash or in exchange for employment services provided by the individual to the corporation, so shares issued for contributed IP or other assets, or in exchange for other shares generally would not qualify.

The share must then be held for at least 36 consecutive months immediately before sale. Continuity rules are promised for certain share-for-share exchanges and reorganizations.

3. Flexibility on CCPC Status, Listing and Expansion

The exemption’s asset and status tests are tailored to companies that are expected to grow. The corporation must be a CCPC when the share is issued, but not when it is sold. At disposition, it need only be a Canadian-resident corporation that is either private or listed on a designated Canadian stock exchange. A company that later raises foreign venture capital, loses CCPC status or completes a Canadian IPO could therefore still produce exempt gains for earlier shareholders.

Similarly, the qualifying business must be carried on primarily in Canada only for the first 24 consecutive months after issuance. After that, the measure does not appear to restrict expansion outside Canada.

The asset tests, however, require attention. At issuance and at disposition, all or substantially all (generally interpreted by the CRA as 90% or more) of the fair market value of the corporation’s assets must be attributable to assets used principally in a qualifying business (at issuance, including assets “reasonably intended” to be so used within 36 months). Throughout the holding period, the threshold drops to 50% or more. Companies with large cash reserves or passive investments will need to manage their balance sheets, particularly in the lead-up to an exit.

4. Most Tech Businesses Should Qualify, but Watch the Exclusions

A “qualifying business” is an active business other than:

consulting services and professional practices, and any business whose principal asset is the reputation or skill of its employees;

businesses in the agricultural, fishing, forestry, mining, financial, insurance, utilities, real estate, food and accommodation, arts, recreation and entertainment sectors; and

businesses operating under a licensing or franchising agreement.

Software, SaaS, AI, platform, deep-tech and hardware businesses should generally qualify. However, given the financial, insurance, entertainment and licensing exclusions, fintech and insurtech businesses, IT services and consulting firms, gaming and media companies, and licensing-based businesses will need a closer look.

5. A More Useful Reinvestment Rollover, Including for SAFEs

The second limb of the Canada Growth Incentive enhances the existing rollover in section 44.1 of the Income Tax Act (Canada), which lets an individual defer the gain on a “qualifying disposition” of shares of an “eligible small business corporation” (ESBC) where the proceeds are reinvested in replacement ESBC treasury shares. Broadly, an ESBC is a CCPC with assets (together with those of related corporations) of no more than $100 million (measured at the time a share is issued), and all or substantially all of whose assets are used principally in an active business carried on primarily in Canada. The shares disposed of must have been held for at least 185 days, and the active business test must be met throughout the lesser of two years and the individual’s holding period. Amendments enacted earlier in 2026 already broadaened the rollover, including through a higher $100 million asset limit and a longer reinvestment window. The Canada Growth Incentive proposes three further changes:

Longer replacement period . Replacement shares could be acquired in the year of disposition or the following three calendar years. An individual who has not reinvested by year-end could either pay tax on the gain for the year of disposition or claim a reserve that defers recognition of the gain to the following year.

. Replacement shares could be acquired in the year of disposition or the following three calendar years. An individual who has not reinvested by year-end could either pay tax on the gain for the year of disposition or claim a reserve that defers recognition of the gain to the following year. SAFE recognition . An individual who, within the three-year period, provides upfront capital to an ESBC in exchange for the future issuance of shares, such as under a simple agreement for future equity ( SAFE ), could defer the gain for two additional years, to a total of up to five years. If no shares are issued by the end of the fifth year after the disposition, the deferred gain would be taxed, with prescribed-rate interest on any proceeds not ultimately reinvested.

. An individual who, within the three-year period, provides upfront capital to an ESBC in exchange for the future issuance of shares, such as under a simple agreement for future equity ( ), could defer the gain for two additional years, to a total of up to five years. If no shares are issued by the end of the fifth year after the disposition, the deferred gain would be taxed, with prescribed-rate interest on any proceeds not ultimately reinvested. Relaxed asset test. During the holding period, the asset test would drop from “all or substantially all” to “primarily” (generally understood to mean more than 50%), with the stricter threshold still applying at issuance and disposition.

These changes would apply to qualifying dispositions on or after January 1, 2027, a meaningful improvement for founders and angels who recycle exit proceeds into early-stage Canadian start-ups, often through SAFEs.

Key Considerations

Structure issuances carefully . Before closing a round or issuing equity compensation, an issuer should consider its CCPC status, the issuing entity within its corporate group and the form of consideration.

. Before closing a round or issuing equity compensation, an issuer should consider its CCPC status, the issuing entity within its corporate group and the form of consideration. Review investment structures . Investing directly as an individual or through a partnership, such as a venture capital fund, should qualify, but holding company structures do not appear to be accommodated. Investors should review how future investments in qualifying corporations will be held and structure them accordingly.

. Investing directly as an individual or through a partnership, such as a venture capital fund, should qualify, but holding company structures do not appear to be accommodated. Investors should review how future investments in qualifying corporations will be held and structure them accordingly. Rethink equity compensation . Shares issued for employment services can qualify, but options create no share until exercised. Companies may wish to consider whether direct share grants with vesting or repurchase conditions, rather than options, make sense for key employees, considering the 36-month hold.

. Shares issued for employment services can qualify, but options create no share until exercised. Companies may wish to consider whether direct share grants with vesting or repurchase conditions, rather than options, make sense for key employees, considering the 36-month hold. Mind the $100 million cap. The asset cap is tested on a related-group basis at each issuance, so later-stage companies should track their position before each round.