For the first time in decades, the Government of Saskatchewan is undertaking a comprehensive review of The Saskatchewan Farm Security Act. The review covers farm land ownership, home quarter protection and farm foreclosure protections. Producers have until November 30 to share their views through an online public survey.

The act was passed in 1988 and has not been significantly revised since. It decides who can own farm land in the province, protects the farm homestead from foreclosure and sets out the steps lenders must follow before foreclosing on farm land. The survey takes about 10-15 minutes and asks about each of these areas.

The review follows the work of the Farm Land Ownership Advisory Committee, which was formed in October 2025, and which met with the agricultural, real estate, legal and financial sectors. That same month, amendments to the regulations removed the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s exemption to own Saskatchewan farm land and clarified when the Farm Land Security Board may impose monetary penalties.

What the review covers

1. Farm land ownership

Under part VI of the act, Canadian citizens, permanent residents and Canadian corporations may hold an interest in Saskatchewan farm land. Non-Canadians and entities with non-Canadian ownership are limited to 10 acres unless the Farm Land Security Board grants an exemption. Since 2016, pension plans have been barred from owning farm land and buyers bear the onus of proving they comply. Fines can reach up to $50,000 for individuals and $500,000 for corporations.

The review is expected to consider whether these rules, and the board’s ability to enforce them, remain adequate. Changes could affect how farm corporations, family trusts and partnerships are structured, and what lenders require before advancing funds.

2. Home quarter protection

Part III of the act protects a farmer’s homestead, meaning the farm residence and the land it sits on (up to one quarter section) from a court’s final order of foreclosure. The protection lasts until the farmer leaves the homestead or dies, or until the mortgage is excluded from it.

It does not apply to every mortgage. Vendor mortgages, mortgages taken out to buy the homestead or to build or improve on it, and mortgages excluded by order of the board are not covered. Home quarter protection also does not extend to land owned by a corporation, which matters as more family farms incorporate.

3. Foreclosure protections

Part II of the act requires a lender to serve a notice of intention to foreclose on both the farmer and the board before going to court. That starts a 150-day period in which the board reviews the farmer’s finances, offers mediation of up to 45 days and prepares a report for the court. Generally, only after that period ends may the lender ask the court for permission to proceed. These steps run alongside the notice and mediation requirements of the federal Farm Debt Mediation Act.

With fuel and input costs squeezing margins this year, these protections are worth reviewing.

What it may mean for producers

It is too early to say what changes, if any, will come out of the review. However, because the act impacts land ownership, financing and succession, nearly every Saskatchewan producer has a stake in the outcome.

Producers planning a land purchase, restructuring their operation, bringing in outside investors or leaving land to family members who live outside Canada should watch the review closely. Producers and lenders may also see changes to the declarations and documents required when land is bought, sold or mortgaged.

The survey is available on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website until November 30. Producers who have dealt with the board, received a notice of intention to foreclose or have been asked to exclude a mortgage from home quarter protection may have especially useful perspectives to share.

Originally published by The Western Producer.